Spicy Black Bean Twice Cooked Potatoes

Judy
by:
34 Comments
Fall is a great season for comfort food, and potatoes are definitely comfort food. So what recipe could I do with potatoes that hadn’t been done before in the blogosphere?

There’s a famous Chinese dish called Twice Cooked Pork, or 回锅肉(hui guo rou) of Hunan origin, where pork belly is blanched, and then stir-fried with leeks, chili, and black bean. It’s an amazing dish, and I decided to do a vegan/vegetarian version. Rather than pork belly, potatoes are the star and are roasted in the oven and then stir-fried with a spicy black bean sauce in the wok and twice cooked potatoes were born.

Our roasted cauliflower stir-fry recipe from a few months ago was a hit with readers, but it actually did have meat in it.

This Spicy Black Bean Twice Cooked Potatoes dish is completely meatless, but there’s so much flavor…carnivores won’t miss it, and vegans will be happy for a new, unique dish to add to the rotation. My taste buds worked out the details with my brain, and this was what happened!

If you’re really in a mood for potatoes, another more traditional and classic dish to also check out is Sichuan Stir-Fried Potatoes

Recipe Instructions

Preheat the oven to 375 degrees F, and spread the potatoes on a parchment-lined baking sheet.

Toss with salt to taste, white pepper, and five spice powder. Drizzle with olive oil and roast for about 30 minutes, or until fork tender.

Have the rest of your ingredients ready to go before you start cooking!

Once the potatoes are done roasting, heat a couple tablespoons of oil in a wok over medium low heat. Add the garlic, dried red chilies

…and fermented black beans.

Cook for a couple minutes, and be careful not to burn the ingredients. Add the shaoxing or rice wine, light soy sauce, dark soy sauce, sesame oil, and water.

Stir everything together and add the roasted potatoes and leeks.

Turn up the heat to high and stir-fry for another 2 minutes.

Serve immediately!

4.50 from 4 votes

This is a vegetarian/vegan version of the famous Chinese dish, Twice Cooked Pork. Rather than pork, this dish features potatoes, roasted in the oven and then stir-fried with a spicy black bean sauce.
by: Judy
Course:Vegetables, Vegetarian
Cuisine:Chinese
serves: 4
Prep: 10 minutes
Cook: 40 minutes
Total: 50 minutes

Ingredients

Instructions

  • Preheat the oven to 375 degrees F, and spread the potatoes on a parchment-lined baking sheet. Toss with salt to taste, white pepper, and five-spice powder. Drizzle with olive oil and roast for about 30 minutes, or until fork tender.
  • Once the potatoes are done roasting, heat a couple tablespoons of oil in a wok over medium low heat. Add the garlic, chili, and black beans. Cook for a couple minutes, and be careful not to burn the ingredients.
  • Add the wine, soy sauces, sesame oil, and water. Stir everything together and add the roasted potatoes and leeks. Turn up the heat to high and stir-fry for another 2 minutes. Serve immediately.

nutrition facts

Calories: 228kcal (11%) Carbohydrates: 30g (10%) Protein: 6g (12%) Fat: 10g (15%) Saturated Fat: 1g (5%) Sodium: 774mg (32%) Potassium: 868mg (25%) Fiber: 6g (24%) Sugar: 1g (1%) Vitamin A: 404IU (8%) Vitamin C: 25mg (30%) Calcium: 76mg (8%) Iron: 7mg (39%)

Judy

About Judy

Judy is the mom of The Woks of Life family. Born in Shanghai, she arrived in the U.S. at age 16. Fluent in both English and three separate Chinese dialects, she's our professional menu translator when we're eating our way through China. Dedicated to preserving disappearing recipes and traditions, her specialty is all things traditional, from mooncakes to home-style stir-fries.

