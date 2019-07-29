The Woks of Life

a culinary genealogy

Pho (Vietnamese Noodle Soup)

Pho (Vietnamese Noodle Soup)

Pho Recipe (Vietnamese Beef Noodle Soup), by thewoksoflife.com

Pho has long been one of my absolute favorite things to eat. There has been more than one occasion in which I have actually gotten in my car and driven over 45 minutes for the express purpose of indulging in good bowl of the stuff, which is why this pho recipe is sorely needed.

Note: This recipe was originally published in March 2015, with updates added as of July 2019. The recipe has been tested by us and many readers and approved by Vietnamese friends, so it remains the same! 

What Is Pho?

Pho (I found out in college that it’s actually pronounced “fuh.” For someone who’d been shamelessly calling it “foe” for eighteen years, this was an embarrassing revelation) is a Vietnamese noodle soup that’s often made with beef and topped with awesome things like fresh bean sprouts, basil, and chilies.

There’s just something about it—the fragrant broth, the slightly chewy rice noodles, and all the aromatic toppings (the squeeze of lime at the end is the BEST)—that seriously justifies a 90-minute roundtrip drive.

The Quest For a Great Broth

A bowl of pho is only as good as the broth. There’s no trick to the noodles, really, and the beef is often added to the soup raw. The other vegetable and herb toppings are ALL added to the soup raw.

In short? No broth, no bacon.

I never really thought it would be realistic to make it myself at home––chalk it up to a cynical but somewhat substantiated opinion that no broth I could make at home would ever taste as good as the (sometimes MSG-laden) restaurant equivalent.

I decided to take a stab at it anyway, and the results were awesome. I also talked with a Vietnamese friend/mom who cooks this dish on a regular basis for her family and got all the tips! Her kids are grown and in college, but she says they always come home for her pho!

There is a bit of prep involved to get the broth going, but after that, it’s just a long, slow simmer until you’re ready to assemble the dish.

4 Key Steps to Make Pho Broth

Here are the 4 steps and secrets to making a proper pho broth:

  1. Pre-boiling the beef bones and meat
  2. Charring the ginger and onions
  3. Toasting the spices
  4. Adding fish sauce (said Vietnamese friend told me that one of the secrets to a great pho recipe is to not add salt, and instead add enough fish sauce to bring the broth to the correct level of saltiness.)

I know, it’s a lot of fish sauce! However, she said that this method tastes the best, but most people don’t do it because fish sauce is so expensive.

She also mentioned, rather proudly, that the Vietnamese brands of fish sauce are much more flavorful (and expensive at $9-$12 a bottle) than the Thai brands most people buy. Which is just food for thought.

In accordance with this insider information, feel free to add more fish sauce to the broth and decrease the amount of salt. As is our mantra here at The Woks of Life, it’s all up to your own taste preferences! Oh, and definitely buy a high quality fish sauce for this pho recipe. It will only make your broth better!

Pho (Vietnamese Beef Noodle Soup), by thewoksoflife.com

Pho Recipe Instructions

Start by charring your ginger and onions. Use tongs to hold the ginger and onions (one at a time) over an open flame, or place each directly on an electric burner. Turn until they’re lightly blackened and fragrant, about 5 minutes.

Rinse away all the blackened skins and set aside.

Charring onion over open flame, by thewoksoflife.com

Place the bones and beef chuck in large stockpot and add water to cover. Bring to a boil and boil for 5 minutes. Drain in a colander and thoroughly clean the stockpot. This process removes any impurities/scum and will give you a much cleaner broth.

Add 5 quarts fresh water back to the stockpot and bring to a boil. Transfer the bones and meat back to the pot, along with the charred/cleaned ginger and onions. Add the scallions, fish sauce and sugar. Reduce the heat to low, and simmer until the beef chuck is tender, about 40 minutes. Skim the surface often to remove any foam and fat.

Remove one piece of the chuck and transfer to a bowl of ice water to stop the cooking process. Then transfer this piece of beef to a container and refrigerate (you will slice this to serve with your pho later. If you were to leave it in the pot, it would be too dry to eat). Leave the other piece of chuck in the pot to flavor the broth.

Now toast the spices (star anise, cloves, cinnamon stick, cardamom pod (if using), fennel seeds, and coriander seeds) in a dry pan over medium low heat for about 3 minutes, until fragrant. Use kitchen string to tie up the spices in a piece of cheesecloth, and add it to the broth.

Aromatics tied in cheesecloth in broth, by thewoksoflife.com

Cover the pot and continue simmering for another 4 hours. Add the salt and continue to simmer, skimming as necessary, until you’re ready to assemble the rest of the dish. Taste the broth and adjust seasoning by adding more salt, sugar, and/or fish sauce as needed.

To serve, boil the noodles according to package instructions. Add to a bowl. Place a few slices of the beef chuck and the raw sirloin on the noodles. Bring the broth to a rolling boil and ladle it into each bowl. The hot broth will cook the beef. Garnish with your toppings, and be sure to squeeze a lot of fresh lime juice over the top!

