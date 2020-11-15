The Woks of Life

a culinary genealogy

Stir-Fried Rice Cakes (Nian Gao)

Sarah
by:
108 Comments
Chinese Rice Cake Stir-fry

Chinese stir-fried rice cakes with pork and leafy greens is known in Chinese as “chǎo niángāo” (炒年糕). 

It’s a popular dish that is also distinctively “Shanghai” to me, as my Shanghainese mom and grandmother would make it often for a quick lunch when we were growing up. 

Our entire family enjoys the delicious chewiness of the rice cakes in this savory, filling stir-fry!

Note: This recipe was originally published in December 2013. We have since re-tested and re-photographed the recipe, and published it with updated instructions, photos, metric measurements, nutrition information, and more. Enjoy!

What Are Chinese Sticky Rice Cakes? 

Chinese rice cakes, or niangao, are made from pounded rice, and have a sticky, chewy texture. Think of them as a kind of thick, oval-shaped pasta.

Package of Chinese rice cakes

There are sweet versions that have the same name, nian gao. But these little white ovals are usually used in savory stir-fries, soups, and hot pot. 

Buying Asian Rice Cakes

Nowadays, rice cakes are readily available in your Asian grocery store. Find them next to the fresh noodles and dumpling wrappers.

Some varieties come vacuum packed, some are frozen, and some come fresh. You can also sometimes even get them in whole logs, which need to be sliced.

You may also find dried packages, where you need to soak them in water to reconstitute them (similar to rice noodles). We prefer the frozen rice cakes, though any of the aforementioned varieties would work for this.

Frozen Chinese rice cake ovals on white plate

When it comes to shape, however, make sure you find the thin oval rice cakes, rather than the Korean-style thick cylinders. Those require longer cooking (braising or boiling), and won’t work as well in a stir-fry like this.

Other Recipes Featuring Rice Cakes

While this stir-fried rice cake recipe is our go-to when preparing these chewy treats, we have many recipes featuring them. Check them out:

Note!

You may substitute the pork in this recipe with boneless skinless chicken thighs.

Stir-fried Rice Cakes: Recipe Instructions

Start by preparing your meat.

Marinate the julienned pork with the water, light soy sauce, sesame oil, white pepper, vegetable oil, and cornstarch. Allow to sit for 20-30 minutes, while you prepare the rest of the ingredients. 

Marinated julienned pork in bowl with chopsticks

Rinse the rice cakes and drain. If using fresh or frozen rice cakes, you do not have to soak or thaw them. Only soak (according to package instructions) if using dried rice cakes. 

Thoroughly wash the baby bok choy (or napa cabbage). Drain, shaking off excess water. If using baby bok choy, separate into individual leaves.

Cutting baby bok choy

If using napa cabbage, cut the large leaves into smaller bite-sized pieces. Also prepare the garlic and scallions. Now you are ready to cook.

Sliced scallions on a diagonal

Place your wok over high heat until it begins to smoke lightly. Add the vegetable oil to coat the wok, and add the pork and garlic. Cook until the pork turns opaque. 

Stir-frying pork and garlic in wok

Stir in the scallions…

Adding scallions to pork in wok

Along with the bok choy/cabbage and Shaoxing wine.

Adding bok choy to wok

Stir-fry for 30 seconds, and move everything to the center of the wok to create an even “bed” of vegetables and meat. Distribute the rice cakes on top (this prevents them from sticking to the wok). 

Adding frozen rice cakes on top of bed of greens and pork

Add ½ cup of water (if you have a high BTU stove, you can use ¾ cup). Cover, and cook for 2 minutes to steam the rice cakes.  

Remove the cover, and add the sesame oil…

Adding sesame oil to rice cakes

Dark soy sauce and light soy sauce…

Adding dark soy sauce to rice cakes

Oyster sauce

Adding oyster sauce to rice cakes

And the white pepper and sugar.

Adding white pepper and sugar to rice cakes

Stir-fry everything together for 1 minute.

Stir-frying rice cakes

Taste, and season with additional salt if necessary.

Chinese stir-fried rice cakes

Continue stir-frying until the rice cakes are coated in sauce, cooked through but still chewy. Plate and serve!

Chinese Stir-fried rice cakes, thewoksoflife.com


Stir-fried Rice Cakes (Nian Gao)

Stir-fried rice cakes are known in Chinese as “chao niángāo” (炒年糕). Our version uses pork (but you can substitute chicken) and leafy greens.
by: Sarah
Course:Noodles and Pasta
Cuisine:Chinese
Keyword:stir-fried rice cakes
Chinese Rice Cake Stir-fry
serves: 4
Prep: 1 hour
Total: 1 hour

Ingredients

For the meat and marinade:

For the rest of the dish:

US CustomaryMetric

Instructions

  • Marinate the julienned pork with the water, light soy sauce, sesame oil, white pepper, vegetable oil, and cornstarch. Allow to sit for 20-30 minutes, while you prepare the rest of the ingredients.
  • Rinse the rice cakes and drain. If using fresh or frozen rice cakes, you do not have to soak or thaw them. Only soak (according to package instructions) if using dried rice cakes.
  • Thoroughly wash the baby bok choy (or napa cabbage). Drain, shaking off excess water. If using baby bok choy, separate into individual leaves. If using napa cabbage, cut the large leaves into smaller bite-sized pieces. Also prepare the garlic and scallions. Now you are ready to cook.
  • Place your wok over high heat until it begins to smoke lightly. Add the vegetable oil to coat the wok, and add the pork and garlic. Cook until the pork turns opaque.
  • Stir in the scallions, bok choy/cabbage, and Shaoxing wine. Stir-fry for 30 seconds, and move everything to the center of the wok to create an even “bed” of vegetables and meat. Distribute the rice cakes on top (this prevents them from sticking to the wok).
  • Add ½ cup of water (if you have a high BTU stove, you can use ¾ cup). Cover, and cook for 2 minutes to steam the rice cakes.
  • Remove the cover, and add the sesame oil, dark soy sauce, light soy sauce, oyster sauce, white pepper, and sugar. Stir-fry everything together for 1 minute. Taste, and season with additional salt if necessary. Continue stir-frying until the rice cakes are coated in sauce, cooked through but still chewy. Plate and serve!

nutrition facts

Calories: 484kcal (24%) Carbohydrates: 64g (21%) Protein: 21g (42%) Fat: 16g (25%) Saturated Fat: 10g (50%) Cholesterol: 36mg (12%) Sodium: 884mg (37%) Potassium: 256mg (7%) Fiber: 2g (8%) Sugar: 1g (1%) Vitamin A: 2613IU (52%) Vitamin C: 28mg (34%) Calcium: 74mg (7%) Iron: 1mg (6%)

TheWoksofLife.com is written and produced for informational purposes only. While we do our best to provide nutritional information as a general guideline to our readers, we are not certified nutritionists, and the values provided should be considered estimates. Factors such as brands purchased, natural variations in fresh ingredients, etc. will change the nutritional information in any recipe. Various online calculators also provide different results, depending on their sources. To obtain accurate nutritional information for a recipe, use your preferred nutrition calculator to determine nutritional information with the actual ingredients and quantities used.

