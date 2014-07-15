The Woks of Life

a culinary genealogy

Cantonese Salt and Pepper Pork Chops

Bill
by:
84 Comments
Salt and Pepper Pork Chops

Salt and Pepper Pork Chops are a must-order for us at Cantonese restaurants. This is the blog version of our recipe, but we also have a wonderful version in our cookbook!

Chinatown Reminiscenses

Chinese Salt and Pepper Pork Chops are the best! I remember this dish from when I was a chubby kid growing up in the small resort town of Liberty, NY. Every month, my family would make the two hour Saturday morning pilgrimage in our white Chevrolet station wagon to Manhattan’s Chinatown.

Kind of reminiscent of Little House on the Prairie…heading into town on a wagon to buy coffee and a sack of flour from Mr. Whipple at the General Store. Only with more Chinese people.

We’d first have dim sum, and then pay a visit to my grandparents’ tiny apartment, where we would all converge with our aunts, uncles and crazy younger cousins. Sunday morning would be a mad rush to the butcher, Chinese bakery, and fresh vegetable stands.

We’d then head to a tiny mom and pop general store for miscellaneous sundries, where everything was packed wall to wall—cartons and boxes stacked in the narrow aisles, and a good amount of merchandise hanging from the ceiling above our heads.

With the next month’s provisions purchased, it was off to Sunday dinner with extended family before the long ride back to Liberty. At that dinner, we would inevitably have this Cantonese salt and pepper pork chops dish.

Crispy Cantonese Salt and Pepper Pork Chops by thewoksoflife.com

We still love Salt and Pepper Pork Chops, and we order it whenever we go to a good Cantonese restaurant (like the one mentioned in our Stir-Fried Shrimp and Eggs post). This Salt and Pepper Pork Chop version is probably the most common of several variations.

Personally, we like the Cantonese version the best. It’s all about expectations my friends–kinda like you’re expecting a Big Mac, but in a drunken stupor, you end up walking into a Burger King and getting a Whopper. It’s good, but it’s just not what you were expecting, and certainly not the same.

Generally, restaurants serve the pork chops with the bone in, but they have the butcher cut them very thin. At home, we suggest you use thin cutlets of boneless pork, to make things easier. We also suggest a fattier cut of pork like the shoulder. This dish is nothing without a bit of fat.

So here we go with the recipe.

Salt and Pepper Pork Chops: Recipe Instructions

Combine the pork, 3 tablespoons water, Shaoxing wine, salt, sesame oil, and five spice powder (if using) in a large bowl. Use your hands to mix and coat the pork evenly. Let sit at least 15 minutes.

Move the pork to one side of the bowl, add the ingredients for the coating (flour, cornstarch, white pepper, oil, and water). Mix until you get a loose batter. Next, combine the pork and the batter until everything is well-coated, and set aside.

Heat the oil in a small sauce pot to about 250 degrees, or until you put in a piece of garlic and it bubbles a little. Toss in the garlic and cook until it just starts to turn color (30 seconds). Scoop it out onto a paper towel to drain. Be careful not to brown the garlic, or it will be bitter.

Heat the oil to 380 degrees using a thermometer, fry the pork in batches until golden brown, and place on a paper towel to drain.

Once all pieces are done, drain the oil leaving 1 tablespoon in the wok and heat your wok over very high heat until just smoking. Add the long hot green peppers and long hot red pepper, salt, and white pepper to the wok and toss for about 15-30 seconds until fragrant. Turn off the heat, and add the pork chops and the fried garlic.

Crispy Cantonese Salt and Pepper Pork Chops by thewoksoflife.com

You can now practice your pow wok skills to toss everything together.

Crispy Cantonese Salt and Pepper Pork Chops by thewoksoflife.com

Serve your salt and pepper pork chops immediately with white rice, and maybe a little extra salt and white pepper.

Crispy Cantonese Salt and Pepper Pork Chops by thewoksoflife.com

Enjoy this Cantonese Salt and Pepper Pork Chops recipe!

Crispy Cantonese Salt and Pepper Pork Chops by thewoksoflife.com
Crispy Cantonese Salt and Pepper Pork Chops by thewoksoflife.com
4.65 from 14 votes

Salt and Pepper Pork Chops

Salt and Pepper Pork Chops is a favorite favorite Cantonese dish and always a hit with the kids. Salt and Pepper pork chops is an easy-to-make dish at home!
by: Bill
Course:Pork
Cuisine:Chinese
Salt and pepper pork chops
serves: 4 to 6 servings
Prep: 25 minutes
Cook: 25 minutes
Total: 50 minutes

Ingredients

For the pork and marinade:

For the coating:

  • ¼ cup all purpose flour
  • 2 tablespoons cornstarch
  • 1/8 teaspoon white pepper
  • 1 1/2 tablespoons oil
  • 3 tablespoons water

And everything else:

Instructions

  • Combine the pork and marinade ingredients in a large bowl and use your hands to mix and coat the pork evenly. Let sit at least 15 minutes.
  • Move the pork to one side of the bowl, add the ingredients for the coating, and mix until you get a loose batter. Next, combine the pork and the batter until everything is well-coated, and set aside.
  • Heat the oil in a small sauce pot to about 250 degrees, or until you put in a piece of garlic and it bubbles a little. Toss in the garlic and cook until it just starts to turn color (30 seconds). Scoop it out onto a paper towel to drain. Be careful not to brown the garlic, or it will be bitter.
  • Heat the oil to 380 degrees, fry the pork in batches until golden brown, and place on a paper towel to drain.
  • Once all pieces are done, drain the oil leaving 1 tablespoon in the wok and heat your wok over very high heat until just smoking. Add the green and red peppers, salt, and white pepper to the wok and toss for about 15-30 seconds until fragrant. Turn off the heat, and add the pork chops and the fried garlic. You can now practice your pow wok skills to toss everything together. Serve immediately with white rice!

nutrition facts

Calories: 465kcal (23%) Carbohydrates: 14g (5%) Protein: 15g (30%) Fat: 38g (58%) Saturated Fat: 7g (35%) Cholesterol: 46mg (15%) Sodium: 750mg (31%) Potassium: 281mg (8%) Fiber: 1g (4%) Sugar: 2g (2%) Vitamin A: 105IU (2%) Vitamin C: 21.5mg (26%) Calcium: 14mg (1%) Iron: 1.4mg (8%)

TheWoksofLife.com is written and produced for informational purposes only. While we do our best to provide nutritional information as a general guideline to our readers, we are not certified nutritionists, and the values provided should be considered estimates. Factors such as brands purchased, natural variations in fresh ingredients, etc. will change the nutritional information in any recipe. Various online calculators also provide different results, depending on their sources. To obtain accurate nutritional information for a recipe, use your preferred nutrition calculator to determine nutritional information with the actual ingredients and quantities used.

Bill

About Bill

Bill is the dad of The Woks of Life family. He grew up in upstate New York, working through high school and college in restaurants with his father, a chef. Rose from modest beginnings as a Burger King sandwich assembler to Holiday Inn busboy and line cook, to cooking at the family's Chinese restaurant, while also learning the finer points of Cantonese cooking from his immigrant parents. Specializes in all things traditional Cantonese and American Chinese takeout.

