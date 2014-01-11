The Woks of Life

Scallion Ginger Beef and Tofu Stir Fry

Scallion Ginger Beef and Tofu Stir Fry by thewoksoflife.com

This Scallion Ginger Beef and Tofu recipe a popular dish commonly found in Chinatown takeout or lunch places and usually served over rice with lots of “wok hay,” or wok-seared flavor. Quite easy to make! Just make sure your wok is screaming hot when you’re cooking this, and it’ll taste just as authentic NYC Noodletown’s.

Slice the beef into thin 3-inch strips and mix well in a bowl with 1 teaspoon oil, 1 teaspoon cornstarch and ¼ teaspoon baking soda (if using) and set aside.

Wash and cut the scallions into 2 1/2 inch pieces and cut any thick pieces in half lengthwise. Drain your tofu of excess liquid and cut into ½ inch thick slices. Slice the red bell pepper.

Scallion Ginger Beef and Tofu Stir Fry by thewoksoflife.com

Combine the wine, hoisin sauce, sesame oil and soy sauces in a small bowl and mix well.

Heat the wok on high heat until smoking and add a tablespoon of oil . Sear the slices of beef on both sides and set aside on a plate.

Scallion Ginger Beef and Tofu Stir Fry by thewoksoflife.com

Carefully lay the slices of tofu in the wok in a single layer and fry on each side for about a minute and remove to a plate.

Add another teaspoon of oil to the wok and add the ginger. Caramelize and brown them for about a minute. This infuses the oil and wok with all that ginger flavor.

Scallion Ginger Beef and Tofu Stir Fry by thewoksoflife.com

Add the scallions and red pepper to the wok, making sure the heat is still on high.

Scallion Ginger Beef and Tofu Stir Fry by thewoksoflife.com

Stir-fry for about 10 seconds and stir in the beef.

Scallion Ginger Beef and Tofu Stir Fry by thewoksoflife.com

After another 10-20 seconds, add the tofu.

Scallion Ginger Beef and Tofu Stir Fry by thewoksoflife.com

Next, add the sauce mixture and toss well until the ingredients are coated in sauce. If you like more gravy, add 1/2 cup hot chicken stock, additional seasonings, and 1 tablespoon of corn starch and cook for another minute or until the sauce coats a spoon.

Scallion Ginger Beef and Tofu Stir Fry by thewoksoflife.com

Plate and serve this scallion ginger beef and tofu immediately with steamed rice.

Scallion Ginger Beef and Tofu Stir Fry by thewoksoflife.com

Scallion Ginger Beef and Tofu Stir Fry by thewoksoflife.com

Scallion Ginger Beef and Tofu Stir Fry by thewoksoflife.com

5 from 2 votes

Scallion Ginger Beef and Tofu Stir Fry

Scallion Ginger Beef and Tofu is a popular dish commonly found in Chinatown takeout or lunch places and usually served over rice with lots of "wok hay," or wok-seared flavor. This easy to make scallion ginger beef is a perfect weeknight meal!
Prep Time15 mins
Cook Time5 mins
Total Time20 mins
Course: Beef
Cuisine: Chinese
Keyword: scallion ginger beef and tofu
Servings: 2
Calories: 451kcal
Author: Bill

Ingredients

Instructions

  • Slice the beef into thin 3-inch strips and mix well in a bowl with 1 teaspoon oil, 1 teaspoon cornstarch and ¼ teaspoon baking soda (if using) and set aside.
  • Wash and cut the scallions into 2 1/2 inch pieces and cut any thick pieces in half lengthwise. Drain your tofu of excess liquid and cut into ½ inch thick slices. Slice the red bell pepper. Combine the wine, hoisin sauce, sesame oil and soy sauces in a small bowl and mix well.
  • Heat the wok on high heat until smoking and add a tablespoon of oil . Sear the slices of beef on both sides and set aside on a plate. Carefully lay the slices of tofu in the wok in a single layer and fry on each side for about a minute and remove to a plate.
  • Add another teaspoon of oil to the wok and add the ginger. Caramelize and brown them for about a minute. This infuses the oil and wok with all that ginger flavor. Add the scallions and red pepper to the wok, making sure the heat is still on high. Stir-fry for about 10 seconds and stir in the beef. After another 10-20 seconds, add the tofu. Next, add the sauce mixture and toss well until the ingredients are coated in sauce.
  • Plate and serve immediately with steamed rice.

Nutrition

Calories: 451kcal | Carbohydrates: 12g | Protein: 37g | Fat: 27g | Saturated Fat: 4g | Cholesterol: 68mg | Sodium: 895mg | Potassium: 627mg | Fiber: 3g | Sugar: 4g | Vitamin A: 2100IU | Vitamin C: 80.5mg | Calcium: 183mg | Iron: 3.9mg


15 Comments

  1. Colleen S Cline says

    5 stars
    I love a good tofu and meat dish; really enjoyed this, was looking for a beef and tofu dish and this one really hit the spot. Prep was super quick and easy and sauce was on point. I used reg soy instead of light as it was all I had on hand but it was perfect with the tofu, veg and rice. Very nice addition to the rotation.

    Reply

  2. Annie Sun says

    5 stars
    Was in a cooking rut and came here for inspiration. Made this dish tonight and it turned out pretty good. Feels like something from a restaurant. Instead of scallions I used a leek instead. Adding this to my recipe rotation.

    Reply

  3. Corina says

    I love love love this dish. I replaced the broccoli with asparagus which turned out great!

    I’m so glad I found your website. It’s my to-go-to whenever I need to cook Chinese food.
    I’m a Singaporean living in Canada for 2 years and crave for authentic Chinese food. I’m not one that cooks but since moving here, I have no choice and you’re a godsend.

    I will try more of your recipes as long as I can find the right ingredients.

    Reply

  5. Jill says

    You guys never let us down. This was great, and super quick to prepare. Bonus: my house smells awesome right now. :)

    Reply

  6. Tom says

    I really liked the subtle flavor of ginger in the sauce. This was also a huge hit with my 6 year old. Since he doesn’t like “spicy” I have to make at least one non-fiery for him. Today it was Scallion Ginger Beef. Thanks for helping to make his day!

    Reply

