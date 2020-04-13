The Woks of Life

Fermented Black Beans

Fermented black beans, thewoksoflife.com

Fermented black beans or Douchi (豆豉) in Mandarin, also called salted black beans, fermented black soybeans, preserved black beans, or just black beans, are used in a variety of Chinese dishes across regional cuisines. We’ll tell you everything you need to know about fermented black beans in this quick article.

What are Fermented Black Beans?

Fermented black beans (dòu chǐ in Mandarin or dau6si6 in Cantonese, 豆豉) are made from black soybeans that have been fermented with salt. The result is not a sauce or paste, like many of the fermented bean pastes we’ve also covered in our glossary (those pastes are also usually made with yellow soybeans, not black), but individual salted beans that are slightly soft in texture, mostly dry, and still in a light coating of salt. 

This ingredient pre-dates soy sauce and has been part of Chinese cuisine for over 2000 years (marked containers were found in an ancient tomb in Hunan province, dated to 165 BC). Douchi simply adds a salty umami flavor to dishes that diners can’t resist!

While many refer to them simply as “black beans,” don’t confuse these fermented black beans with the regular black beans that come in cans or dried in bags. Those are the beans you might use to make rice and beans or a big pot of feijoada. These black beans are black soybeans that have been salted and fermented. You cannot use canned regular black beans or dried black beans as a substitute!

Bowl of fermented black beans, thewoksoflife.com

What Do Fermented Black Beans Taste Like?

These black beans are salty, savory, and some say slightly bitter. They have a slight funk that we associate with fermented soybean pastes and sauces. That funk mellows out when you use them in cooked dishes. The end result is an incredible umami (which is a Japanese term for a “savory” taste). 

Note that the longer you cook them, the softer they get. Depending on the texture you’re going for, you can cook them for less or more time. You may, for instance, want them to stay more whole, while more of an al dente “bite.” Or you may want them to melt into a dish.

You can see in the photos of the dishes featuring fermented black beans below that some feature beans that have melted into the sauce more (like the Beef with Bitter Melon). In other dishes, the beans are cooked, but have stayed more whole (like in the Dim Sum Steamed Spare Ribs).

How To Use Douchi

Black beans are used to make sauces in stir-fries (like the sauce in our Beef with Bitter Melon) and to flavor steamed dishes (like dim sum steamed spare ribs). They’re often paired with other strong ingredients that can stand up to their flavor, including garlic, chilies, and ginger. 

Beef with Bitter Melon, by thewoksoflife.com

dim-sum-spare-ribs-feature

They are also often paired with seafood, such as clams or periwinkle snails

Stir-Fried Fresh Clams in Black Bean Sauce by thewoksoflife.com

They’re used quite often in Cantonese cuisine in particular, as well Sichuan cuisine (some versions of Mapo Tofu include fermented black beans, for example, like our Vegan Mapo Tofu. You may also find fermented black beans in some versions of Sichuan Twice Cooked Pork).

Vegetarian Mapo Tofu, thewoksoflife.com

Hunan dishes also feature them, like our Hunan Pork & Tofu. They are also a key ingredient in one of our favorite chili sauce condiments, Lao Gan Ma Chili Oil with Black Beans, offering a savory, salty bite to the sauce. 

Before use, they can be rinsed a couple times in water to clean them and remove excess salt. However, this is not strictly necessary, and some say that you can lose flavor and pungency by rinsing them. If you decide not to rinse before using, take note of their saltiness. Then adjust the amounts of any other salty ingredients (salt, soy sauce, oyster sauce, etc.) accordingly. 

Buying & Storing

Fermented black beans are incredibly affordable. They might offer the biggest flavor punch for the price of any condiment in the Chinese market. A one-pound (450g) package costs around $2. We have been using the brand pictured below for a long time and are quite happy with it.

fermented black beans, thewoksoflife.com

For those of you stranded in a no-Asian-grocery zone, however, our search on Amazon yielded some decent results, though they can be more expensive than what you’d find in an Asian grocery store.

We have also used this variety below, which has some added ginger flavor.

Chinese black beans with ginger, thewoksoflife.com

In addition to cardboard canisters pictured above, they also come in plastic bags.

Bag of salted black beans on store shelf, thewoksoflife.com

Bag of salted black beans, thewoksoflife.com

If you want black beans that have only been salted, without added ginger flavor, make sure to read labels carefully. As you can see, ginger is mentioned in the ingredients list on the bag below:

Fermented black beans with ginger in bag on store shelf, thewoksoflife.com

Store them in an airtight container in your refrigerator and they’ll keep for years. While we do usually clean out our supply before too long, we’ve never had a can of these go bad on us! 

Substitutions for Fermented Black Beans

If you can’t find black beans, you can substitute a pre-made black bean sauce, which may be easier to find in mainstream grocery stores. 

Our Favorite Recipes That Use This Ingredient

If you have further questions about fermented black beans, let us know in the comments. We try to answer every single one!

12 Comments

  1. Andreas says

    This is truly a great addition to a lot of recipes. The first time I used them was with http://www.beyondkimchee.com/beef-and-peppers-stir-fry/ as the pre-made sauce was too sweet for me. Later I discovered https://www.chinasichuanfood.com/black-bean-sauce/ but I still haven’t found the time to actually try it :-(

    Thank’s for linking the Beef with Bitter Melon recipe, can’t wait to try that out as soon as the bitter melons are in the stores again (they seem to bee somewhat seasonal food).

    Reply

    • Sarah says

      Thanks for sharing, Andreas! Bitter melons are indeed seasonal. My mom grows them in her garden every year, and we usually get a large crop at the end of summer/early fall. We hope you enjoy it––it’s one of my favorites!

      Reply

  2. Dave says

    As a boy from Iowa that happens to love Asian food I really appreciate this kind of article, as I find the asian stores completely baffling. Seeing a number of different containers and brands of a product frequently mentioned in various recipes makes it easier for me to find them.
    Perhaps you can demystify the different noodles.

    Reply

  3. David says

    I grew up in Sheffield, England in the 1980’s. My absolute favorite Chinese dish as a child was chicken with black bean sauce. It seemed very special and exotic and was among the dishes that started my love of Chinese food. I now cook your tofu and black bean dish for my son (he is vegetarian), he frequently requests it. Thank you for all the excellent information. I LOVE your website!

    Reply

  4. George Gale says

    They save forever in the fridge.

    My favorite recipe is simple steamed fish: stack three or four white fish filets (I use frozen haddock or perch or orange roughy or anything mild), with sliced green onions in between. On top of the stack, lay down more chopped green onion, strew a Tbs of rinsed, chopped black beans, a Tbs each of chopped ginger and garlic, and wine and sesame oil. Then steam for c. ten minutes on a plate in a steamer. Simple, elegant, and tasty.

    Reply

  5. Ben says

    Hi,

    Where do you buy the salted black bean in Singapore? Tried finding at ntuc or some Chinese shop but found non so far. I don’t want them in the big bottle but want the dry ones. If you could tell me. Thanks.

    Reply

    • Jack says

      I am sure that they would be easy to find there given that Sing is 79% Chinese. Like any Chinese grocery store for example. It is not exactly an exotic ingredient.

      Reply

