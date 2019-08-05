The Woks of Life

General Tso's Chicken

General Tso’s Chicken

Published:
By

General Tso's Chicken, thewoksoflife.com

Just about everyone has tried General Tso’s Chicken—deep-fried chicken pieces in a sweet, subtly spicy sauce with crunchy broccoli. We’ve perfected ours after many years in Chinese restaurant kitchens.  

What’s the Story Behind General Tso’s Chicken?

General Tso’s Chicken was supposedly named after Zuo Zongtang, a military leader from Hunan province during the Qing Dynasty. Some say this dish was invented and named by the Taiwanese chef, Peng Chang Kuei, who cooked for Chiang Kai Shek. General Tso’s Chicken is so beloved but so confusingly Chinese-American that they even made a documentary about it!

But the enigma of its actual origins are overshadowed by the fact that the General Tso’s Chicken out there often doesn’t do the general any justice! With sugary, gloopy sauce and batter-coated sponges with no crunch that may or may not contain actual poultry, many Chinese restaurants go too heavy on the egg, cornstarch, and flour filler!

What’s The Woks of Life’s Stance On It?

The infamous General Tso’s Chicken is usually the first dish that comes to mind when we try to explain the difference between authentic Chinese food and the Americanized version of Chinese food that most people in U.S. have come to know. Indeed, very few people in China have even heard of General Tso’s Chicken, let alone tried it. 

Buuut…

We’re not gonna lie, a couple of us here at the Woks of Life still get wicked cravings for General Tso’s Chicken. Those crispy, sauce-covered chunks of chicken, the crunchy bright green broccoli, and the balance of a sweet tangy sauce dotted with a few dried chili peppers for the perfect heat. It’s hard to resist. 

All too often, though, it just ain’t done right!

So it wasn’t long before we took matters back into our own hands, brushing off the family recipe from my parents’ days running a Chinese restaurant. Take this as a peace offering to everyone out there who secretly–or not so secretly–loves this “Chinese” General Tso’s Chicken.

Our General Tso’s Chicken Recipe  

Our restaurant version—the way my father cooked it in his days as a professional chef in New  York—has a more intensely flavored, tangy sauce with large chunks of crisp, juicy chicken, and lots of fresh crunchy broccoli. as opposed to the usually one-note, sugary sweet neon orange hunks of fried flour that many takeout joints churn out.

When done right, it can be crazy delicious! Even Judy, who usually doesn’t go for this kind of Chinese takeout begrudgingly admitted that this was very tasty.

If you have tried other recipes online, you’ll find our General Tso’s Chicken recipe is an authentic version of the restaurant classic, straight from my father/Sarah and Kaitlin’s grandfather, a seasoned takeout chef. And I have to say it early on because I know we’ll get some questions: deep frying is the way to go for General Tso’s Chicken! Anything else like baking or pan frying just won’t be the same! But feel free to make adjustments to suit your tastes and diet. (Just invite some friends over and share the wealth!) 

Try this General Tso’s Chicken once. Your local #1 Hunan Garden will wonder if you skipped town!

General Tso Chicken, thewoksoflife.com

Note: This recipe was originally published in November 2013. We have since re-tested, re-photographed, and updated the recipe with new and improved instructions! If you’d like a copy of the old recipe, contact us

Recipe Instructions

Prepare the chicken:

Marinate the chicken pieces in a bowl with the Shaoxing wine, water, salt, white pepper, and sesame oil. Mix until the chicken absorbs all the liquid.

Next, add the toasted sesame seeds, all-purpose flour and cornstarch. Stir to coat, and set aside. 

Now, for those of you who like your General Tso’s Chicken made in a truly classic takeout fashion—heavy on the coating, minimal on the actual chicken—you can add an egg and double the flour and cornstarch at this step. If you go this route, be sure to extend frying times to ensure the coating and the chicken are fully cooked through. We know some folks like to bite into extra chewy fried dough coating—or maybe have gotten used to it!

Marinating chicken, thewoksoflife.com

Prepare the General Tso Sauce:

Mix together the low-sodium chicken stock, dark soy sauce, regular soy sauce, brown sugar and rice wine vinegar in a bowl or measuring cup. Set aside.

General Tso's Chicken ingredients, thewoksoflife.com

Blanch the broccoli:  

In a wok or pot, boil 6 cups water, and blanch the broccoli for 30 seconds to a minute, depending on whether you like your broccoli soft or crunchy. 

Blanching broccoli, thewoksoflife.com

Drain in a colander and set aside. To keep it super green, you can also transfer them to an ice bath, and then drain and set aside. 

Fry the chicken & assemble the dish: 

Heat the frying oil in a small but deep pot to 335F/170C. Carefully drop the chicken pieces into the oil in small batches. Make sure the chicken is thoroughly coated with the batter/sesame seeds on all sides before frying. 

The chicken should float at the top of the oil. Fry until light golden brown (about 5 minutes) and transfer to a wire rack or plate lined with paper towels to drain.  

Frying chicken pieces, thewoksoflife.com

Be sure to manage the oil temperature using a thermometer, as it will drop every time you add raw chicken. Continue frying in batches. Once all of the chicken has been fried once, fry the chicken a second time for 3 to 5 minutes until super crispy. Be careful not to burn it! 

