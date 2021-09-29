Tofu Skin doesn’t sound particularly appetizing, but it’s a versatile ingredient with many uses. We’ll tell you everything you need to know in this quick article.

What Is Tofu Skin?

Tofu Skin (dòufu pí, 豆腐皮) is a type of tofu that has been compressed into thin sheets. In the U.S. and elsewhere outside of China, it is usually pre-packaged, but in China, we loved buying it fresh, just a few sheets at a time.

This ingredient is not to be confused with bean threads, also known as dried bean curd sticks, or the type of bean curd sheets made by a different process (removing the film or skin that forms as soy milk boils and then drying it).

We have been guilty of mixing up the two terms before, and the terms, “tofu skin” and “bean curd sheets,” are often used interchangeably, though there are several bean curd based products that can fit that description. There really isn’t a standard method of labeling these products, so the English translations can get tricky!

How Is It Used?

Tofu skin sheets can be cut into thin strips and used in stir-fries, cold salads or appetizers, soups, and hot pots, but there are plenty more creative ways to use them.

For example, Judy’s mother makes “gold bars” around Chinese New Year, which are tofu skins rolled with a veggie-pork filling, kind of like a healthy spring roll. She then boils them to cook the filling through and serves them in a flavorful soup.

Buying & Storing

You’ll find tofu skins in the refrigerated section near the other tofu products that require refrigeration. It usually comes in large rectangular sheets that can be cut into whatever sizes and shapes you like. Refrigerate the tofu skin and use by the date stamped on the package.

You can also freeze the package of tofu sheets, and thaw in the refrigerator before using.

