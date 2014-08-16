The Woks of Life

a culinary genealogy

Stir-Fried Clams in Black Bean Sauce

Stir-Fried Clams in Black Bean Sauce

Bill
by:
62 Comments
Stir-Fried Fresh Clams in Black Bean Sauce by thewoksoflife.com

Clams seem to go hand-in-hand with summer, and we have gone way too long on this blog without dishes involving bivalves! These clams in black bean sauce were so good; I know Judy has a particular weakness for them.

We haven’t had a good black bean recipe yet either so this should cover at least two omissions in our recipe collection.

We used manila clams for this recipe, which were quite small (about 25 to 30 per pound) but are beautiful and sweet. They are perfect for stir-fried dishes like this one that can serve as appetizers, as one dish of many served family style or just served with some white rice as a main dish.

As for the clams, you can also use Cherrystone or Littleneck clams, which are a bit larger but more common in North America and also delicious.

What to Look For When Buying Fresh Clams

A very important part of cooking with clams is buying fresh ones so here are a few quick and essential tips on ensuring you start this stir-fried clams in black bean sauce recipe off on the right foot!

  1. Make sure you buy clams from a good fish monger or a place that moves a lot of seafood.  If possible, choose a vendor with live tanks  as it helps to keep the clams alive and cleans the sand out of them and you’ll have a better chance of getting them fresh and live.
  2.  Make sure all of the clams are closed tight or close when touched which means they are alive. Closed clams do not ensure they are alive but you can pick them out during the cooking process.  Also, use your nose and smell before you buy! They should smell sweet and should not have any strong fishy odor.
  3. It’s best to store clams in the refrigerator until you are ready to use them in the wax bag that the fish monger usually gives you.  You should buy and use them the same day if possible and it’s best not to let them sit for more than overnight

HOW TO PURGE CLAMS OF SAND & GRIT

While many sources say to purge clams in fresh water or water with additions like cornmeal or flour, we have not found those methods to work as well as this clam purging method from huntgathercook.com:

Add 35g (about 2 rounded tablespoons) of sea salt to about 1 liter/4.25 cups of cold water in a non-reactive container (such as stainless steel, glass, or ceramic). Mix to dissolve the salt. Multiply this amount as needed to completely submerge your clams, and allow them to sit in a cool place for at least 2 hours, or overnight in the fridge. The clams will release any sand or grit during this time.

35 grams of sea salt per 1000 grams of water—multiply as needed to submerge clams and let purge for at least two hours or overnight in the fridge or a cool place.

Check out our time lapse video of cherrystone clams purging this way over the course of 2 hours in this post.

Once you get the fresh, live clams, this stir fried clams in black bean sauce is a quick and easy dish to make, so let’s get this party started.

Stir-Fried Fresh Clams in Black Bean Sauce by thewoksoflife.com

Clams in Black Bean Sauce: Recipe Instructions

Stir-Fried Fresh Clams in Black Bean Sauce by thewoksoflife.com

Before you do anything, make sure that your clams are washed thoroughly.

Stir-Fried Fresh Clams in Black Bean Sauce by thewoksoflife.com

When your ingredients have been prepared and you’re ready to cook, heat the oil in your wok over high heat. Add the ginger and allow it to caramelize (about 20 seconds), taking care not to burn it.

Stir-Fried Fresh Clams in Black Bean Sauce by thewoksoflife.com

Next, add the garlic, scallion, long hot green peppers, red peppers, and fermented black beans, and stir-fry the mixture for about 10 seconds. Add the clams.

Pour in the Shaoxing wine around the perimeter of the wok, and immediately cover it.

Stir-Fried Fresh Clams in Black Bean Sauce by thewoksoflife.com
Stir-Fried Fresh Clams in Black Bean Sauce by thewoksoflife.com

Cook until the clams begin to open. At this point, the liquid in the wok should be boiling and generating steam when the wok is covered.

The time for the clams to cook and open up depends upon the size and type of the clams you are using and how hot you can get your stove. Once a good number of them have opened, remove the cover and give everything a stir.

Stir-Fried Fresh Clams in Black Bean Sauce by thewoksoflife.com

Stir in the sugar, sesame oil, and white pepper. Discard any of the clams that didn’t open. Now taste the sauce.

If it’s not salty enough, you can add a little bit of soy sauce. Once your satisfied with the flavor of the sauce, add about half of the cornstarch slurry to the liquid in the wok and stir.

