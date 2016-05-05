The Woks of Life

a culinary genealogy

Vietnamese Noodle Salad with Seared Pork Chops

Sarah
by:
52 Comments
Vietnamese Noodle Salad with Grilled Pork Chops, by thewoksoflife.com

I’m usually pretty good about packing a lunch to bring to work everyday. More often than not, it’s leftovers from whatever massive blogging session we had the previous weekend. But for those weeks when we didn’t blog recipes, and I didn’t end up cooking at all, I’m not above ordering out.

One of my favorite places near work is a Vietnamese restaurant that starts filling up with people as early as 11:00 AM. My original go-to order there was always a big bowl of pho, because…well…pho.

But recently, I went rogue and decided to try something else from their menu. I settled on the bun thit nuong (there are definitely supposed to be a bunch of accents and symbols over some of those letters, but these are keyboard mysteries that I have yet to master), a Vietnamese noodle salad with fresh veggies, herbs, spring rolls, and seared pork chops.

Um, sorry pho. This Vietnamese noodle salad with seared pork chops might be my new favorite.

Mixing everything together with the spicy, garlicky, tangy nuoc cham sauce is absolute perfection. The thing that’s amazing about this salad is the textural variety—crunchy vegetables, juicy meat, tender noodles, and crispy spring rolls.

For my version, I decided to omit the cha gio spring rolls (since making spring rolls from scratch felt a little excessive, and I wanted to create a quick and easy recipe for all you lovely readers at home. Instead, I decided to add crispy onions to my salad, which offered that satisfying crispy factor without too much hassle. And before you ask…if you’re not a fan of pork chops, you can definitely make this recipe with chicken, beef, or even crispy tofu.

Vietnamese Noodle Salad with Grilled Pork Chops, by thewoksoflife.com

To the kitchen!

Vietnamese Noodle Salad with Pork Chops: Recipe Instructions

Vietnamese Noodle Salad with Grilled Pork Chops, by thewoksoflife.com

Vietnamese Noodle Salad with Grilled Pork Chops, by thewoksoflife.com

In a medium bowl, make the nuoc cham by combining all the sauce ingredients (garlic, lime juice, rice vinegar or white vinegar, fish sauce, sugar, red chili (or substitute 2 teaspoons chili garlic sauce or Sriracha), and water). Set aside.

Vietnamese Noodle Salad with Grilled Pork Chops, by thewoksoflife.com

In a shallow dish, make the pork chop marinade by adding the low sodium soy sauce, fish sauce, sesame oil, cornstarch, and Shaoxing wine (or dry cooking sherry). Marinate the pork chops for 20 minutes.

Heat about ¼ cup oil in a large skillet. Toss the sliced onions in the flour and fry in the oil until crisp. Remove from the pan and set aside to drain on a paper towel-lined plate. In the same oil, sear the pork chops on both sides until cooked through. Set the pork chops aside to rest.

Vietnamese Noodle Salad with Grilled Pork Chops, by thewoksoflife.com

In a large serving bowl, add the dried rice vermicelli noodles (prepared according to package directions), cucumber, carrot, mung bean sprouts, and the cilantro, mint, and/or Thai basil leaves. Top with the pork chops and crispy onions.

Vietnamese Noodle Salad with Grilled Pork Chops, by thewoksoflife.com

Serve your Vietnamese noodle salad and Pork chops with with the nuoc cham sauce!

Vietnamese Noodle Salad with Grilled Pork Chops, by thewoksoflife.com

Vietnamese Noodle Salad with Grilled Pork Chops, by thewoksoflife.com

5 from 12 votes

Vietnamese Noodle Salad with Grilled Pork Chops

Vietnamese noodle salad with pork chops has fantastic texture and flavor. Add the spicy, garlicky, tangy nuoc cham sauce is the dish is absolute perfection!
by: Sarah
Course:Noodles and Pasta
Cuisine:Vietnamese
Vietnamese noodle salad
serves: 8
Prep: 30 minutes
Cook: 15 minutes
Total: 45 minutes

Ingredients

For the nuoc cham sauce:

  • 3 cloves garlic (minced)
  • 1 lime (juiced)
  • 2 tablespoons rice vinegar (or white vinegar)
  • 1/4 cup fish sauce
  • 3 tablespoons sugar
  • 1 red chili (de-seeded and sliced, or substitute 2 teaspoons chili garlic sauce or Sriracha)
  • 1/2 cup cold water

For the pork chops and noodles:

  • 3 tablespoons low sodium soy sauce (or gluten-free soy sauce)
  • 3 tablespoons fish sauce
  • 1/2 teaspoon sesame oil
  • ½ tablespoon cornstarch
  • 1 tablespoon Shaoxing wine (or dry cooking sherry)
  • 4 bone-in pork chops
  • vegetable oil
  • 1 medium onion (thinly sliced)
  • 1 tablespoon all purpose flour (or cornstarch if making this gluten-free)
  • 12 oz. dried rice vermicelli noodles (340g, prepared according to package directions)
  • 1 small cucumber (julienned)
  • 1 medium carrot (julienned)
  • 2 cups mung bean sprouts
  • ½ cup cilantro, mint, and/or thai basil leaves

Instructions

  • Combine all the sauce ingredients in a medium bowl and set aside. In a shallow dish, make the pork chop marinade by adding the soy sauce, fish sauce, sesame oil, cornstarch, and wine. Marinate the pork chops for 20 minutes.
  • Heat about ¼ cup oil in a large skillet. Toss the sliced onions in the flour and fry in the oil until crisp. Remove from the pan and set aside to drain on a paper towel-lined plate. In the same oil, sear the pork chops on both sides until cooked through. Set the pork chops aside to rest.
  • Add the noodles, cucumber, carrot, bean sprouts, and herbs to a bowl. Top with the pork chops and crispy onions, and serve with the nuoc cham sauce.

nutrition facts

Calories: 376kcal (19%) Carbohydrates: 48g (16%) Protein: 22g (44%) Fat: 10g (15%) Saturated Fat: 4g (20%) Cholesterol: 58mg (19%) Sodium: 1433mg (60%) Potassium: 516mg (15%) Fiber: 2g (8%) Sugar: 8g (9%) Vitamin A: 1435IU (29%) Vitamin C: 15.9mg (19%) Calcium: 49mg (5%) Iron: 1.6mg (9%)

TheWoksofLife.com is written and produced for informational purposes only. While we do our best to provide nutritional information as a general guideline to our readers, we are not certified nutritionists, and the values provided should be considered estimates. Factors such as brands purchased, natural variations in fresh ingredients, etc. will change the nutritional information in any recipe. Various online calculators also provide different results, depending on their sources. To obtain accurate nutritional information for a recipe, use your preferred nutrition calculator to determine nutritional information with the actual ingredients and quantities used.

Sarah

About Sarah

Sarah is the older daughter/sister in The Woks of Life family. Creator of quick and easy recipes for harried home cooks and official Woks of Life photographer, she grew up on episodes of Ready Set Cook and Good Eats. She loves the outdoors (and of course, *cooking* outside), and her obsession with food continues to this day.

