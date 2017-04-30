The Woks of Life

a culinary genealogy

Join Our Newsletter And Receive Our Free Top 25 Recipes Book!
Subscribe
Tap here to receive our FREE top 25 recipe book!
Home Recipes Fish & Seafood Crispy Salmon Skin Rice Bowls

Crispy Salmon Skin Rice Bowls

Kaitlin
17 Comments
Jump to Recipe
Crispy Salmon Skin Rice Bowls, by thewoksoflife.com

We don’t like wasting food. As food lovers and food bloggers, it’s pretty much tantamount to a crime.

Sarah and I once had friends over for dinner, and we juiced half a lemon. At the end of the night during cleanup, one of said friends picked up the lonely second lemon half, and—in all seriousness—asked if he should throw it away. Needless to say, looks were exchanged between me and Sarah and some friendly yet impassioned mom-like berating ensued.

Maximizing Ingredients

That’s a bit of a “worst-case scenario” story, but in general, you’ve probably noticed that we’re all about preserving and maximizing ingredients. We’re all about always using chicken carcasses to make stock, we’ve been known to make some pretty great lard for Chinese pastry recipes with discarded pork fat, and we always make a point to set aside ingredients that we don’t use for another application.

That lemon half I mentioned earlier? That would probably be zested for something, juiced for something else, and then the shell of the lemon would be thrown into a glass of water for an extra vitamin C kick. That’s just how we do it.

Don’t Throw Away Salmon Skin!

We recently posted a salmon recipe, and, lo and behold, in the kitchen we ended up with a deliciously crisped yet entirely superfluous piece of golden crispy salmon skin sitting on a plate. For anyone who doesn’t know it, crispy salmon skin is DELICIOUS.

The trick is plenty of oil, high heat when you’re searing, and a strong sense of self-control so as to not excessively move the salmon around.

Salmon Fillet

What you get is crispy, salmon-y goodness, that is perfect with rice, avocado, and a drizzle of soy sauce. All were things that we had on hand, and they made for a pretty fantastic chef’s snack. So we decided to photograph it, and voila! New recipe!

Crispy Salmon Skin Rice Bowls, by thewoksoflife.com

(Bonus points if you serve it with roasted nori sheets and a little wasabi paste, which, unfortunately we didn’t have on hand. Poor man’s sushi roll, anyone?)

In conclusion, the lesson of the day is, maximize your ingredients, y’all! Chances are, you paid good money for an expensive piece of salmon, so you should enjoy every last bit of it.

Salmon Skin Rice Bowls: Recipe Instructions

Prepare your salmon skin. You can sear a piece of salmon with the skin-on, saving the salmon filet for other pursuits. Just sear the salmon on each side in a pan over medium-high heat with 2 tablespoons of oil until just cooked through.

Searing Salmon

Or you can pre-trim a piece of salmon to remove the skin, and fry that. If you use the latter method, you’ll want to heat a pan or cast-iron skillet with 2 tablespoons of oil over medium-high heat, and fry the salmon skin until it’s golden and crisp.

Once the salmon skin is cooked, set it aside to cool slightly. Slice the salmon skin into thin strips.

Crispy Salmon Skin Rice Bowls, by thewoksoflife.com

Portion out the cooked white rice into bowls, and top each one with some sliced avocado and a handful of crispy salmon skin. Drizzle with soy sauce to taste.

Crispy Salmon Skin Rice Bowls, by thewoksoflife.com

Serve your Crispy Salmon Skin Rice Bowls with roasted nori sheets if you have them on hand, and dig into an easy, pared down, yet epically delicious meal.

Crispy Salmon Skin Rice Bowls, by thewoksoflife.com

Crispy Salmon Skin Rice Bowls, by thewoksoflife.com

Add those roasted nori sheets and a dab of wasabi to get a deconstructed crispy salmon skin roll!

3.75 from 4 votes

Crispy Salmon Skin Rice Bowls

Pay for sushi or make your own crispy salmon skin bowl? what you get is crispy salmon skin goodness, perfect with rice, avocado, and a drizzle of soy sauce.
by: Kaitlin
Course:Fish and Seafood
Cuisine:Asian
serves: 2
Prep: 5 minutes
Cook: 10 minutes
Total: 15 minutes

Ingredients

  • Salmon filet with the skin on (or a piece of trimmed salmon skin)
  • 2 tablespoons oil
  • 2 cups cooked white rice
  • 1 avocado (sliced)
  • Soy sauce (to taste)

Instructions

  • Prepare your salmon skin. You can sear a piece of salmon with the skin-on, saving the salmon filet for other pursuits. Just sear the salmon on each side in a pan over medium-high heat with 2 tablespoons of oil until just cooked through. Or you can pre-trim a piece of salmon to remove the skin, and fry that. If you use the latter method, you’ll want to heat a pan or cast-iron skillet with 2 tablespoons of oil over medium-high heat, and fry the salmon skin until it’s golden and crisp.
  • Once the salmon skin is cooked, set it aside to cool slightly. Slice the salmon skin into thin strips. Portion out the cooked rice into bowls, and top each one with some sliced avocado and a handful of salmon skin. Drizzle with soy sauce to taste. Serve with roasted nori sheets if you have them on hand, and dig into an easy, pared down, yet epically delicious meal.

nutrition facts

Calories: 483kcal (24%) Carbohydrates: 54g (18%) Protein: 13g (26%) Fat: 25g (38%) Saturated Fat: 3g (15%) Cholesterol: 16mg (5%) Sodium: 524mg (22%) Potassium: 701mg (20%) Fiber: 7g (28%) Sugar: 1g (1%) Vitamin A: 145IU (3%) Vitamin C: 10.1mg (12%) Calcium: 28mg (3%) Iron: 1.3mg (7%)

TheWoksofLife.com is written and produced for informational purposes only. While we do our best to provide nutritional information as a general guideline to our readers, we are not certified nutritionists, and the values provided should be considered estimates. Factors such as brands purchased, natural variations in fresh ingredients, etc. will change the nutritional information in any recipe. Various online calculators also provide different results, depending on their sources. To obtain accurate nutritional information for a recipe, use your preferred nutrition calculator to determine nutritional information with the actual ingredients and quantities used.

Did You Make This?Tag us on Instagram @thewoksoflife, subscribe to our email list, and be sure to follow us on social for more recipes!
@thewoksoflife

 

You may also like…

Kaitlin

About Kaitlin

Kaitlin is the younger daughter/sister in The Woks of Life family. Notoriously unable to follow a recipe (usually preferring to freestyle it), Kaitlin's the family artist, knitter, master of all things chili oil/condiments, and trailblazer of creative recipes with familiar flavors.

guest
Rate this recipe:




This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

17 Comments
Newest
Oldest Most Voted
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments