15-Minute Lazy Noodles

It’s an exciting day here at The Woks of Life. Because today, I have an AWESOME noodle recipe for you guys and it’s a lazy noodles recipe!

We all know how amazing Dan Dan Noodles are. They’re the perfect balance of spicy, savory flavors. But as any of you who’s seen––or actually managed to tackle––our Dan Dan Noodle recipe knows, it’s kind of an entire afternoon’s time commitment. There are lots of elements, and steps, and ingredients that come together into that glorious bowl of noodles. And it’s worth it.

But what if you don’t have all that time? What if, like me, you’re stumbling into your apartment after a long day at work, and you barely have time to walk the dog, edit photos, and answer emails…let alone spend two hours making dinner?

This lazy noodles recipe is the answer to my––and your––prayers. These 15-Minute Lazy Noodles really do come together in just 15 minutes, all with ingredients that you can likely find in your local grocery store. I call them “Lazy Noodles,” because I can throw them together even in my most lethargic of moods.

There’s also a ton of flexibility in this noodle recipe. Don’t have dark soy sauce? Leave it out. Don’t want to use ground beef, like I did? Use ground pork, chicken, or turkey. Want yours spicier? Add more chili oil. Sweeter? Add a bit more honey. Ran out of honey? Use sugar. Don’t have spinach? Throw in just about any other leafy green you can get your hands on.

This recipe will be a friend to you when you’re at your laziest––and hungriest. And substitutions are encouraged!

You’ll need:

Bring a pot of water to a boil for the noodles. Meanwhile, heat the wok over high heat, and and add a tablespoon or two of oil. Add the ground meat, and stir-fry until browned and slightly crispy.

Add the onion and garlic, and continue to cook over high heat until the onions are slightly softened and browned at the edges.

Stir in the spinach until it’s just wilted. Season with salt and pepper.

Meanwhile, cook the noodles according to the package directions. Add to a bowl, along with the soy sauce, dark soy sauce, sesame oil, honey, and chili oil (if using).

Toss with the onion, meat, and spinach mixture.

15 minutes later, serve your lazy noodles!

This lazy noodles recipe is the answer to your prayers for an easy dinner. These 15-Minute Lazy Noodles really do come together to eat in only 15 minutes!
Prep Time5 mins
Cook Time10 mins
Total Time15 mins
Course: Noodles and Pasta
Cuisine: Chinese
Keyword: lazy noodles
Servings: 6
Calories: 454kcal
Author: Sarah

Ingredients

  • 12 oz. dried wheat noodles (340g, almost any noodle will do––even spaghetti)
  • 1-2 tablespoons vegetable or canola oil
  • 1 pound ground beef (or pork, chicken, or turkey)
  • 1 onion (thinly sliced)
  • 2 cloves garlic (sliced)
  • 3 cups baby spinach
  • salt and pepper
  • 3 tablespoons soy sauce
  • 1 tablespoon dark soy sauce
  • 2 teaspoons sesame oil
  • 1 teaspoon honey
  • 2 teaspoons chili oil (optional)

Instructions

  • Bring a pot of water to a boil for the noodles. Meanwhile, heat the wok over high heat, and and add a tablespoon or two of oil. Add the ground meat, and stir-fry until browned and slightly crispy.
  • Add the onion and garlic, and continue to cook over high heat until the onions are slightly softened and browned at the edges. Stir in the spinach until it’s just wilted. Season with salt and pepper.
  • Meanwhile, cook the noodles according to the package directions. Add to a bowl, along with the soy sauce, dark soy sauce, sesame oil, honey, and chili oil (if using). Toss with the onion, meat, and spinach mixture. Serve!

Nutrition

Calories: 454kcal | Carbohydrates: 42g | Protein: 23g | Fat: 22g | Saturated Fat: 8g | Cholesterol: 54mg | Sodium: 1414mg | Potassium: 340mg | Fiber: 4g | Sugar: 7g | Vitamin A: 28.1% | Vitamin C: 7.1% | Calcium: 3.6% | Iron: 12.2%

164 Comments

  1. Lindley says

    Made this with soaked shiitake mushroom, bird’s eye chilli, and added a drizzle of mirin – was delish! Thank you for your simple but delicious recipes, it gives me confidence to cook instead of always having take out!!

    Reply

  2. Christina C Shuy says

    Confession: I’ve done an even lazier version of this –

    Rice and millet ramen from Costco
    Frozen veg (I’ve used broccoli most of all, but this works with green beans or anything else)
    sweet chili sauce and bbq sauce from Trader Joe’s, sesame oil from the Asian market locally
    ground beef – season to taste – I usually put in curry powder, salt, garlic powder, misc herbs and spices (I have an herb blend I put together

    cook the ground beef and season to taste (I’ve usually made this in advance for times when I’m wanting non-broth noodles)

    cook the ramen

    heat the frozen veg in the microwave (best way to not waterlog, IMO)

    the ramen goes on the bottom, followed by the veg on one side, ground beef on the other – pour the sweet chili sauce on the veg, bbq sauce on the meat, a little drizzle of the sesame oil (I confess, I add mayonnaise to this too but I’m strange where food is concerned)

    Blend the bowl ingredients together, and eat.

    I think it takes like 10-15 minutes total, but I’m cooking 2 servings 1 at a time. :)

    Reply

  3. Katherine Goldman says


    I was attracted by “lazy.” This was really delish. A lot more interesting than the turkey meatloaf I was going to make. I had some dried shiitakes and soaked them, sliced them and added them in, too. Made a really good addition.

    Reply

  4. R says


    Didn’t feel like making a run to the store, so added a couple of slices of crispy fried Prem (like Spam) to the dish instead of ground meat. It made it a bit saltier, but till good

    Reply

  5. John Hartline says

    Hi Sarah. We ordered the sliced noodles from Amazon and they arrived today. My sweet wife looked at me with that look that makes me do anything she wants and asked me what I was making. I had been saving this recipe for just such an occasion. We finished dinner an hour ago and she is still moaning about how good it was.

    Thank you all for your wonderful blog. We have made the hot chili oil, the ginger scallion sauce and the Chiu chow chili sauce and love them all. We take the chili oil with us when we go camping. It adds such complexity to anything it is used on.

    Anyway… just a thank you for the hard work that goes into this endeavor.

    John and Jodie

    Reply