Here are some extra tips for frying the chicken:

  • The chicken will become somewhat soft after the first round of frying. Frying a second time makes the chicken nice and crispy, just like the restaurants serve! Again, deep frying is preferable. 
  • Select a small pot to use for frying, but make sure the oil does not fill the pot more than halfway (so the oil does not spill over during frying). To conserve oil, you can fry in more batches with as little as 2 inches of oil in a smaller pot.
  • Be extra careful when you drop the chicken into the hot oil. Do it slowly so it does not splash.
  • Try to place the chicken pieces into the hot oil one at a time and not too close together, so they don’t stick.

Ok, back to the rest of the recipe:

Heat a clean wok over medium heat. Add 1 tablespoon of oil along with the dried chilies.

Dried chili peppers in wok, thewoksoflife.com

Cook the chili peppers for about 5 seconds. Add the minced garlic and Shaoxing wine.

Dried chili peppers and minced garlic, thewoksoflife.com

 Next, add the General Tso’s Chicken sauce you prepared earlier.

Bring the sauce to a simmer, and stir in the cornstarch slurry until it thickens to a glossy sauce. Add the chicken and broccoli, and toss until everything is coated in the sauce.

Tossing chicken and broccoli in sauce, thewoksoflife.com

Plate and serve immediately with steamed rice!

Plate of General Tso's Chicken with Broccoli, thewoksoflife.com

Looking for more recipes?

Here’s a handful of some of our other best-loved Chinese restaurant chicken dishes!

General Tso's Chicken, thewoksoflife.com
Print Recipe
4.5 from 2 votes

General Tso's Chicken

Everyone’s tried General Tso’s Chicken—deep-fried chicken pieces in a sweet, subtly spicy sauce with crunchy broccoli. We’ve perfected our recipe after many years in Chinese restaurant kitchens. 
Prep Time20 mins
Cook Time25 mins
Total Time45 mins
Course: Chicken and Poultry
Cuisine: Chinese
Keyword: general tso's chicken
Servings: 4
Calories: 513kcal
Author: Bill

Ingredients

FOR THE CHICKEN:

FOR THE GENERAL TSO SAUCE:

TO COMPLETE THE DISH:

  • 3 cups broccoli florets (about 8 ounces/225g)
  • 4 cups peanut oil (for frying, plus 1 tablespoon; can substitute canola or vegetable oil)
  • 5-6 dried red chili peppers
  • 2 cloves garlic (minced)
  • 2 teaspoons Shaoxing wine
  • 2 tablespoons cornstarch (mixed into a slurry with 2 tablespoons water)

Instructions

  • Marinate the chicken pieces in a bowl with the Shaoxing wine, water, salt, white pepper, and sesame oil. Mix until the chicken absorbs all the liquid. Next, add the toasted sesame seeds, all-purpose flour and cornstarch. Stir to coat, and set aside.
  • Make the sauce mixture by combining the low-sodium chicken stock, dark soy sauce, regular soy sauce, brown sugar and rice wine vinegar in a bowl or measuring cup. Set aside.
  • In a wok or pot, boil 6 cups water, and blanch the broccoli for 30 seconds to a minute, depending on whether you like your broccoli soft or crunchy.  Drain in a colander and set aside. To keep it super green, you can also transfer them to an ice bath, and then drain and set aside.
  • Heat the frying oil in a small but deep pot to 335 degrees F/170 degrees C. Carefully drop the chicken pieces into the oil in small batches. Make sure the batter/sesame seeds have really coated all sides of the chicken before frying. The chicken should float at the top of the oil. Fry until light golden brown (about 5 minutes) and transfer to a wire rack or plate lined with paper towels to drain.  
  • Be sure to manage the oil temperature using a thermometer, as it will drop every time you add raw chicken. Continue frying in batches. Once all of the chicken has been fried once, fry the chicken a second time for 3 to 5 minutes until super crispy. Be careful not to burn it! 
  • Heat a clean wok over medium heat. Add 1 tablespoon of oil along with the dried chilies. Cook the chili peppers for about 5 seconds. Add the minced garlic and Shaoxing wine.
  • Next, add the General Tso’s Chicken sauce you prepared earlier. Bring the sauce to a simmer, and stir in the cornstarch slurry until it thickens to a glossy sauce. Add the chicken and broccoli, and toss until everything is coated in the sauce. Plate and serve immediately with steamed rice!

Nutrition

Calories: 513kcal | Carbohydrates: 29g | Protein: 25g | Fat: 34g | Saturated Fat: 24g | Cholesterol: 108mg | Sodium: 497mg | Potassium: 536mg | Fiber: 2g | Sugar: 12g | Vitamin A: 618IU | Vitamin C: 61mg | Calcium: 59mg | Iron: 2mg

 

51 Comments

  1. Matt says

    My favorite origin story for this dish was that it originated on the battlefield;
    During a losing fight, a scout rushed back to report the losses to their general. “General, our men our dying, we are losing!”
    The general only shrugged and responded, “So?”

    ;)

    Reply

  3. Ray S says

    Boy this sure turned out good last night. This does tast a little different than our local Chinese restaurants make. I can’t make out what ingredients are different, maybe they add Hosin Sauce. I have bought pretty much everything your recipes call for and glad I did. I am amazed how many folks want to substitute.

    I do have a question however on Dark Soy Sauce, when do you use the mushroom flavor dark vs the basic dark ?

    Reply

    • Bill says

      Hi ray, I bet some restaurants do add hoisin sauce to this dish. Dishes are prepared differently in different restaurants and regions in the US! Good question on the mushroom soy sauce! They can be used interchangeably. The mushroom soy may add a bit more umami, but in my opinion, it is barely detectable. Even though we have both in our pantry, I personally prefer to use the mushroom soy for all dark soy uses.

      Reply