Add more slurry if needed to further thicken the sauce. Again, discard any clams that have not opened because it probably means they weren’t alive before you cooked them. Better safe than sorry!

Stir in the chopped cilantro, and gently toss the mixture so the sauce coats the clams.

Stir-Fried Fresh Clams in Black Bean Sauce by thewoksoflife.com

Serve your stir-fried clams in black bean sauce immediately!

Stir-Fried Fresh Clams in Black Bean Sauce by thewoksoflife.com
Stir-Fried Fresh Clams in Black Bean Sauce by thewoksoflife.com
5 from 9 votes

Stir-Fried Clams in Black Bean Sauce

Chinese Stir-fried fresh clams in black bean sauce with garlic, ginger, scallion and cilantro is a classic fermented black bean dish that is perfect for the summer.
by: Bill
Course:Fish and Seafood
Cuisine:Chinese
Clam Stir-fry with Black Beans
serves: 2 servings
Prep: 15 minutes
Cook: 10 minutes
Total: 25 minutes

Ingredients

  • 1 1/2 pounds fresh clams (scrubbled/washed thoroughly)
  • 2 tablespoons oil
  • 4 slices ginger
  • 3 cloves garlic (thinly sliced)
  • 1 scallion (cut into 2-inch pieces)
  • 1 long green pepper (sliced; you can de-seed if you like)
  • 1 long red pepper (sliced)
  • 1 tablespoon fermented black beans (rinsed and drained)
  • 1 tablespoon Shaoxing wine
  • 1 teaspoon sugar
  • 1 teaspoon sesame oil
  • 1/8 teaspoon pepper
  • 1 teaspoon soy sauce (optional)
  • 2 tablespoons cornstarch (mixed into a slurry with 2 tablespoons water)
  • 3 tablespoons cilantro (chopped)

Instructions

  • Before you do anything, make sure that your clams are washed thoroughly. There’s nothing more unpleasant than finding sand in your food. When your ingredients have been prepared and you’re ready to cook, heat the oil in your wok over high heat. Add the ginger and allow it to caramelize (about 20 seconds), taking care not to burn it.
  • Next, add the garlic, scallion, peppers and fermented black beans, and stir fry the mixture for about 10 seconds. Add the clams. Pour the Shaoxing wine around the perimeter of the wok, and immediately cover the wok. Cook until the clams begin to open. At this point, the liquid in the wok should be boiling and generating steam when the wok is covered. The time for the clams to cook and open up depends upon the size and type of the clams you are using and how hot you can get your stove. Once a good number of them have opened, remove the cover and give everything a stir.
  • Stir in the sugar, sesame oil, pepper. Discard any of the clams that didn’t open. Now taste the sauce. If it’s not salty enough, you can add a little bit of soy sauce. Once your satisfied with the flavor of the sauce, add about half of the corn starch slurry to the liquid in the wok and stir. Add more slurry if needed to further thicken the sauce.
  • Stir in the chopped cilantro and gently stir the mixture so the sauce coats the clams.
  • Serve immediately.

nutrition facts

Calories: 280kcal (14%) Carbohydrates: 19g (6%) Protein: 11g (22%) Fat: 17g (26%) Saturated Fat: 2g (10%) Cholesterol: 15mg (5%) Sodium: 856mg (36%) Potassium: 114mg (3%) Fiber: 2g (8%) Sugar: 4g (4%) Vitamin A: 465IU (9%) Vitamin C: 37.5mg (45%) Calcium: 28mg (3%) Iron: 1.1mg (6%)

TheWoksofLife.com is written and produced for informational purposes only. While we do our best to provide nutritional information as a general guideline to our readers, we are not certified nutritionists, and the values provided should be considered estimates. Factors such as brands purchased, natural variations in fresh ingredients, etc. will change the nutritional information in any recipe. Various online calculators also provide different results, depending on their sources. To obtain accurate nutritional information for a recipe, use your preferred nutrition calculator to determine nutritional information with the actual ingredients and quantities used.

Bill

About Bill

Bill is the dad of The Woks of Life family. He grew up in upstate New York, working through high school and college in restaurants with his father, a chef. Rose from modest beginnings as a Burger King sandwich assembler to Holiday Inn busboy and line cook, to cooking at the family's Chinese restaurant, while also learning the finer points of Cantonese cooking from his immigrant parents. Specializes in all things traditional Cantonese and American Chinese takeout.

