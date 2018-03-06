The Woks of Life

a culinary genealogy

Spicy Stir-fried Rice Cakes

Spicy Stir-fried Rice Cakes

Sarah
by:
71 Comments
As food bloggers, we’re constantly looking for new ideas for recipes. One of our best methods of gaining inspiration? Going out and trying new things to eat! That’s how I got the idea for today’s recipe: Spicy Stir-fried Rice Cakes.

What Are Chinese Rice Cakes?

Rice cakes are one of my favorite ingredients. If you’ve never had them, they’re basically little starchy, chewy disks or ovals made from sticky rice. I like to describe them as a kind of Chinese gnocchi. They can be added to soups, hot pot, and stir-fries, and I’ve always had them prepared in a select few ways.

Growing up, we had sort of a “standard” rice cake stir-fry, usually made with pork, mushrooms, and vegetables. Sometimes, my mom or grandma would make a Shanghainese version with a leafy green called Shepherd’s purse (you can check out that rice cake recipe here).

For the last 27 years, I have been more than happy with these rice cake dishes, and haven’t looked elsewhere for new ideas on how to prepare them.

A New Rice Cake Dish

But recently, I was eating out at a restaurant when I noticed “spicy stir-fried rice cakes” on the menu, involving Sichuan peppercorns. Having stuck to the greatest hits for so long, it was time for something different.

We ordered said spicy stir-fried rice cakes, and They. Were. Good. So I promptly pulled out my phone, apologized to my dining companions for being a weirdo, snapped a picture, took a few notes, and went home to test out my own version.

This recipe is the result! Let’s get into how to prepare it.

Spicy Stir-fried Rice Cakes: Recipe Instructions

Heat 1 tablespoon oil in a wok over high heat. Add the pork belly and sear, not stirring. Once browned and caramelized on one side, stir-fry until the pork belly is opaque. Remove from the wok and set aside.

Lower the heat to medium, and add an additional 2 tablespoons of oil to the wok. Add the ginger. Let the ginger infuse the oil for 1 minute.

Add the garlic, and cook for another 30 seconds.

Turn the heat back up to high, and add the onions, jalapenos, Thai red bird chilies, and the white parts of the scallions.

Cook for another minute, and then add the rice cakes and Shaoxing wine.

Mix well, scooping up from the bottom of the wok for 30 seconds. Turn the heat down to medium low, and cover for one minute.

Remove cover, and add the pork belly back to the wok, along with the soy sauce, sugar, Sichuan peppercorn powder, and spicy bean paste.

Stir-fry until the rice cakes are cooked through but still chewy. Stir in the green parts of the scallions until wilted, and serve.

4.84 from 12 votes

These spicy stir-fried rice cakes are a departure from some of China's more traditional methods of preparing these chewy, starchy little pasta-like rice cakes. The addition of Sichuan peppercorns gives the dish that slight numbing flavor that goes perfectly with spicy chilies.
Ingredients

Instructions

  • Heat 1 tablespoon oil in a wok over high heat. Add the pork belly and sear, not stirring. Once browned and caramelized on one side, stir-fry until the pork belly is opaque. Remove from the wok and set aside.
  • Lower the heat to medium, and add an additional 2 tablespoons of oil to the wok. Add the ginger. Let the ginger infuse the oil for 1 minute. Add the garlic, and cook for another 30 seconds.
  • Turn the heat back up to high, and add the onions, jalapenos, red chilies, and the white parts of the scallions. Cook for another minute, and then add the rice cakes and Shaoxing wine. Mix well, scooping up from the bottom of the wok for 30 seconds. Turn the heat down to medium low, and cover for one minute.
  • Remove cover, and add the pork belly back to the wok, along with the soy sauce, sugar, Sichuan peppercorn powder, and spicy bean paste. Stir-fry until the rice cakes are cooked through but still chewy. Stir in the green parts of the scallions until wilted, and serve.

nutrition facts

Calories: 459kcal (23%) Carbohydrates: 44g (15%) Protein: 7g (14%) Fat: 28g (43%) Saturated Fat: 8g (40%) Monounsaturated Fat: 1g Trans Fat: 1g Cholesterol: 27mg (9%) Sodium: 121mg (5%) Potassium: 168mg (5%) Fiber: 1g (4%) Sugar: 3g (3%) Vitamin A: 228IU (5%) Vitamin C: 27mg (33%) Calcium: 15mg (2%) Iron: 1mg (6%)

TheWoksofLife.com is written and produced for informational purposes only. While we do our best to provide nutritional information as a general guideline to our readers, we are not certified nutritionists, and the values provided should be considered estimates. Factors such as brands purchased, natural variations in fresh ingredients, etc. will change the nutritional information in any recipe. Various online calculators also provide different results, depending on their sources. To obtain accurate nutritional information for a recipe, use your preferred nutrition calculator to determine nutritional information with the actual ingredients and quantities used.

Sarah

About Sarah

Sarah is the older daughter/sister in The Woks of Life family. Creator of quick and easy recipes for harried home cooks and official Woks of Life photographer, she grew up on episodes of Ready Set Cook and Good Eats. She loves the outdoors (and of course, *cooking* outside), and her obsession with food continues to this day.

