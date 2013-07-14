The Woks of Life

a culinary genealogy

Easy Scallion and Ginger Shrimp Stir Fry

Bill
by:
20 Comments
Easy Scallion and Ginger Shrimp Stir Fry, by thewoksoflife.com

This scallion and ginger shrimp dish is one of our favorite ways to prepare shrimp, and seafood in general. The combination of scallion and ginger in a hot wok really can’t be beat. Make sure your heat is pretty high for this one; that’s how you get the great seared flavor we’re looking for.

Recipe Instructions

4.75 from 4 votes

Easy Scallion and Ginger Shrimp Stir Fry

This ginger scallion shrimp is one of our favorite ways to cook shrimp, and seafood in general. The combination of scallion and ginger shrimp in a hot wok really can't be beat.
by: Bill
Course:Fish and Seafood
Cuisine:Chinese
Scallion ginger shrimp
serves: 2
Prep: 10 minutes
Cook: 5 minutes
Total: 15 minutes

Ingredients

Instructions

  • Clean the shrimp and allow to defrost if using frozen. Pat the shrimp dry and set aside on a plate. Then wash and julienne the scallions and set them aside, along with the sliced ginger and chili.
  • Heat a pan or wok until it is almost smoking and add 2 tablespoons of oil. Add the ginger and saute for 15 seconds over high heat.
  • Add the shrimp quickly but carefully to the pan, and try to add it in one layer. You should be getting a real good sizzle right now since the pan is so hot. Add scallions and chili (if using), and stir/saute.
  • Add the shaoxing wine and cover immediately, keeping the heat on high. Let the shrimp cook for 30 seconds. Take the cover off and continue to stir. Add the salt, white pepper and soy sauce. Give it another quick stir and plate it up.

nutrition facts

Calories: 179kcal (9%) Carbohydrates: 2g (1%) Protein: 8g (16%) Fat: 15g (23%) Saturated Fat: 1g (5%) Cholesterol: 91mg (30%) Sodium: 595mg (25%) Potassium: 62mg (2%) Fiber: 1g (4%) Sugar: 1g (1%) Vitamin A: 185IU (4%) Vitamin C: 3.7mg (4%) Calcium: 61mg (6%) Iron: 0.9mg (5%)

Bill

About Bill

Bill is the dad of The Woks of Life family. He grew up in upstate New York, working through high school and college in restaurants with his father, a chef. Rose from modest beginnings as a Burger King sandwich assembler to Holiday Inn busboy and line cook, to cooking at the family's Chinese restaurant, while also learning the finer points of Cantonese cooking from his immigrant parents. Specializes in all things traditional Cantonese and American Chinese takeout.

