Egg fried rice. Deceptively simple, but a huge favorite and crowd-pleaser. My egg fried rice recipe uses egg that’s slightly flavored with turmeric and paprika, which I think is a unique addition. It adds color to the dish, making it a vibrant yellow. (If you’re used to a Chinese takeout place that makes their fried rice yellow, you can be sure they were probably using food coloring. Using turmeric gets you that same color at home with a natural ingredient.)

In addition to the turmeric-flavored eggs, which are added directly to the rice, I also scramble a few eggs separately and throw them in at the end to add big chunks of egg to the dish. It wouldn’t be egg fried rice without it!

Of course, like most fried rice recipes, this egg fried rice is best served with copious amounts of hot sauce. Give it a try; it’s very easy to make at home, and you can find all of the ingredients at any grocery store.

Note: this recipe is easier with day-old rice. It can also be made with freshly cooked rice, as long as it’s not too wet (try using less water to cook the rice than you normally would; you don’t want mushy rice that you can’t stir-fry).

Egg Fried Rice Recipe Instructions

Use a fork to fluff up the cooked rice and break it apart. If you’re using freshly cooked rice, let it stand on the counter uncovered until it stops steaming before fluffing it. If you decide to refrigerate the rice overnight in advance of preparing this recipe, it will clump up; you can then use your hands to break up the cold rice clumps into individual grains.

Beat 3 eggs in one bowl. Beat the other 2 eggs in another bowl, along with 2 tablespoons water, the paprika, and the turmeric. Set these two bowls aside.

Heat a wok over medium high heat, and add 2 tablespoons oil. Add the 3 beaten eggs (without the spices), and scramble them. Remove them from the wok and set aside.

Heat wok over high heat, and add the last tablespoon oil. Add the diced onion and bell pepper. Stir-fry for 1-2 minutes.

Next, add the rice and stir-fry for 2 minutes, using a scooping motion to heat the rice uniformly. Use your wok spatula to flatten out and break up any rice clumps.

Next, pour the uncooked egg and spice mixture over the rice, and stir-fry for about 1 minute, until all of the rice grains are coated in egg.

Add the peas and stir fry continuously for another minute. Next spread the salt, sugar, and black pepper over the rice and mix. You should now see some steam coming off the rice, which means it is heated through.

If the rice looks a little dry, feel free to sprinkle in some water or chicken stock. Adding some liquid directly to any remaining clumps of rice will also help to break them up. Mix in the scrambled eggs and scallions and serve!