Like my sister’s epic chocolate cake post, this recipe is more public service announcement than anything else. For those of you who are regular readers, you may have noticed that this recipe looks a bit similar to our Chinese Spaghetti Bolognese. Well, you’d be right. This Cantonese Beef Rice bowl recipe is almost the same recipe.

“Almost” being the operative word.

You see, these Cantonese beef rice bowls are kind of like…the granddaddy of that bolognese idea. Ground beef is browned and simmered in stock, oyster sauce, soy sauce, and other delicious things, and then thickened into a sauce. Poured over rice, it’s one of those Cantonese comfort food classics that you’ll turn to again and again. I know I do.

My grandma (my dad’s mom) used to make this for my dad and aunts all the time when they were kids, and I’m really happy to be able to share the classic Cantonese beef recipe with all of you. We can pretty much guarantee that any kid who likes hamburgers will devour this dish with gusto!

The best part? You can have dinner sorted in under half an hour.