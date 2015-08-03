Yuanyang Tea (Hong Kong Style Tea and Coffee)

Yuanyang tea is a popular drink in Hong Kong that combines the flavor of both coffee and tea into one deliciously powerful energy-giving drink!

Hong Kong-ers are notoriously fast-paced and hardworking people, so figures that they would combine strong black coffee with equally strong black milk tea. Also the name directly translates to “Lovebirds Tea,” so in other words:

Coffee + Tea 4 eva.

The technical ratio is three parts coffee to seven parts black milk tea, but we decided to use a half-and-half distribution to make things easier. Plus, we’re a family of coffee addicts here, so the more of that luscious black gold, the better!

Even if you don’t need this Yuanyang tea for your miscellaneous all-nighters, late nights, early wake-up calls, or all hours binge-sessions of Game of Thrones or [insert your show of choice here], this tea is really delicious and satisfying. Perfect for a mid-afternoon break with a couple of shortbread cookies! You can also try it with our Walnut Cookies, Sweet Sesame Crisps, or if you wanna be really crazy, our Hong Kong Egg Tarts.

Plus, you can always sub in decaf coffee and tea for all that delicious goodness without the electrifying kick in the pants!

Yuanyang Tea Recipe Instructions

First brew your black tea leaves in 4 1/2 cups of water. While the tea is steeping, brew your coffee with your preferred method. Make sure both the tea and coffee are fairly strong!

When the coffee and tea are ready, combine them in a large bowl or carafe.

Stir the sugar into the coffee/tea mixture…

…and add the half and half.

Stir your yuanyang tea thoroughly and serve!

This makes 8-10 servings depending on mug size. You can also serve this tea chilled or with ice! It’s seriously like the best iced coffee you’ve ever tasted, with that hint of fragrant, floral tea flavor infused throughout. If you’re into this, also check out our recipe for bubble tea, made with chewy tapioca pearls!