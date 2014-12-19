The Woks of Life

Recipes Noodles & Pasta 15-Minute Chinese Hot Oil Noodles (You Po Mian)

15-Minute Chinese Hot Oil Noodles (You Po Mian)

Sarah
by:
129 Comments
15-Minute Hot Oil Noodles (You Po Mian), by thewoksoflife.com

These 15-Minute Chinese Hot Oil Noodles are beyond easy to make. Here’s the basic gist: You boil some noodles and veggies in the same pot, throw them in a bowl with some seasonings,  pour a couple tablespoons of hot oil over everything, and mix. DONE. How’s that for easy Chinese noodles recipe!

It’s deceptive, how easy it is. You wouldn’t think that such a simple dish could be that amazing, but with good ingredients (your favorite chewy noodle, for instance. We used this flat xi’an style noodle similar to what we used in our Beijing Fried Sauce Noodle recipe), it’s going to win you over big time. For a while, my mom was going on and on about this dish, and how awesome it was. Having never tried it, I made it for the first time last weekend, and it was a serious epiphanic moment. Where have these noodles been all my life?

This dish gets most of its intense flavor from 2 cloves of raw garlic. Now that may seem really strong. And it is. But in Northern China, raw garlic is used extremely often, and we grew to love it. The hot oil poured over the top mellows it out a bit, but you still get that spicy hum throughout the dish. If you’re not in love with garlic like I am, you can reduce the amount you put in.

But that would make me sad.

But don’t mind me. Feel free to adjust the quantities of any of the seasonings in this dish to your liking. I myself tend to add way more chili and garlic than is probably advisable.

Recipe Instructions

Boil the noodles according to package directions until al dente.

Fast Hot Oil Noodles (You Po Mian), by thewoksoflife.com

In the same pot, blanch the leafy greens until cooked through. Drain.

Fast Hot Oil Noodles (You Po Mian), by thewoksoflife.com

Add the cooked noodles and greens to a heatproof bowl, along with the light soy sauce, dark soy sauce, Chinese black vinegar, crushed red pepper flakes, salt, scallion, cilantro, and minced garlic.

Fast Hot Oil Noodles (You Po Mian), by thewoksoflife.com

Fast Hot Oil Noodles (You Po Mian), by thewoksoflife.com

In a small pot, heat the oil until shimmering. Carefully pour the hot oil over the bowl of noodles…

Fast Hot Oil Noodles (You Po Mian), by thewoksoflife.com

Fast Hot Oil Noodles (You Po Mian), by thewoksoflife.com

And mix everything together. Serve!

Fast Hot Oil Noodles (You Po Mian), by thewoksoflife.com

Fast Hot Oil Noodles (You Po Mian), by thewoksoflife.com

Fast Hot Oil Noodles (You Po Mian), by thewoksoflife.com

15-Minute Hot Oil Noodles (You Po Mian)

These 15-Minute Chinese Hot Oil Noodles are beyond easy to make. Here’s the basic gist: You boil some noodles and veggies in the same pot, throw them in a bowl with some seasonings,  pour a couple tablespoons of hot oil over everything, and mix!
by: Sarah
Course:Noodles
Cuisine:Chinese
serves: 1 serving
Prep: 5 minutes
Cook: 10 minutes
Total: 15 minutes

Ingredients

Instructions

  • Boil the noodles according to package directions until al dente. In the same pot, blanch the leafy greens until cooked through. Drain.
  • Add the cooked noodles and greens to a heatproof bowl, along with the light soy sauce, dark soy sauce, vinegar, crushed red pepper flakes, salt, scallion, cilantro, and minced garlic.
  • In a small pot, heat the oil until shimmering. Carefully pour the hot oil over the bowl of noodles, and mix everything together. Serve!

TheWoksofLife.com is written and produced for informational purposes only. While we do our best to provide nutritional information as a general guideline to our readers, we are not certified nutritionists, and the values provided should be considered estimates. Factors such as brands purchased, natural variations in fresh ingredients, etc. will change the nutritional information in any recipe. Various online calculators also provide different results, depending on their sources. To obtain accurate nutritional information for a recipe, use your preferred nutrition calculator to determine nutritional information with the actual ingredients and quantities used.

Sarah

About Sarah

Sarah is the older daughter/sister in The Woks of Life family. Creator of quick and easy recipes for harried home cooks and official Woks of Life photographer, she grew up on episodes of Ready Set Cook and Good Eats. She loves the outdoors (and of course, *cooking* outside), and her obsession with food continues to this day.

