The Woks of Life

a culinary genealogy

Join Our Newsletter And Receive Our Free Top 25 Recipes Book!
Subscribe
Tap here to receive our FREE top 25 recipe book!
Home Recipes Pork Lu Rou Fan (Taiwanese Braised Pork Rice Bowl)

Lu Rou Fan (Taiwanese Braised Pork Rice Bowl)

Judy
by:
205 Comments
Jump to Recipe
Lu Rou Fan (Taiwanese Braised Pork Rice Bowl), by thewoksoflife.com

I don’t think there’s any debate on this issue. Lu rou fan (滷肉饭) is one of THE most beloved Taiwanese comfort foods. Second only perhaps to a piping bowl of beef noodle soup (and even then, a very close second).

There is, however, an on-going debate on whether this dish originated in Taiwan or Shandong, China. Apparently, 滷肉饭 and 鲁肉饭 are written differently, but both sound alike and the latter states the origin of Shandong in its name. To help set the record straight, the Taipei government actually launched a huge campaign in 2011, handing out 1000 bowls of lu rou fan and claiming ownership of the dish. That’s dedication, my friends. Can you imagine the U.S. government handing out a thousand apple pies or cheeseburgers, in the quest to put their political weight behind a food item?

Just to be clear, I’m not about to open up any arguments here. Quarreling at the dinner table is bad for the digestion. I’m just happy that this dish has been passed down through so many generations and that we get to enjoy it today. I decided to post this recipe after watching a Taiwanese travel show that pretty much involved two guys crossing the country to try all the best local versions of lu rou fan they could find. As I watched them happily slurp up the rice and morsels of pork as one would a bowl of noodles, I decided it was time to make my own.

The dish is a bit similar to the traditional Shanghainese dish, hong shao rou, or red cooked pork. We love that dish so much that we have TWO recipes for it. My Shanghai pork belly recipe, and my mother’s old school Shanghai pork belly recipe. The difference is in the aromatics and spices used, as well as the size at which the pork belly is cut. While hong shao rou involves big, luscious chunks of pork belly, lu rou fan is almost like a braised meat sauce.

https://thewoksoflife.com/wp-content/uploads/2015/06/lu-rou-fan-6.jpg

In the old days, eating meat was often a luxury. How does one feed an entire family in the rare moment one has a small piece of pork to work with? You cut it into small pieces, braise it for a long time to create a savory braised meat sauce that’s bursting with flavor, and mix it with lots of steaming, comforting rice so the whole family can enjoy it. Genius.

Okay, before we start, I want to point out a few things:

  • Use pork belly with skin, and don’t shy away from the fat. We’re going traditional here, and this is not a dish for dieters or low-fat substitutes. We have lots of other recipes for those looking for healthier options. Check out the vegetarian section!
  • You can use fresh or dried shiitake mushrooms. Dried shiitakes will be stronger in flavor.
  • You can braise the meat longer if you like; it’s the perfect dish to make in a slow-cooker, if that’s your kind of thing.
  • Use the lowest heat possible while simmering. At the end, you’ll want to thicken the sauce over higher heat, but you don’t want it to dry up.

Lu Rou Fan (Taiwanese Braised Pork Rice Bowl): Recipe Instructions

Make a spice packet by tying the following ingredients in a piece of cheesecloth with kitchen string: star anise, Chinese cinnamon stickcloves, bay leavesSichuan peppercornsdried tangerine peel, and ginger.

Lu Rou Fan (Taiwanese Braised Pork Rice Bowl), by thewoksoflife.com

Bring a medium pot of water to a boil, and blanch the chopped pork belly for 2 minutes. Drain and set aside.

Heat the oil in a wok over low heat, and add the rock sugar (or granulated sugar). Cook the sugar until it starts to melt and then add the onions or shallots. Turn up the heat to medium high and stir-fry for 1 minute. Add the shiitake mushrooms and stir-fry for another couple minutes.

Lu Rou Fan (Taiwanese Braised Pork Rice Bowl), by thewoksoflife.com

Add the blanched pork, shaoxing wine, light soy sauce, dark soy sauce, and water.

Lu Rou Fan (Taiwanese Braised Pork Rice Bowl), by thewoksoflife.com

Stir and bring the mixture to a boil. Once boiling, add the spice packet, along with the peeled hardboiled eggs and turn the heat to the lowest setting. Simmer for 1 1/2 hours, stirring occasionally to prevent sticking.

Lu Rou Fan (Taiwanese Braised Pork Rice Bowl), by thewoksoflife.com

At this point the meat should be fall-apart tender.