Bowl of pho with beef and herbs, by thewoksoflife.com

Short on time? Check out our Instant Pot Pho recipe as well!

Authentic Pho Recipe, by thewoksoflife.com

Mmmm. Pho noodle pull!

Pho rice noodles, by thewoksoflife.com

Pho

Pho is a Vietnamese noodle soup topped with awesome things like fresh bean sprouts, basil, and chilies. This pho recipe was approved by a Vietnamese friend!
Prep Time30 mins
Cook Time5 hrs 30 mins
Total Time6 hrs
Course: Noodles and Pasta
Cuisine: Vietnamese
Keyword: pho
Servings: 8 servings
Calories: 495kcal
Author: Sarah

Ingredients

You’ll need:

Garnishes:

Instructions

  • Start by charring your ginger and onions. Use tongs to hold the ginger and onions (one at a time) over an open flame, or place each directly on an electric burner. Turn until they’re lightly blackened and fragrant, about 5 minutes. Rinse away all the blackened skins and set aside.
  • Place the bones and beef chuck in large stockpot and add water to cover. Bring to a boil and boil for 5 minutes. Drain in a colander and thoroughly clean the stockpot. This process removes any impurities/scum and will give you a much cleaner broth.
  • Add 5 quarts fresh water back to the stockpot and bring to a boil. Transfer the bones and meat back to the pot, along with the charred/cleaned ginger and onions. Add the scallions, fish sauce and sugar. Reduce the heat to low, and simmer until the beef chuck is tender, about 40 minutes. Skim the surface often to remove any foam and fat.
  • Remove one piece of the chuck and transfer to a bowl of ice water to stop the cooking process. Then transfer this piece of beef to a container and refrigerate (you will slice this to serve with your pho later. If you were to leave it in the pot, it would be too dry to eat). Leave the other piece of chuck in the pot to flavor the broth.
  • Now toast the spices (star anise, cloves, cinnamon stick, cardamom, fennel seeds, and coriander seeds) in a dry pan over medium low heat for about 3 minutes, until fragrant. Use kitchen string to tie up the spices in a piece of cheesecloth, and add it to the broth.
  • Cover the pot and continue simmering for another 4 hours. Add the salt and continue to simmer, skimming as necessary, until you're ready to assemble the rest of the dish. Taste the broth and adjust seasoning by adding more salt, sugar, and/or fish sauce as needed.
  • To serve, boil the noodles according to package instructions. Add to a bowl. Place a few slices of the beef chuck and the raw sirloin on the noodles. Bring the broth to a rolling boil and ladle it into each bowl. The hot broth will cook the beef. Garnish with your toppings, and be sure to squeeze a lot of fresh lime juice over the top!

Nutrition

Calories: 495kcal | Carbohydrates: 68g | Protein: 30g | Fat: 11g | Saturated Fat: 5g | Cholesterol: 69mg | Potassium: 1106mg | Fiber: 3g | Sugar: 14g | Vitamin A: 270IU | Vitamin C: 14.9mg | Calcium: 95mg | Iron: 4.4mg

 

129 Comments

  1. Fred Rickson says

    Forty minutes cooking meat/ bones does not make a good pho or ramen stock. Period. Maybe veg, but not meat.

  2. Lucinda says

    I love pho all year round and am excited to try this recipe. Could you please tell me whether this could be made in an Instant Pot? Might speed up making the broth. I’m interested in learning what you think and if you have any insight.

  4. Paul Huckett says

    Exciting Australian-Vietnamese chef, writer, tv star ,Luke Nguyen, with restaurants in both Australia and Vietnam, and family with a restaurant in Paris, believes Vietnamese pho grew out of the time of the French colonial days . The French pot au feu was made over by Vietnamese cooks, or the French dish at least influenced pho. He insists the pronunciation of feu and pho should be the same . Vietnamese bakeries proliferate in Australia and they make perfect French baguettes and rolls, which are filled with pork or chicken , fresh herbs and onion …..very French .

  5. Tom says

    In step 2 you State that you should boil the meat and bones and strain the liquid. I assume that you discard the liquid? If so why? Is it too greasy?

    Reply

    • Sarah says

      Hi Tom, yes, you would discard the liquid. The purpose of that step is to rid the meat and bones of any impurities, which are released into the water.

  7. Ellie says

    You mentioned: Remove one piece of the chuck and transfer to a bowl of ice water to stop the cooking process. Transfer the beef to a container and refrigerate. Leave the other piece of chuck in the pot.

    WHY remove? Curious. Why not just use ONE large piece of chuck instead of two?

    Reply

    • Sarah says

      Hey Ellie, one of the pieces of chuck is removed from the pot to slice and serve in the pho, while the other piece is left in the pot to flavor the broth. The piece that flavors the broth will end up quite dry and flavorless, which is why it’s important to reserve a piece for serving.

  8. Darcy says

    I was just wondering about the onions. Do you leave them in the broth once ready to serve or take them out? Or do I slice them and ladle them into the bowl with everything else? Just not sure since they’re whole onions and I didn’t know what to do with the, once the broth is ready.

