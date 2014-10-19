The Woks of Life

a culinary genealogy

Surprise Me!
Home » Recipes » Beef » Lanzhou Beef Noodle Soup

Lanzhou Beef Noodle Soup

Published: Last Updated:
By 170 Comments

Lanzhou Beef Noodle Soup, by thewoksoflife.com

It’s obvious that China has no shortage of noodle dishes and Chinese noodle soup recipes. More than you’ve probably ever heard or dreamt of. The variety is as expansive as China’s geography, and EVERYTHING is delicious. But among the many noodle dishes (and noodle soups in particular), one stands out, Lanzhou Beef Noodle Soup.

Consisting of a flavorful, clear broth, shaved beef, tender Chinese radish slices, lots of cilantro and scallion, deep red chili oil, and chewy handmade noodles, Lanzhou Beef Noodle Soup (兰州拉面, lanzhou lamian) has the majority vote among 1.4 billion very culinarily-conscious citizens.

This fact has been confirmed by a quick search on China’s Google, baidu.com. Translating to Lanzhou Hand-Pulled Noodle Soup, this bowl of hot, spicy delight is deceptively simple and has spawned noodle chains across Beijing. In fact, we have a Lanzhou Beef Noodle Soup place right downstairs, about 100 yards from our Beijing apartment. My niece Kim came to visit us in Beijing this summer, and after many fancy restaurants and lavish meals, she declared this bowl of noodle soup to be the best thing she had in China. And it only costs $3! We made sure to feed her an extra bowl before leaving for the airport.

If you’ve been on The Woks of Life for a while, you’ve probably learned a thing or two about me from my recipes. I’m not a fussy person, and I love keeping things simple. This recipe is adapted from many conversations with the cooks and staff at our local noodle shop, and after much thought and experimentation, I’ve simplified things for the home cook. We’re not going to make noodles from scratch, so don’t worry. You can’t compromise flavor on the authentic Lanzhou beef noodle soup broth however, which is what brings the dish together.

Lanzhou Beef Noodle Soup, by thewoksoflife.com

You’ll need:

  • 4 lbs beef or pork soup bones
  • 2 1/4 lbs (1 kg) beef shank
  • ½ of a whole roasting chicken (or a leftover roasted chicken carcass)
  • 10 cups water
  • 4 cups (about 1 liter) chicken stock
  • Spice mix (see recipe below)
  • Salt, to taste (I added about a tablespoon)
  • 1/2 of a small Chinese radish, quartered and thinly sliced
  • 1 lb fresh or fresh or dried white noodles (they can really be any thickness, as long as they are wheat-based noodles rather than rice noodles, and have a nice chew when cooked)
  • Hot chili oil, to taste (see recipe below)
  • chopped scallion
  • chopped cilantro

For the Lanzhou beef noodle soup spice mix:

Check our our Chinese Dry spices and condiments page to see more detailed descriptions and pictures of these and other  spices we use in our recipes.

For the hot chili oil:

Rinse the soup bones and pat dry. Roast them on a baking sheet at 400 degrees for 45 minutes. Bring a large pot of water to a boil, and add the beef shank and the chicken (or chicken carcass) to the pot. Bring everything to a boil again. Once boiling, remove the shank and the chicken, discard the water, and clean the pot. This process gets rid of any impurities, and will give your broth a cleaner flavor.

Put the beef shank and chicken back into the pot along with the roasted bones, 10 more cups of water, and 4 cups chicken stock. Make the spice mix by combining all ingredients and tying them tightly in cheese cloth with a bit of kitchen string. Add this to the pot as well and season with salt. Bring everything to a boil.

Once boiling, turn down the heat to low and let everything simmer for about 2 hours. After 2 hours have elapsed, remove the beef shank and set aside. Add the sliced radish and continue simmering for another hour. After that, use tongs to pick out and discard the spice pouch, chicken, and soup bones. Taste the broth for salt and adjust the seasoning if needed. The soup base is ready.

While all that is happening, you can take the time to make your chili oil. In a small pot, add the oil, star anise, cinnamon, and Sichuan peppercorns.

Lanzhou Beef Noodle Soup, by thewoksoflife.com

Place the pot over very low heat and let everything toast together slowly for 15 minutes. Take care not to burn the spices. Use a slotted spoon to remove the spices, and turn off the heat. Let the oil cool for about 5 minutes, and then add the chili flakes. Slowly toast these in the hot oil until very fragrant (it should almost smell like popcorn), and very red. Stir in the salt and sugar.

Lanzhou Beef Noodle Soup, by thewoksoflife.com

Once the broth and chili oil are done, cook the noodles in a separate pot according to the package instructions. Divide the noodles among 6 bowls. Slice the cooled beef shank into thin slices, and fan them out over the noodles. To finish, add a big ladle of broth and radishes, a spoonful of hot chili oil, and a handful each (don’t be shy) of chopped scallion and cilantro.

Lanzhou Beef Noodle Soup, by thewoksoflife.com

You’re ready to enjoy this famous bowl of Lanzhou beef noodle soup like the best of them! Slurping is very much encouraged.

Lanzhou Beef Noodle Soup, by thewoksoflife.comLanzhou Beef Noodle Soup, by thewoksoflife.com

Want more noodle soup recipes? Try our Shanghai Pork and Pickled Greens Noodle Soup, and find out why Sarah would eat it, even on the verge of heat stroke!

