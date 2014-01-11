This Scallion Ginger Beef and Tofu recipe a popular dish commonly found in Chinatown takeout or lunch places and usually served over rice with lots of “wok hay,” or wok-seared flavor. Quite easy to make! Just make sure your wok is screaming hot when you’re cooking this, and it’ll taste just as authentic NYC Noodletown’s.

Print Recipe 5 from 2 votes Scallion Ginger Beef and Tofu Stir Fry Scallion Ginger Beef and Tofu is a popular dish commonly found in Chinatown takeout or lunch places and usually served over rice with lots of "wok hay," or wok-seared flavor. This easy to make scallion ginger beef is a perfect weeknight meal! Prep Time 15 mins Cook Time 5 mins Total Time 20 mins Servings: 2 Calories: 451 kcal Author: Bill Ingredients 8 oz. flank steak (225g)

1 teaspoon oil

1 teaspoon cornstarch

¼ teaspoon baking soda (optional tenderizer)

2 bunches scallions

8 ounces firm tofu (225g)

1 small red bell pepper

1 tablespoon shaoxing wine

½ teaspoon hoisin sauce

¼ teaspoon sesame oil

1 teaspoon dark soy sauce

1 tablespoon light soy sauce

2 tablespoons oil

7 slices ginger Instructions Slice the beef into thin 3-inch strips and mix well in a bowl with 1 teaspoon oil, 1 teaspoon cornstarch and ¼ teaspoon baking soda (if using) and set aside.

Wash and cut the scallions into 2 1/2 inch pieces and cut any thick pieces in half lengthwise. Drain your tofu of excess liquid and cut into ½ inch thick slices. Slice the red bell pepper. Combine the wine, hoisin sauce, sesame oil and soy sauces in a small bowl and mix well.

Heat the wok on high heat until smoking and add a tablespoon of oil . Sear the slices of beef on both sides and set aside on a plate. Carefully lay the slices of tofu in the wok in a single layer and fry on each side for about a minute and remove to a plate.

Add another teaspoon of oil to the wok and add the ginger. Caramelize and brown them for about a minute. This infuses the oil and wok with all that ginger flavor. Add the scallions and red pepper to the wok, making sure the heat is still on high. Stir-fry for about 10 seconds and stir in the beef. After another 10-20 seconds, add the tofu. Next, add the sauce mixture and toss well until the ingredients are coated in sauce.

Plate and serve immediately with steamed rice. Nutrition Calories: 451 kcal | Carbohydrates: 12 g | Protein: 37 g | Fat: 27 g | Saturated Fat: 4 g | Cholesterol: 68 mg | Sodium: 895 mg | Potassium: 627 mg | Fiber: 3 g | Sugar: 4 g | Vitamin A: 2100 IU | Vitamin C: 80.5 mg | Calcium: 183 mg | Iron: 3.9 mg



