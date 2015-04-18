The Woks of Life

a culinary genealogy

Bacon and Egg Fried Rice

Bacon and Egg Fried Rice

Bill
by:
94 Comments
Bacon and Egg Fried Rice, by thewoksoflife.com

Today, we’re going to shake up breakfast (And lunch. And dinner. The beauty of this dish is that you can pretty much eat it any time of day), with our bacon and egg fried rice. Whether it’s breakfast for dinner or dinner for breakfast, it’s just…really good.

Me and bacon and egg fried rice go waayy back. You could say I’m an expert on the subject. When I was a kid growing up in a small town in the Catskills, my mom used to come home from work around 4pm in the afternoon, and if she didn’t find me and my sisters outside in the yard playing, it usually meant we were inside preparing an after-work surprise snack of…you guessed it…bacon and egg fried rice.

Bacon and Egg Fried Rice, by thewoksoflife.com

It was a quick, easy-enough-for-a-kid-to-prepare, satisfying meal that always won us brownie points from mom after her hard day’s work. Of course, it might have been a bit self-serving, because we dug right into that plate of rice too!

Bacon and Egg Fried Rice, by thewoksoflife.com

Bacon & Egg Fried Rice: Recipe Instructions

Heat the oil in your wok over medium heat and add beaten eggs. Gently scramble the eggs, remove from the wok, and set aside. (When we were cooking the recipe, we forgot until last minute to scramble the eggs, which is why they’re in a separate pan in the photo below.)

Bacon and Egg Fried Rice, by thewoksoflife.com

Keeping the heat at medium, add the bacon to the wok and allow it to render down and become crisp.

Bacon and Egg Fried Rice, by thewoksoflife.com

The level of crispiness you achieve here is totally based on personal preference. Once the bacon’s looking good to you, take it out of the wok and set aside along with the scrambled eggs.

Bacon and Egg Fried Rice, by thewoksoflife.com

Add the diced onion to the wok and stir-fry until translucent. (Did I forget to say anything about pouring off the rendered bacon fat? You bet I did. In the words of Emeril Lagasse, “Pork fat rules!” Seriously though, we left about 2 tablespoons of fat in the wok, but leaving it all in there really gives the rice a rich, bacon-y flavor in every bite. We leave you to your own discretion.)

Bacon and Egg Fried Rice, by thewoksoflife.com

Ok, back to those onions. Once they’re translucent, add the cooked rice and stir-fry for 2 minutes.

Bacon and Egg Fried Rice, by thewoksoflife.com

Use your wok spatula to flatten out and break up any clumps. Add the salt, sugar, and soy sauce, dark soy sauce, and spread the Shaoxing wine (if using) around the perimeter of the wok to get a good sizzle going.

Bacon and Egg Fried Rice, by thewoksoflife.com

Give everything a good stir for another minute or so. When you start to see steam coming off the rice, that means it’s heated through. If the rice looks a little dry, feel free to sprinkle in some water or chicken stock. Adding some liquid directly to large clumps of rice will also help to break them up.

To finish the dish, stir in the bacon, scrambled eggs, pepper, and scallions.

Bacon and Egg Fried Rice, by thewoksoflife.com

Bacon and Egg Fried Rice, by thewoksoflife.com

Bacon and Egg Fried Rice, by thewoksoflife.com

Serve your bacon and egg fried rice!

Bacon and Egg Fried Rice, by thewoksoflife.com

Bacon and Egg Fried Rice, by thewoksoflife.com

Sarah and Kaitlin like to eat this rice with a dollop of Homemade Chiu Chow chili saucesauce but, me, I like my bacon and egg fried rice hot, right out of the wok without anything extra!

Bacon and Egg Fried Rice, by thewoksoflife.com

Bacon and Egg Fried Rice, by thewoksoflife.com

Bacon and Egg Fried Rice

Bacon and egg fried rice is an easy recipe that I used to make all the time as a kid for my mom. Full of bacon flavor, this dish is so easy to make.
by: Bill
Course:Rice
Cuisine:Chinese
Bacon and egg fried rice
serves: 4 servings
Prep: 10 minutes
Cook: 10 minutes
Total: 20 minutes

Ingredients

  • 1 tablespoon oil
  • 3 large eggs (beaten)
  • 8 oz. lean bacon (225g, cut into 1-inch pieces)
  • 1 medium onion (finely diced)
  • 5 cups cooked rice (fluffed and cooled)
  • 1 teaspoon salt
  • ¼ teaspoon sugar
  • 2 teaspoons soy sauce
  • 1 teaspoon dark soy sauce
  • 2 teaspoons Shaoxing wine (optional)
  • fresh black pepper (to taste)
  • 2 scallions (chopped)

Instructions

  • Heat the oil in your wok over medium heat and add beaten eggs. Gently scramble the eggs, remove from the wok, and set aside.
  • Keeping the heat at medium, add the bacon to the wok and allow it to render down and become crisp. The level of crispiness you achieve here is totally based on personal preference. Once the bacon's looking good to you, take it out of the wok and set aside along with the scrambled eggs.
  • Add the diced onion to the wok and stir-fry until translucent. Once they're translucent, add the cooked rice and stir-fry for 2 minutes. Use your wok spatula to flatten out and break up any clumps. Add the salt, sugar, and soy sauces, and spread the Shaoxing wine (if using) around the perimeter of the wok to get a good sizzle going.
  • Give everything a good stir for another minute or so. When you start to see steam coming off the rice, that means it's heated through. If the rice looks a little dry, feel free to sprinkle in some water or chicken stock. Adding some liquid directly to large clumps of rice will also help to break them up.
  • To finish the dish, stir in the scrambled eggs, bacon, pepper, and scallions. Serve!

nutrition facts

Calories: 422kcal (21%) Carbohydrates: 60g (20%) Protein: 22g (44%) Fat: 10g (15%) Saturated Fat: 2g (10%) Cholesterol: 123mg (41%) Potassium: 171mg (5%) Fiber: 1g (4%) Sugar: 2g (2%) Vitamin A: 240IU (5%) Vitamin C: 3.1mg (4%) Calcium: 49mg (5%) Iron: 1.2mg (7%)

Bill

About Bill

Bill is the dad of The Woks of Life family. He grew up in upstate New York, working through high school and college in restaurants with his father, a chef. Rose from modest beginnings as a Burger King sandwich assembler to Holiday Inn busboy and line cook, to cooking at the family's Chinese restaurant, while also learning the finer points of Cantonese cooking from his immigrant parents. Specializes in all things traditional Cantonese and American Chinese takeout.

