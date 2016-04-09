The Woks of Life

a culinary genealogy

Vegetable Chow Fun

Bill
by:
37 Comments
Vegetable Chow Fun, by thewoksoflife.com

This Vegetable Chow Fun recipe is one for all the vegetarian Woks of Life readers out there! Sometimes the meat-eaters get it all: Beef Chow Fun, Pan Fried Noodles with Chicken, etc, etc. To date, one of our only other vegetarian/herbivore-friendly Cantonese noodle dishes is Cantonese Soy Sauce Pan Fried Noodles––and it’s always been one of our most popular recipes! So veggie lovers, this one’s for you.

Pan-fried noodles are always satisfying, but a good vegetarian chow fun noodle dish is long overdue. Our version isn’t just the sad plate of noodles with carrots, celery, and broccoli the chef throws together to appease each passing vegetarian guest. This dish is an ode to vegetarians; and for you skeptical carnivores out there, this dish is just as good as dishes with meat!

For this vegetable chow fun, I decided to make it with eggplant–lightly fried to give the dish a richer texture. Plus, when coupled with shiitake mushrooms, it rounds out the umami flavors. Which reminds me, if you’re a vegetarian and have not discovered vegetarian oyster sauce yet, you need to go out and get some! This is a game-changer for vegans, especially. Check out our “Chinese Sauces” Ingredients page for a picture of one of the brands we use, and look for it in your local Asian grocery store or order it online!

Vegetable Chow Fun, by thewoksoflife.com

Recipe Instructions

Vegetable Chow Fun, by thewoksoflife.com

Take the fresh rice noodles out of the refrigerator and allow to sit on the counter until they are at room temperature. Cut them into 1½-inch wide ribbons.

In a small bowl, dissolve ½ teaspoon salt and ¼ teaspoon sugar in the hot water. Add the soy sauce, dark soy sauce, oyster sauce (or vegetarian oyster sauce), sesame oil, and white pepper. Set aside.

Heat your wok over medium high heat, and add ¼ cup oil. In a bowl, mix the flour, cornstarch, ¼ teaspoon of salt, and ¼ teaspoon white pepper, and toss the Japanese eggplant in this dry mixture until well coated. Place the eggplant slices evenly in the pan and fry for 2 minutes on each side until brown. Turn over each of the pieces, and when browned on both sides, remove to a plate or sheet pan and set aside.

Heat the wok over high heat, and add the ginger slices. Spread 1 tablespoon of oil around the perimeter of the wok.  Let the ginger fry to 10 seconds to infuse the oil, and stir in the garlic and the white portions of the scallions.

Next, add the fresh or reconstituted dried shiitake mushrooms along with the red holland peppers. Stir-fry for another 20 seconds.

Vegetable Chow Fun, by thewoksoflife.com

Then, add the Shaoxing wine and the rice noodles. The heat should be at the highest setting to get that wok hay.

Vegetable Chow Fun, by thewoksoflife.com

Give the noodles a quick stir for 30 seconds, and pour the soy sauce mixture over the noodles. Continue gently stir-frying the noodles using a scooping motion for 2 minutes.

Make sure you scrape the bottom of the wok with your spatula to prevent the noodles from sticking. The high heat of the wok should also prevent the noodles from sticking.

Vegetable Chow Fun, by thewoksoflife.com

Next, add the eggplant, fresh snow peas, fresh bean sprouts, and the rest of the scallions.

Vegetable Chow Fun, by thewoksoflife.com

Vegetable Chow Fun, by thewoksoflife.com

Continue stir-frying until the noodles are heated through and the snow peas turn a bright green – about 2 minutes. 

Vegetable Chow Fun, by thewoksoflife.com

Plate and serve your Vegetable Chow Fun with your favorite hot chili oil!

Vegetable Chow Fun, by thewoksoflife.com

Vegetable Chow Fun, by thewoksoflife.com

5 from 6 votes

Vegetable Chow Fun, A Vegetarian's Delight

This vegetable chow fun uses eggplant, lightly fried to give the dish a richer texture and shiitake mushrooms rounding out the umami flavors. Use vegetarian oyster sauce yet in this vegetable chow fun and it is a vegan and vegetarian dish!
by: Bill
Course:Vegetarian
Cuisine:Chinese
Vegetable chow fun
serves: 6
Prep: 35 minutes
Cook: 10 minutes
Total: 45 minutes

Ingredients

Instructions

  • Take the rice noodles out of the refrigerator and allow to sit on the counter until they are at room temperature. Cut them into 1½-inch wide ribbons.
  • In a small bowl, dissolve ½ teaspoon salt and ¼ teaspoon sugar in the hot water. Add the soy sauces, oyster sauce, sesame oil, and white pepper. Set aside.
  • Heat your wok over medium high heat, and add ¼ cup oil. In a bowl, mix the flour, cornstarch, ¼ teaspoon of salt, and ¼ teaspoon white pepper, and toss the eggplant in this dry mixture until well coated. Place the eggplant slices evenly in the pan and fry for 2 minutes on each side until brown. Turn over each of the pieces, and when browned on both sides, remove to a plate or sheet pan and set aside.
  • Heat the wok over high heat, and add the ginger slices. Spread 1 tablespoon of oil around the perimeter of the wok. Let the ginger fry to 10 seconds to infuse the oil, and stir in the garlic and the white portions of the scallions.
  • Next, add the mushrooms, red peppers and stir fry for another 20 seconds. Then, add the Shaoxing wine and the rice noodles. The heat should be at the highest setting. Give the noodles a quick stir for 30 seconds, and pour the soy sauce mixture over the noodles. Continue gently stir-frying the noodles using a scooping motion for 2 minutes. Make sure you scrape the bottom of the wok with your spatula to prevent the noodles from sticking. The high heat of the wok should also prevent the noodles from sticking.
  • Next, add the eggplant, snow peas, bean sprouts, and the rest of the scallions. Continue stir-frying until the noodles are heated through and the snow peas turn a bright green – about 2 minutes. Plate and serve with your favorite hot chili oil!

nutrition facts

Calories: 242kcal (12%) Carbohydrates: 34g (11%) Protein: 4g (8%) Fat: 10g (15%) Saturated Fat: 1g (5%) Sodium: 370mg (15%) Potassium: 337mg (10%) Fiber: 4g (16%) Sugar: 5g (6%) Vitamin A: 390IU (8%) Vitamin C: 37mg (45%) Calcium: 25mg (3%) Iron: 1.3mg (7%)

TheWoksofLife.com is written and produced for informational purposes only. While we do our best to provide nutritional information as a general guideline to our readers, we are not certified nutritionists, and the values provided should be considered estimates. Factors such as brands purchased, natural variations in fresh ingredients, etc. will change the nutritional information in any recipe. Various online calculators also provide different results, depending on their sources. To obtain accurate nutritional information for a recipe, use your preferred nutrition calculator to determine nutritional information with the actual ingredients and quantities used.

Bill

About Bill

Bill is the dad of The Woks of Life family. He grew up in upstate New York, working through high school and college in restaurants with his father, a chef. Rose from modest beginnings as a Burger King sandwich assembler to Holiday Inn busboy and line cook, to cooking at the family's Chinese restaurant, while also learning the finer points of Cantonese cooking from his immigrant parents. Specializes in all things traditional Cantonese and American Chinese takeout.

