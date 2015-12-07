The Woks of Life

a culinary genealogy

Cashew Shrimp Stir-fry

Judy
by:
43 Comments
Cashew Shrimp Stir-fry, by thewoksoflife.com

This Cashew Shrimp Stir-fry is a Cantonese dish and an all-time favorite. Staying true to Cantonese cuisine, its flavor is mild and delicate––the shrimp are plump and crisp, and the cashews are crunchy and nutty.

With celery as the third “player,” the whole dish is refreshing and so well-balanced.

Secrets to Preparing Shrimp for Stir-fry

With this post, I also want to show everyone how to best prepare shrimp to ensure they’re perfectly cooked. It’s a method that was passed down by Bill’s mother after working many years at the restaurant she owned with Bill’s father.

As always, you want to start with high quality shrimp. I buy frozen shrimp, so I can have it on hand whenever I need it. Avoid shrimp that has been re-frozen––I have had way too many bad experiences with shrimp that has been de-frosted and then re-frozen by the supermarket, which results in a mushy texture. When it comes to seafood, a good deal is never good news: choose quality over price.

The secret is to “wash” the shrimp well in a process involving sugar and baking soda. First, you work the sugar and baking soda into the shrimp. I remember Bill’s mother would peel ten pounds of shrimp and go through this process at the restaurant.

The final step is to rinse the shrimp in a colander, with one hand constantly stirring the shrimp for a good 5 – 10 minutes. I can’t really explain the science behind it, but the outcome is shrimp that are plump, crisp and translucent.

Cashew Shrimp Stir-fry, by thewoksoflife.com

Let’s get started with the recipe!

Cashew Shrimp Stir-fry: Recipe Instructions

First, prepare the shrimp for your Cashew Shrimp Stir-fry. Toss the shrimp with 1 teaspoon sugar, baking soda, and 1/4 cup water, gently mixing everything together for a couple minutes. Cover and refrigerate for 2 hours and then rinse under cold running water for 5 minutes to wash away any sugar and baking soda.

Pat the shrimp dry thoroughly with a paper towel. Marinate the shrimp with 1/2 teaspoon sesame oil, 1 teaspoon cornstarch, 1/4 teaspoon salt and pinch of white pepper and set aside while you prepare the rest of the ingredients.

Cashew Shrimp Stir-fry, by thewoksoflife.com

Now, since the dish comes together very quickly, and you want to avoid overcooking the shrimp, it’s time to blanch the celery and red bell pepper. Bring a pot of water to a boil and drop the celery and red bell pepper in.

After 30 seconds, drain the vegetables and shock them in ice water. Drain completely and set aside.

Cashew Shrimp Stir-fry, by thewoksoflife.com

Heat 1 1/2 tablespoons oil in a wok over medium heat. Add the minced ginger and chopped scallion and cook for 1 minute. Then turn up the heat to high and add the shrimp.

Once the shrimp have just begun to turn pink, add the blanched celery and red bell pepper, along with the last 1/4 teaspoon sugar, the oyster sauce, and the cashews. Mix everything well, and season to taste with salt and white pepper. Serve.

Cashew Shrimp Stir-fry, by thewoksoflife.com

Cashew Shrimp Stir-fry, by thewoksoflife.com

Cashew Shrimp Stir-fry, by thewoksoflife.com

Cashew Shrimp Stir-fry, by thewoksoflife.com

Cashew Shrimp Stir-fry, by thewoksoflife.com

Note: It’s ideal to use roasted cashews for this recipe, but I only had raw cashews, so I just wok-roasted them for about 10 minutes. I’ve learned that cashews burn easily, so when roasting, start with a cold wok and medium low heat. Add 1 tablespoon oil and then the cashews. Toast the cashews for about 10 minutes, stirring often and taking care not to burn them. Then just spread them out and let cool until they’re ready to go into the dish.

Cashew Shrimp Stir-fry, by thewoksoflife.com

Cashew Shrimp Stir-fry

This Cashew Shrimp Stir-fry is a Cantonese dish and an all-time favorite. Staying true to Cantonese cuisine, its flavor is mild and delicate––the shrimp are plump and crisp, and the cashews are crunchy and nutty.
by: Judy
Course:Fish & Seafood
Cuisine:Chinese
Shrimp with cashews
serves: 4 servings
Prep: 2 hours 30 minutes
Cook: 5 minutes
Total: 2 hours 35 minutes

Ingredients

  • 8 oz. medium shrimp (225g, peeled and deveined)
  • 1 1/4 teaspoon sugar (divided)
  • 1/8 teaspoon baking soda
  • 1/4 cup water
  • 1/2 teaspoon sesame oil
  • 1 teaspoon cornstarch
  • salt and white pepper
  • 4 stalks celery (sliced at a 45 degree angle)
  • 1/2 red bell pepper (sliced)
  • 1 1/2 tablespoons oil
  • 2 slices ginger (minced)
  • 1 scallion (chopped)
  • 2 teaspoons oyster sauce
  • 3/4 cup cashews (roasted; see note)

Instructions

  • First, prepare the shrimp. Toss the shrimp with 1 teaspoon sugar, baking soda, and 1/4 cup water, gently mixing everything together for a couple minutes. Cover and refrigerate for 2 hours and then rinse under cold running water for 5 minutes to wash away any sugar and baking soda. Pat the shrimp dry thoroughly with a paper towel. Marinate the shrimp with 1/2 teaspoon sesame oil, 1 teaspoon cornstarch, 1/4 teaspoon salt and pinch of white pepper and set aside while you prepare the rest of the ingredients.
  • Now, since the dish comes together very quickly, and you want to avoid overcooking the shrimp, it's time to blanch the celery and red bell pepper. Bring a pot of water to a boil and drop the celery and red bell pepper in. After 30 seconds, drain the vegetables and shock them in ice water. Drain completely and set aside.
  • Heat 1 1/2 tablespoons oil in a wok over medium heat. Add the minced ginger and chopped scallion and cook for 1 minute. Then turn up the heat to high and add the shrimp. Once the shrimp have just begun to turn pink, add the blanched celery and red bell pepper, along with the last 1/4 teaspoon sugar, the oyster sauce, and the cashews. Mix everything well, and season to taste with salt and white pepper. Serve.

Tips & Notes:

Note: It's ideal to use roasted cashews for this recipe, but I only had raw cashews, so I just wok-roasted them for about 10 minutes. I’ve learned that cashews burn easily, so when roasting, start with a cold wok and medium low heat. Add 1 tablespoon oil and then the cashews. Toast the cashews for about 10 minutes, stirring often and taking care not to burn them. Then spread them out and let cool until they're ready to go into the dish.

nutrition facts

Calories: 262kcal (13%) Carbohydrates: 12g (4%) Protein: 17g (34%) Fat: 17g (26%) Saturated Fat: 2g (10%) Cholesterol: 143mg (48%) Sodium: 332mg (14%) Potassium: 340mg (10%) Fiber: 2g (8%) Sugar: 4g (4%) Vitamin A: 675IU (14%) Vitamin C: 23mg (28%) Calcium: 107mg (11%) Iron: 3mg (17%)

Judy

About Judy

Judy is the mom of The Woks of Life family. Born in Shanghai, she arrived in the U.S. at age 16. Fluent in both English and three separate Chinese dialects, she's our professional menu translator when we're eating our way through China. Dedicated to preserving disappearing recipes and traditions, her specialty is all things traditional, from mooncakes to home-style stir-fries.

