The Woks of Life

a culinary genealogy

Stir-Fried Anchovies and Peanuts

Stir-Fried Anchovies and Peanuts

Judy
by:
1 Comments
Chinese Anchovy Peanut Stir-fry with Black Beans and Peppers

This recipe for stir-fried dried anchovies and peanuts is a dish I’ve been enjoying for decades, and one of my favorite dishes to prepare. The bite of the dried anchovies and crunch of salty peanuts makes for a unique eating experience that will have you grabbing your chopsticks and going back for more—especially with a simple bowl of pao fan/rice porridge

Korean cooks make a version of this dish that is on the sweeter side, but I prefer this Chinese version, which is salty and savory—and very addictive, if dried anchovies are your cup of tea.

Finding Dried Anchovies

My first encounter with this dish was about 35 years ago, while working in the garment industry as a production coordinator. My two Taiwanese co-workers, Jessica and June, often brought this as part of their lunch. 

Stir-fried peanuts and anchovies with black bean and peppers

Both Jessica and June loved spicy food. And through my day-to-day, peering at what they’d brought for lunch, their cooking really helped push my tolerance for spicy food to a new level!   

Recently at our local Costco, I saw they were selling a snack made with dried anchovies. I thought, wow, suddenly dried anchovies are mainstream? Okay, maybe just here in the Northeast, but I immediately thought of this dried anchovy and peanut stir-fry. I got a craving to eat it and an impulse to share it with you all! 

package of dried anchovy

These days, it is a little bit easier to track down these dried anchovies. I always buy them at H-Mart, and I see that online retailers carry them too. 

How to Prepare Chinese Dried Anchovies

It’s worth noting that it takes a little time and care to prep the anchovies properly. Sometimes, you will see dried anchovies at restaurants, but they don’t always go through the trouble of removing the head and guts, which tend to be bitter. 

This sounds a lot worse than it is, but because it is dried, it is a much simpler and cleaner process than working with fresh fish. 

If you have Chinese elders living with you, they won’t mind helping you with this task. My grandmother used to take this kitchen job. Now my mother peels garlic and picks through vegetables when we have big parties—letting the rest of us lead at the wok. It’s an easier, low impact way to be part of the meal preparation. 

Preparation & Storage Tips

  • If you have dry roasted peanuts, you can save the step of wok frying them. Be sure to keep the peanuts separate right up until serving. Mixing them in at the last minute helps them stay crunchy.
  • Store the dried anchovy stir-fry and the wok-fried peanuts in separate airtight containers, keeping the anchovies in the refrigerator and the wok-fried peanuts on the counter. Before you cook them, the dried anchovies should also be stored in the fridge.  
peppers, ginger, and garlic on cutting board

Recipe Instructions

First trim the dried anchovies, removing the heads and guts as pictured.

Removing head and guts from dried anchovy
Removing head and guts from dried anchovy

Measure out 1 cup.  Rinse the anchovies in a strainer, and shake off any excess water. DO NOT SOAK them, or they will turn mushy. A quick rinse is good enough.  

peanuts, anchovies, and black beans in dishes

Wok-fry the peanuts using 1 teaspoon oil over medium-low heat for 5-6 minutes, stirring constantly. (More on making wok fried peanuts here.) Turn off the heat, and stir for 1 more minute using the residual heat. Transfer the peanuts to a shallow dish, spreading them out and letting them cool completely. Once cooled, they’ll turn crunchy. 

wok frying peanuts
wok-fried peanuts on plate

With the wok set over medium-low heat, add the remaining 3 tablespoons of oil to the wok, followed by the ginger and garlic. Cook for about 2 minutes, until the garlic is lightly browned around the edges.

ginger and garlic in wok

Add the fermented black beans and chilies. Cook for 1 minute, then add the dried anchovies. Stir everything to combine. 

black beans and chilies with garlic and ginger in wok
adding dried anchovies to wok
stir-frying dried anchovies

Add the Shaoxing wine, light soy sauce, sugar, sesame oil, and long hot green peppers. Increase the heat to medium-high. Stir fry for 1-2 minutes, until there is no standing liquid.

