Fujian Fried Rice

by:
1 Comments
Fujian Fried Rice

Fujian Fried Rice is not your average fried rice! This unique dish is a marriage of fried rice and a saucy stir-fry, consisting of a basic egg fried rice topped with a mixture of meat, seafood, vegetables, and sauce. If you love extra spoonfuls of sauce over your rice, you’ll love this recipe.

What is Fujian Cuisine?

If you’ve read our post on the 8 Great Cuisines of China, you already know a little bit about Fujian’s food, known as Min cuisine. 

Fujian Province is located right on the ocean, so there are many dishes cooked with both fresh and dried seafood. As in Cantonese cuisine, preserving the pure flavor of the original ingredients is important, as well as creating umami (known in Chinese cooking as xiān wèi – 鲜味). 

Fujianese dishes are sometimes referred to as Fukien or Hokkien style, or after the province’s capital of Fuzhou. You may see Fujian fried rice also referred to as “hokkien fried rice.” Some say that this style of fried rice actually originated in Taiwan, as Taiwanese food is heavily influenced by Min cuisine. 

One of Our New Favorite Fried Rice Dishes 

The very first time I tried Fujian fried rice, I was hooked by the hints of five spice, comforting seafood flavors, and of course the combination of flavorful glossy sauce and tasty fried rice. 

Plate of Fujian Fried Rice

It’s like I got two dishes in one—as if I’d ordered a saucy meat and vegetable stir-fry and poured it over my fried rice! Simply delicious.

Oftentimes, we simply whip together fried rice with whatever we’ve got in the refrigerator. Of course, this has given us some of our favorite fried rice combinations over the years, like Bacon and Egg Fried Rice, Fried Brown Rice, and Mushroom Fried Rice, to name just a few. 

That said, it’s actually pretty rare that I follow one of our own fried rice recipes to the letter! With this Fujian fried rice, however, we’ve re-ignited our love of fried rice made with extra care. 

We’ve ordered this out at our favorite Chinese restaurants, and have made it at home a few times. It’s so delicious and comforting. 

Your Fried Rice is As Successful As Your Preparation

Fried rice can seem intimidating, as you have to prep a fair number of ingredients. And I admit, there are lots of steps to this dish! Rehydrating dried seafood and mushrooms, searing meats, stir-frying rice and mixing sauces…

But each step is fairly straightforward, so follow them closely, and you’ll be happy with the results! Trust me when I say it’s all worth the trouble in the end. If you have any doubts, just look at the final dish!

Recipe Instructions

1. PREP THE MUSHROOMS & SCALLOPS

Soak the dried shiitake mushrooms in hot water for 2 hours (longer is fine) until the mushrooms are fully hydrated. Dice the mushrooms and set aside.

Soak the dried scallops in hot water for 1 hour or longer until softened. Use your fingers to break apart the hydrated scallops and set aside.

2. PREP THE RICE & REMAINING ADD-INS

If you are using freshly cooked rice, spread it out onto a large shallow bowl to cool. If using day-old rice from the refrigerator, rinse your hands in water and break up any large clumps of rice and set aside.

Measure and prep the eggs, shrimp, shallots, garlic, and peas and carrots.

Fujian Fried Rice Ingredients

3. VELVET THE PORK & CHICKEN

Cut the pork belly into small bite-sized pieces about ½-inch (1cm) thick and wide. Add the 1 teaspoon Shaoxing wine along with ¼ teaspoon each of salt, sugar, five spice powder, and cornstarch. Mix well and set aside.

Dice the chicken into ½-inch (1cm) cubes and stir in the 1 tablespoon water, 2 teaspoons oyster sauce, 1 teaspoon oil, and ½ teaspoon cornstarch. Set aside to marinate.

4. MAKE THE RICE SEASONING SAUCE & Sauce Base

For the rice seasoning sauce, mix ¼ teaspoon sugar, ½ teaspoon salt, 2 teaspoons light soy sauce and 2 tablespoons warm water until everything is dissolved and set aside.

For the sauce base, combine 2½ cups chicken stock, 2 tablespoons oyster sauce, 2 tablespoons light soy sauce, 2 teaspoons dark soy sauce, ½ teaspoon sesame oil, 1 teaspoon sugar, and 1/8 teaspoon white pepper. 