Lu Rou Fan (Taiwanese Braised Pork Rice Bowl), by thewoksoflife.com

To finish the dish, remove the spice packet and turn up the heat to medium high to thicken the sauce, stirring occasionally. This process should take about 5-minutes. The sauce should be thick enough to coat a spoon, but there should still be plenty of it left. Serve over steamed white rice.

Lu Rou Fan (Taiwanese Braised Pork Rice Bowl), by thewoksoflife.com

In the meantime, make plenty of rice and most importantly: don’t forget to share this favorite Taiwanese braised pork belly rice bowl!

https://thewoksoflife.com/wp-content/uploads/2015/06/lu-rou-fan-6.jpg

https://thewoksoflife.com/wp-content/uploads/2015/06/lu-rou-fan-6.jpg

4.92 from 25 votes

Lu Rou Fan (Taiwanese Braised Pork Rice Bowl)

Lu rou fan, a Taiwanese comfort food classic of braised pork belly over rice, is probably the best recipe to come out of our kitchen this month.
by: Judy
Course:Pork
Cuisine:Chinese
Keyword:lurou fan
Lu Rou Fan with hard boiled egg
serves: 4 servings
Prep: 20 minutes
Cook: 1 hour 40 minutes
Total: 2 hours

Ingredients

You'll need:

  • 1 lb skin-on pork belly (450g, cut into 1/2” pieces)
  • 2 teaspoons oil
  • 1/2 oz. rock sugar (14g, or about 2 1/2 teaspoons granulated sugar)
  • 1 small onion or a couple of shallots (finely chopped)
  • 8 shiitake mushrooms (cut into 1/2” pieces)
  • 1/4 cup shaoxing wine (60 ml)
  • 3 tablespoons light soy sauce (45 ml)
  • 2 tablespoons dark soy sauce (30 ml)
  • 2 cups water (475 ml)
  • 4 hardboiled eggs (peeled, optional)

For the spices (wrap everything in cheese cloth and tie with kitchen string):

Instructions

  • Bring a medium pot of water to a boil, and blanch the chopped pork belly for 2 minutes. Drain and set aside.
  • Heat the oil in a wok over low heat, and add the sugar. Cook the sugar until it starts to melt and then add the onions. Turn up the heat to medium high and stir-fry the onions for a minute. Add the mushrooms and stir-fry for another couple minutes.
  • Add the blanched pork, shaoxing wine, light soy sauce, dark soy sauce and water. Stir and bring the mixture to a boil. Once boiling, add the spices (which should be tied in cheese cloth), along with the peeled hardboiled eggs and turn the heat to the lowest setting. Simmer for 1 1/2 hours, stirring occasionally to prevent sticking.
  • At this point the meat should be fall-apart tender. To finish the dish, remove the spice packet and turn up the heat to medium high to thicken the sauce, stirring occasionally. This process should take about 5-minutes. The sauce should be thick enough to coat a spoon, but there should still be plenty of it left. Serve over steamed white rice.

nutrition facts

Calories: 698kcal (35%) Carbohydrates: 13g (4%) Protein: 20g (40%) Fat: 68g (105%) Saturated Fat: 24g (120%) Cholesterol: 268mg (89%) Sodium: 1167mg (49%) Potassium: 486mg (14%) Fiber: 3g (12%) Sugar: 6g (7%) Vitamin A: 260IU (5%) Vitamin C: 2.4mg (3%) Calcium: 67mg (7%) Iron: 2.4mg (13%)

TheWoksofLife.com is written and produced for informational purposes only. While we do our best to provide nutritional information as a general guideline to our readers, we are not certified nutritionists, and the values provided should be considered estimates. Factors such as brands purchased, natural variations in fresh ingredients, etc. will change the nutritional information in any recipe. Various online calculators also provide different results, depending on their sources. To obtain accurate nutritional information for a recipe, use your preferred nutrition calculator to determine nutritional information with the actual ingredients and quantities used.

Did You Make This?Tag us on Instagram @thewoksoflife, subscribe to our email list, and be sure to follow us on social for more recipes!
@thewoksoflife

You may also like…

Judy

About Judy

Judy is the mom of The Woks of Life family. Born in Shanghai, she arrived in the U.S. at age 16. Fluent in both English and three separate Chinese dialects, she's our professional menu translator when we're eating our way through China. Dedicated to preserving disappearing recipes and traditions, her specialty is all things traditional, from mooncakes to home-style stir-fries.

Reader Interactions

205 Comments

Rate this recipe:




This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

FREE Top 25 Recipes eBook!

Get updates on new recipes & our

No thanks!
No thanks!

Thank

You!

USE COUPON CODE 

WELCOME20

Follow us on Facebook