Green chili with anchovy

Remember the tip about keeping the peanuts and anchovies separate until you are ready to serve? Depending on how much you think you’ll eat, mix the peanuts and anchovies as soon as you’re ready to eat. (Set aside leftover anchovies and peanuts in separate containers as needed.) Add salt to taste, and remove from the heat.  

adding peanuts to anchovy stir-fry with peppers

Serve warm or at room temperature.

Chinese stir-fried anchovies and peanuts

Stir-Fried Anchovies and Peanuts

This Chinese recipe for stir-fried dried anchovies and peanuts is great with a bowl of pao fan (rice porridge). The combination is addictive!
by: Judy
Course:Fish & Seafood
Cuisine:Chinese
Chinese Anchovy Peanut Stir-fry with Black Beans and Peppers
serves: 8
Prep: 30 minutes
Cook: 15 minutes
Total: 45 minutes

Ingredients

US CustomaryMetric

Instructions

  • First trim the dried anchovies, removing the heads and guts as pictured. Measure out 1 cup.  Rinse the anchovies in a strainer, and shake off any excess water. DO NOT SOAK them, or they will turn mushy. A quick rinse is good enough.
  • Wok-fry the peanuts using 1 teaspoon oil over medium-low heat for 5-6 minutes, stirring constantly. (More on making wok fried peanuts here.) Turn off the heat, and stir for 1 more minute using the residual heat. Transfer the peanuts to a shallow dish, spreading them out and letting them cool completely. Once cooled, they’ll turn crunchy.
  • With the wok set over medium-low heat, add the remaining 3 tablespoons of oil to the wok, followed by the ginger and garlic. Cook for about 2 minutes, until the garlic is lightly browned around the edges.
  • Add the fermented black beans and chilies. Cook for 1 minute, then add the dried anchovies. Stir everything to combine.
  • Add the Shaoxing wine, light soy sauce, sugar, sesame oil, and long hot green peppers. Increase the heat to medium-high. Stir fry for 1-2 minutes, until there is no standing liquid.
  • Remember the tip about keeping the peanuts and anchovies separate until you are ready to serve? Depending on how much you think you’ll eat, mix the peanuts and anchovies as soon as you’re ready to eat. (Set aside leftover anchovies and peanuts in separate containers as needed.) Add salt to taste, and remove from the heat. 

Tips & Notes:

This can be served warm or at room temperature. It’s also not too bad to eat cold with a hot bowl of pao fan / rice porridge!

nutrition facts

Calories: 165kcal (8%) Carbohydrates: 9g (3%) Protein: 11g (22%) Fat: 11g (17%) Saturated Fat: 2g (10%) Polyunsaturated Fat: 2g Monounsaturated Fat: 5g Trans Fat: 0.003g Sodium: 417mg (17%) Potassium: 189mg (5%) Fiber: 3g (12%) Sugar: 3g (3%) Vitamin A: 161IU (3%) Vitamin C: 28mg (34%) Calcium: 20mg (2%) Iron: 1mg (6%)

Factors such as brands purchased, natural variations in fresh ingredients, etc. will change the nutritional information in any recipe. Various online calculators also provide different results, depending on their sources. To obtain accurate nutritional information for a recipe, use your preferred nutrition calculator to determine nutritional information with the actual ingredients and quantities used.

Judy

About Judy

Judy is the mom of The Woks of Life family. Born in Shanghai, she arrived in the U.S. at age 16. Fluent in both English and three separate Chinese dialects, she's our professional menu translator when we're eating our way through China. Dedicated to preserving disappearing recipes and traditions, her specialty is all things traditional, from mooncakes to home-style stir-fries.