5. ASSEMBLE THE DISH

Now that you’ve prepared everything, you’re ready to fire up the wok and start cooking! Heat the wok over high heat until just smoking, then reduce to medium heat. Coat the wok with 1 tablespoon of oil. Add the beaten eggs. Stir until they’re about 90% cooked, breaking up into smaller pieces. Turn down the heat if needed to prevent the eggs from scorching. Transfer back to the bowl and set aside.

cooking eggs in wok
scrambling eggs in wok

Increase the heat to high until the wok is lightly smoking. Add ½ tablespoon canola oil around the perimeter of the wok, followed by the rice. Stir-fry to heat the rice through. (Day-old refrigerated rice will take longer than freshly cooked rice.)

white jasmine rice in wok

Next, add the rice seasoning sauce and continue stir-frying until the sauce is fully incorporated and the rice is steaming.

adding rice seasoning to white rice in wok

Mix in the cooked eggs. Stir-fry until thoroughly combined.

adding scrambled eggs to white rice in wok
simple egg fried rice

Transfer to a large shallow serving dish and set aside (there should be enough room in the dish to hold the sauce you will be pouring on top of the rice). 

transferring egg fried rice to plate

Over high heat once again (the wok should be lightly smoking), add another ½ tablespoon oil to the wok, along with the marinated pork. Spread the pork out evenly. Sear for 30 seconds. Then stir-fry for another 30 seconds to evenly sear the meat. Remove from the wok and set aside.

cooking pork belly in wok

Heat the wok until just smoking (you should start feeling confident now—there is a lot of repetition!). Add ½ tablespoon canola oil to the wok, followed by the marinated chicken. Spread the chicken out evenly. Sear for 30 seconds. Stir-fry for another 30 seconds. Remove from the wok and set aside. 

cooking chicken in wok

With the wok set over medium high heat, add the remaining tablespoon of oil to the wok. Add the rehydrated scallops, and stir-fry for 20 seconds or until fragrant. Add the mushrooms and stir-fry for another 20 seconds. Mix in the shallots and the garlic.

dried scallops in wok
adding shallots and garlic to dried scallop and mushroom

Next, add the shrimp. Stir fry for 30 seconds—just to get a light sear, not to cook it through.

adding shrimp to wok

Give the prepared sauce base a stir, and pour it into the wok.

adding sauce base to wok

Let the sauce come up to a simmer. Once it does, stir in the peas and carrots, pork, and chicken. 

adding peas and carrots to fujian fried rice sauce mixture

Bring the sauce mixture to a simmer again. Stir in the cornstarch slurry until the sauce thickens enough to coat a spoon.

thickening fujian fried rice sauce with cornstarch slurry

Add more cornstarch and water mix if you like the sauce thicker. Scoop the sauce mixture on top of the fried rice.

scooping sauce mixture onto fried rice
scooping sauce mixture onto fried rice

Serve and enjoy! 

Fujian Fried Rice
fujian fried rice
fujian fried rice

Fujian Fried Rice

Fujian Fried Rice is not your average fried rice. This unique Chinese dish is a marriage of fried rice and a saucy, flavor-filled stir-fry!
by: Bill
Course:Rice
Cuisine:Chinese
Fujian Fried Rice
serves: 6
Prep: 2 hours
Cook: 15 minutes
Total: 2 hours 15 minutes

Ingredients

Ingredients

For the pork:

For the chicken:

  • 6 ounces boneless chicken thighs (or chicken breast)
  • 1 tablespoon water
  • 2 teaspoons oyster sauce
  • 1 teaspoon neutral oil
  • 1/2 teaspoon cornstarch

For the rice seasoning sauce:

  • 1/4 teaspoon sugar
  • 1/2 teaspoon salt
  • 2 teaspoons light soy sauce
  • 2 tablespoons water

For the sauce base:

To finish the fried rice:

  • 3 1/2 tablespoons neutral oil (divided)
  • 1 1/2 tablespoons cornstarch (mixed into a slurry with 2 tablespoons water)
US CustomaryMetric

Instructions

PREP THE MUSHROOMS & SCALLOPS

  • Soak the dried shiitake mushrooms in hot water for 2 hours (longer is fine) until the mushrooms are fully hydrated. Dice the mushrooms and set aside.
  • Soak the dried scallops in hot water for 1 hour or longer until softened. Use your fingers to break apart the hydrated scallops and set aside.

PREP THE RICE & REMAINING ADD-INS

  • If you are using freshly cooked rice, spread it out onto a large shallow bowl to cool. If using day-old rice from the refrigerator, rinse your hands in water and break up any large clumps of rice and set aside.
  • Measure and prep the eggs, shrimp, shallots, garlic, and peas and carrots.

