Stir-Fried Sticky Rice Cakes (Nian Gao)

This is a popular dish in southern China. For me, this dish is distinctively “Shanghai,” as it seemed to show up on the table more frequently after I met Judy, whose family is from that area. Our entire family enjoys this dish and the delicious chewiness of these sticky rice cakes, which are kind of like really chewy oval-shaped pasta.

Nowadays, rice cakes are readily available in your Asian grocery store and found in the same section where they sell fresh noodles and tofu. Some varieties come vacuum packed, some are frozen, and some come fresh. You can sometimes even get them in whole sticks, which need to be sliced. Judy tells me that she has even seen dried packages where you need to soak them in water to reconstitute them like rice noodles. Any one of those varieties would work for this.

Some of our other rice cake stir-fry dishes you must see are Steak and Scallion Rice Cake Stir-Fry, and our Shanghai Rice Cake Stir-fry.  They all start with the chewy and addictive rice cakes (nian gao) which you cannot stop eating once you start!

Stir-fried Sticky Rice Cakes (Nian Gao)

The delicious chewiness of these sticky rice cakes, which are like really chewy oval-shaped pasta are a classic dish of Shanghai origins and very addictive!
Prep Time1 hr
Cook Time10 mins
Total Time1 hr 10 mins
Course: Noodles and Pasta
Cuisine: Chinese
Keyword: sticky rice cakes
Servings: 4
Calories: 508kcal
Author: Judy

Ingredients

FOR THE MEAT:

FOR THE REST OF THE DISH:

Instructions

  • Slice the pork into thin slices and mix well in a bowl with 1 teaspoon each of cornstarch, soy sauce, and oil.
  • Rinse the rice cakes in in water and drain. Wash the napa cabbage and bok choy. If using napa cabbage, cut it into 1-inch slices. If using baby bok choy, just separate the leaves. Slice the soaked dried mushrooms and the fresh mushrooms. Clean and chop your leeks or scallions into 2-inch pieces. Mince your garlic. Set everything aside.
  • Heat the wok over high heat until smoking and add 1 tablespoon oil to coat the wok and sear the pork. Add garlic, the leeks/scallions, the cabbage or bok choy, and the mushrooms. Stir fry on high heat for a minute and add the shaoxing wine.
  • Add the rice cakes and mix well, scooping up from the bottom of the wok for 30 seconds and then cover for one minute. Remove cover and add the soy sauces, oyster sauce, white pepper, salt, and sugar. Mix well and stir-fry until the rice cakes are cooked through but still chewy. Plate and serve family-style.

Nutrition

Calories: 508kcal | Carbohydrates: 81g | Protein: 24g | Fat: 10g | Saturated Fat: 2g | Cholesterol: 36mg | Sodium: 1120mg | Potassium: 889mg | Fiber: 7g | Sugar: 5g | Vitamin A: 550IU | Vitamin C: 18.3mg | Calcium: 69mg | Iron: 2.8mg

 

