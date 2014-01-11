Scallion Ginger Beef and Tofu Stir Fry

This Scallion Ginger Beef and Tofu recipe a popular dish commonly found in Chinatown takeout or lunch places and usually served over rice with lots of “wok hay,” or wok-seared flavor. Quite easy to make! Just make sure your wok is screaming hot when you’re cooking this, and it’ll taste just as authentic NYC Noodletown’s.
- 8 oz. flank steak
- 1 teaspoon oil
- 1 teaspoon cornstarch
- ¼ teaspoon baking soda (optional tenderizer)
- 2 bunches scallions
- 1/2 of a small block/package of firm tofu
- 1 small red bell pepper
- 1 tablespoon shaoxing wine
- ½ teaspoon hoisin sauce
- ¼ teaspoon sesame oil
- 1 teaspoon dark soy sauce
- 1 tablespoon light soy sauce
- 2 tablespoons oil
- 7 slices ginger
Slice the beef into thin 3-inch strips and mix well in a bowl with 1 teaspoon oil, 1 teaspoon cornstarch and ¼ teaspoon baking soda (if using) and set aside.
Wash and cut the scallions into 2 1/2 inch pieces and cut any thick pieces in half lengthwise. Drain your tofu of excess liquid and cut into ½ inch thick slices. Slice the red bell pepper.
Combine the wine, hoisin sauce, sesame oil and soy sauces in a small bowl and mix well.
Heat the wok on high heat until smoking and add a tablespoon of oil . Sear the slices of beef on both sides and set aside on a plate.
Carefully lay the slices of tofu in the wok in a single layer and fry on each side for about a minute and remove to a plate.
Add another teaspoon of oil to the wok and add the ginger. Caramelize and brown them for about a minute. This infuses the oil and wok with all that ginger flavor.
Add the scallions and red pepper to the wok, making sure the heat is still on high.
Stir-fry for about 10 seconds and stir in the beef.
After another 10-20 seconds, add the tofu.
Next, add the sauce mixture and toss well until the ingredients are coated in sauce. If you like more gravy, add 1/2 cup hot chicken stock, additional seasonings, and 1 tablespoon of corn starch and cook for another minute or until the sauce coats a spoon.
Plate and serve this scallion ginger beef and tofu immediately with steamed rice.
Scallion Ginger Beef and Tofu Stir Fry
Ingredients
- 8 oz. flank steak (225g)
- 1 teaspoon oil
- 1 teaspoon cornstarch
- ¼ teaspoon baking soda (optional tenderizer)
- 2 bunches scallions
- 8 ounces firm tofu (225g)
- 1 small red bell pepper
- 1 tablespoon shaoxing wine
- ½ teaspoon hoisin sauce
- ¼ teaspoon sesame oil
- 1 teaspoon dark soy sauce
- 1 tablespoon light soy sauce
- 2 tablespoons oil
- 7 slices ginger
Instructions
- Slice the beef into thin 3-inch strips and mix well in a bowl with 1 teaspoon oil, 1 teaspoon cornstarch and ¼ teaspoon baking soda (if using) and set aside.
- Wash and cut the scallions into 2 1/2 inch pieces and cut any thick pieces in half lengthwise. Drain your tofu of excess liquid and cut into ½ inch thick slices. Slice the red bell pepper. Combine the wine, hoisin sauce, sesame oil and soy sauces in a small bowl and mix well.
- Heat the wok on high heat until smoking and add a tablespoon of oil . Sear the slices of beef on both sides and set aside on a plate. Carefully lay the slices of tofu in the wok in a single layer and fry on each side for about a minute and remove to a plate.
- Add another teaspoon of oil to the wok and add the ginger. Caramelize and brown them for about a minute. This infuses the oil and wok with all that ginger flavor. Add the scallions and red pepper to the wok, making sure the heat is still on high. Stir-fry for about 10 seconds and stir in the beef. After another 10-20 seconds, add the tofu. Next, add the sauce mixture and toss well until the ingredients are coated in sauce.
- Plate and serve immediately with steamed rice.
Leave a Reply