VELVET THE PORK & CHICKEN

  • Cut the pork belly into small bite-sized pieces about ½-inch (1cm) thick and wide. Add the 1 teaspoon Shaoxing wine along with ¼ teaspoon each of salt, sugar, five spice powder, and cornstarch. Mix well and set aside.
  • Dice the chicken into ½-inch (1cm) cubes and stir in the 1 tablespoon water, 2 teaspoons oyster sauce, 1 teaspoon oil, and ½ teaspoon cornstarch. Set aside to marinate.

MAKE THE RICE SEASONING SAUCE & SAUCE BASE

  • For the rice seasoning sauce, mix ¼ teaspoon sugar, ½ teaspoon salt, 2 teaspoons light soy sauce and 2 tablespoons warm water until everything is dissolved and set aside.
  • For the sauce base, combine 2½ cups chicken stock, 2 tablespoons oyster sauce, 2 tablespoons light soy sauce, 2 teaspoons dark soy sauce, ½ teaspoon sesame oil, 1 teaspoon sugar, and 1/8 teaspoon white pepper.

ASSEMBLE THE DISH

  • Now that everything is prepared, you’re ready to fire up the wok and start cooking! Heat the wok over high heat until just smoking, then reduce to medium heat. Coat the wok with 1 tablespoon of oil. Add the beaten eggs. Stir until they’re about 90% cooked, breaking up into smaller pieces. Turn down the heat if needed to prevent the eggs from scorching. Transfer back to the bowl and set aside.
  • Increase the heat to high until the wok is lightly smoking. Add ½ tablespoon canola oil around the perimeter of the wok, followed by the rice. Stir-fry until the rice is just heated through. (Day-old refrigerated rice will take longer than freshly cooked rice.)
  • Next, add the rice seasoning sauce and continue stir-frying until the sauce is fully incorporated and the rice is steaming. Mix in the cooked eggs. Stir-fry until thoroughly combined. Transfer to a large shallow serving dish and set aside (there should be enough room in the dish to hold the sauce you will be pouring on top of the rice).
  • Over high heat once again (the wok should be lightly smoking), add another ½ tablespoon oil to the wok, along with the marinated pork. Spread the pork out evenly. Sear for 30 seconds. Then stir-fry for another 30 seconds until the meat is evenly seared. Remove from the wok and set aside.
  • Heat the wok until just smoking (you should start feeling confident now—there is a lot of repetition!). Add ½ tablespoon canola oil to the wok, followed by the marinated chicken. Spread the chicken out evenly. Sear for 30 seconds. Stir-fry for another 30 seconds until the meat is evenly seared. Remove from the wok and set aside.
  • With the wok set over medium high heat, add the remaining tablespoon of oil to the wok. Add the rehydrated scallops, and stir-fry for 20 seconds or until fragrant. Add the mushrooms and stir-fry for another 20 seconds. Mix in the shallots and the garlic.
  • Next, add the shrimp. Stir fry for 30 seconds—just to get a light sear, not to cook it through. Give the prepared sauce base a stir, and pour it into the wok. Let the sauce come up to a simmer. Once it does, stir in the peas and carrots, pork, and chicken.
  • Bring the sauce mixture to a simmer again. Stir in the cornstarch slurry until the sauce thickens enough to coat a spoon. Add more cornstarch and water mix if you like the sauce thicker. Scoop the sauce mixture on top of the fried rice, and serve!

nutrition facts

Calories: 294kcal (15%) Carbohydrates: 38g (13%) Protein: 17g (34%) Fat: 8g (12%) Saturated Fat: 2g (10%) Polyunsaturated Fat: 2g Monounsaturated Fat: 3g Trans Fat: 0.03g Cholesterol: 107mg (36%) Sodium: 1041mg (43%) Potassium: 315mg (9%) Fiber: 1g (4%) Sugar: 2g (2%) Vitamin A: 1210IU (24%) Vitamin C: 2mg (2%) Calcium: 43mg (4%) Iron: 2mg (11%)

TheWoksofLife.com is written and produced for informational purposes only. While we do our best to provide nutritional information as a general guideline to our readers, we are not certified nutritionists, and the values provided should be considered estimates. Factors such as brands purchased, natural variations in fresh ingredients, etc. will change the nutritional information in any recipe. Various online calculators also provide different results, depending on their sources. To obtain accurate nutritional information for a recipe, use your preferred nutrition calculator to determine nutritional information with the actual ingredients and quantities used.

About Bill

Bill is the dad of The Woks of Life family. He grew up in upstate New York, working through high school and college in restaurants with his father, a chef. Rose from modest beginnings as a Burger King sandwich assembler to Holiday Inn busboy and line cook, to cooking at the family's Chinese restaurant, while also learning the finer points of Cantonese cooking from his immigrant parents. Specializes in all things traditional Cantonese and American Chinese takeout.