 

4.7 from 7 reviews
Lanzhou Beef Noodle Soup
 
Save Print
Prep time
Cook time
Total time
 
Consisting of a flavorful broth, shaved beef, tender radishes, herbs, chili oil, and chewy noodles, Lanzhou Beef Noodle Soup (兰州拉面, lanzhou lamian) has the majority vote for favorite bowl of noodles among 1.4 billion very culinarily-conscious citizens.
Author:
Recipe type: Noodles and Pasta
Cuisine: Chinese
Serves: 6 servings
Ingredients
You'll need:
  • 4 lbs beef or pork soup bones
  • 2¼ lbs (1 kg) beef shank
  • ½ of a whole roasting chicken (or a leftover roasted chicken carcass)
  • 10 cups water
  • 4 cups (about 1 liter) chicken stock
  • Spice mix (see recipe below)
  • Salt, to taste (I added about a tablespoon)
  • ½ of a small Chinese radish, quartered and thinly sliced
  • 1 lb fresh or dried white noodles (they can really be any thickness, as long as they are wheat-based noodles rather than rice noodles, and have a nice chew when cooked)
  • Hot chili oil, to taste (see recipe below)
  • chopped scallion
  • chopped cilantro
For the spice mix:
  • 7 star anise
  • 12 cloves
  • 1 cinnamon stick
  • 5 bay leaves
  • 6 large slices of sand ginger
  • 1½ teaspoons fennel seeds
  • 1 teaspoon cumin seeds
  • 2 teaspoons Sichuan peppercorns
  • 1½ teaspoons white peppercorns
  • 5 licorice root slices (optional but very much recommended)
  • 3 pieces dried orange peel
  • 1 black cardamom
For the hot chili oil:
  • ¾ cup oil
  • 2 star anise
  • ½ of a small cinnamon stick
  • ½ teaspoon Sichuan peppercorns
  • 3 tablespoons crushed red pepper flakes (just the regular kind you'd sprinkle on your pizza)
  • 1 teaspoon salt
  • ¼ teaspoon sugar
Instructions
  1. Rinse the soup bones and pat dry. Roast them on a baking sheet at 400 degrees for 45 minutes. Bring a large pot of water to a boil, and add the beef shank and the chicken (or chicken carcass) to the pot. Bring everything to a boil again. Once boiling, remove the shank and the chicken, discard the water, and clean the pot. This process gets rid of any impurities, and will give your broth a cleaner flavor.
  2. Put the beef shank and chicken back into the pot along with the roasted bones, 10 more cups of water, and 4 cups chicken stock. Make the spice mix by combining all ingredients and tying them tightly in cheese cloth with a bit of kitchen string. Add this to the pot as well and season with salt. Bring everything to a boil.
  3. Once boiling, turn down the heat to low and let everything simmer for about 2 hours. After 2 hours have elapsed, remove the beef shank and set aside. Add the sliced radish and continue simmering for another hour. After that, use tongs to pick out and discard the spice pouch, chicken, and soup bones. Taste the broth for salt and adjust the seasoning if needed. The soup base is ready.
  4. While all that is happening, you can take the time to make your chili oil. In a small pot, add the oil, star anise, cinnamon, and Sichuan peppercorns. Place the pot over very low heat and let everything toast together slowly for 15 minutes. Take care not to burn the spices. Use a slotted spoon to remove the spices, and turn off the heat. Let the oil cool for about 5 minutes, and then add the chili flakes. Slowly toast these in the hot oil until very fragrant (it should almost smell like popcorn), and very red. Stir in the salt and sugar.
  5. Once the broth and chili oil are done, cook the noodles in a separate pot according to the package instructions. Divide the noodles among 6 bowls. Slice the cooled beef shank into thin slices, and fan them out over the noodles. To finish, add a big ladle of broth and radishes, a spoonful of hot chili oil, and a handful each (don't be shy) of chopped scallion and cilantro.

 

YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE:

Soy Sauce Chicken - A Chinatown Classic
Dried Oyster and Black Moss (Ho See Fat Choy)
San Xian Wontons (Shrimp, Pork & Chicken Wontons)

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Rate this recipe:  

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

170 Comments

  2. Brandi says

    Could I do a less intense/authentic version (easier) with just a roast beef (sirloin tip) and 5 spice powder? If so, how would you recommend doing it- how much 5 spice powder? I do have star anise, bay leaves, peppercorns, and ground cumin and cinnamon. I was going to cut up and braise the sirloin with 5 spice powder and then top it off with fresh noodle and scallion. I use your recipes all the time and have been wanting to do a beef noodle soup!

    Reply

  4. Jeff says

    Great soup recipe!

    Chinese chili oil is a must, and homemade is so much better than store bought. In China the variety of ingredients and methods very considerably from recipe to recipe. We add cloves, ginger, garlic, fennel seed, black pepper, five spice powder and lots of hot peppers.

    Reply

  5. Laura says

    Hi! I’m sorry if someone has already asked this, but what size (in quarts) stockpot would you recommend buying to make your soup recipes? I keep overflowing mine and need to buy a bigger one. Thanks!

    Reply

Make Our Favorite Vegetable Dishes!See All

Try These Quick and Easy Dishes!See All

Learn all about Chinese Noodles, Dumpling and Wonton Wrappers

Learn More About Chinese Leafy green Vegetables