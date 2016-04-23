Salmon Teriyaki Bowls

Salmon Teriyaki is one of my favorite Japanese-style dishes and even competes with my favorite authentic Japanese dish, Unagi Don (grilled eel over rice). The caramelized teriyaki sauce combined with the tender, fatty salmon is a killer combination, and it’s easy to make at home.

A Quick, Satisfying Restaurant-Quality Dinner

If you have ever ordered a similar salmon teriyaki dish in a Japanese restaurant and enjoyed it, then I assure you this recipe will definitely make it into your weekly rotation, and at a fraction of the cost.

Use our recipe for Garlicky Broccoli as a side dish, and you’ll have all that you need for a quick and satisfying dinner.

Buying Salmon for Salmon Teriyaki

One word about salmon. Aside from the obvious advice of getting fresh filets, you actually want to get some pieces that have some good fat in them, which makes them extra tasty.

Look for filet cuts that have large white lines of fat near the belly portion of the filet and try to avoid getting the tail piece. I’m sure the fish monger will comply with your request if you ask him or her nicely.

You may also see salmon belly pieces for sale in Asian markets or grocery stores for very reasonable prices. We buy them every so often, since they are so tasty. I pan-fry them on both sides and skip the oven step, since they cook so quickly.

When brushed with the teriyaki sauce, they are rich and delicious. Whether you decide to use salmon belly or filets, give this salmon teriyaki bowl a try!

Recipe Instructions

Start by combining the ingredients for the teriyaki sauce (except the cornstarch slurry) in a small saucepan and set aside: the fresh ginger, low sodium soy sauce, mirin, rice wine, and honey.

Next, prepare your salmon. Sometimes, salmon fillets will have scales still on them. I like to use a serrated knife to carefully scrape them off. Then rinse and pat the salmon dry with a paper towel.

Rub the salmon with salt, pepper, and garlic powder. If using wasabi paste, you can take a small dab and rub it onto each piece of salmon now (you can also just serve it on the side later).

Preheat your oven to 400 degrees F. Take the saucepan you prepared earlier and bring the sauce mixture to a simmer. Stir in the cornstarch slurry, and continue to simmer for 5 minutes, or until the sauce is thick enough to coat a spoon. Turn off the heat.

Add a tablespoon of oil to a cast iron skillet or other thick, oven-proof pan, and place over medium heat. Place the salmon in the pan skin-side down…

And brush with a small amount of teriyaki sauce. Be careful not to let the sauce drip down the sides to the pan; if it does get to the pan, it will burn and become bitter. Sear the salmon for 3 minutes.

Brush a bit more teriyaki sauce onto the salmon, again being careful to use just enough so that it doesn’t drip down to the pan, and transfer to the preheated oven. After 3 minutes, brush more sauce on the salmon and then again after another 3 minutes.

If you’re new to cooking salmon, you should check for to see the progress of the salmon each time you brush. Use a knife to poke the thickest part of the salmon and spread the meat to take a peek inside. Take the salmon out of the oven early if necessary because there is a world of difference between perfectly cooked and overdone salmon teriyaki!

After a final 2 minutes of baking, remove the salmon from the oven. (The salmon will have been roasting for a total of 8 minutes). Note: If you like your salmon medium rare, you can reduce the cooking time by 2 or 3 minutes.

Serve the salmon over steamed Japanese short grain rice and drizzle with more teriyaki sauce. Sprinkle with toasted sesame seeds and roasted seaweed.

Enjoy your salmon teriyaki immediately with more teriyaki sauce and wasabi on the side!

Yes, you could be eating this salmon teriyaki bowl in 30 minutes!