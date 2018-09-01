The Woks of Life

a culinary genealogy

Instant Pot Braised Pork Buns

Kaitlin
48 Comments
Instant Pot Braised Pork Buns, by thewoksoflife.com

Instant Pot Braised Pork Buns are a revelation. Tender, fall-apart pork shoulder comes together quickly in an Instant Pot, based on my mom’s signature Hong Shao Rou (Red Braised Pork) recipe, and the whole thing is served in a fluffy Steamed Lotus Leaf Bun for the optimal pork-to-mouth delivery system.

An Accidental Recipe

The thing about this braised pork buns recipe is that it started as a bit of a failure. Let’s just say that we haven’t quite figured out Hong Shao Rou in an instant pot yet. Well it takes failure to know how not to do something, right?

This is a perfect case in point for that, but when we blog, we’re hesitant to declare a plate of food a total failure, so this Instant Pot Braised Pork Bun was born.

When I opened the lid of the Instant Pot, I knew something very wrong had happened, but I also knew that something good had also indeed resulted.

My mom whipped up a batch of fluffy steamed buns, we sprinkled over some sliced cucumber and aromatics, and let’s just say that the family devoured these braised pork buns mid-blogging session.

Instant Pot Braised Pork Buns, by thewoksoflife.com

This recipe is based on my mom’s Hong Shao Rou recipe, but it uses pork shoulder instead of pork belly, which is generally an easier cut of meat to find. It’s also an economical cut of meat!

You get all the flavor of the dish, but without the extra monitoring of the sauce and the pork. Just toss everything into the Instant Pot and walk away.

Instant Pot Braised Pork Buns, by thewoksoflife.com

Since I didn’t quite get the Instant Pot Hong Shao Rou I was looking for, maybe I’m not quite yet an Instant Pot kween, but I like to think I’m getting there…

Instant Pot Braised Pork Buns, by thewoksoflife.com

Ok, here’s how to make these braised pork buns!

Instant Pot Braised Pork Buns: Recipe Instructions

Heat the Instant Pot on the sauté setting. Add 2 tablespoons oil and 3 tablespoons granulated sugar (or 70g rock sugar) to the pot. Melt the rock sugar until you get a paste. Add the pork and cook until lightly browned.

Instant Pot Braised Pork Buns, by thewoksoflife.com

Add ½ cup Shaoxing wine, ¼ cup light soy sauce, 2 tablespoons dark soy sauce, and 1 cup of water. Stir to combine and close the Instant Pot. Set the vent so it’s not venting. Now, set the Instant Pot to the meat/stew setting on high pressure for 20 minutes.

When the cooking time has elapsed, release pressure either by quick release or natural release. Open the Instant Pot to reduce the sauce: turn it on to the sauté setting while it’s open, and let the sauce simmer until it’s thick and sticky and coats the pork.

Instant Pot Braised Pork Buns, by thewoksoflife.com

Now you’re ready to assemble the pork buns. Grab one of your steamed lotus leaf buns, and load it up with pork and plenty of sauce. Top with sliced cucumber, and maybe a few chili slices if you’re feeling adventurous. Fold over the steamed bun to make a sandwich, and stuff your face!

Instant Pot Braised Pork Buns, by thewoksoflife.com

Instant Pot Braised Pork Buns, by thewoksoflife.com

Instant Pot Braised Pork Buns, by thewoksoflife.com

5 from 3 votes

Instant Pot Red Braised Pork Buns

Instant Pot Braised Pork Buns are a revelation. Fall-apart pork shoulder comes together quickly in an Instant Pot, and it's served in a fluffy steamed bun.
by: Kaitlin
Course:Pork
Cuisine:Chinese
Instant Pot Braised Pork Buns, by thewoksoflife.com
serves: 12
Prep: 10 minutes
Cook: 40 minutes
Total: 50 minutes

Ingredients

Instructions

  • Heat the Instant Pot on the sauté setting. Add 2 tablespoons oil and 3 tablespoons sugar to the pot. Melt the sugar until you get a paste. Add the pork and cook until lightly browned.
  • Add ½ cup Shaoxing wine, ¼ cup light soy sauce, 2 tablespoons dark soy sauce, and 1 cup of water. Stir to combine and close the Instant Pot. Set the vent so it’s not venting. Now, set the Instant Pot to the meat/stew setting on high pressure for 20 minutes.
  • When the cooking time has elapsed, release pressure either by quick release or natural release. Open the Instant Pot to reduce the sauce: turn it on to the sauté setting while it’s open, and let the sauce simmer until it’s thick and sticky and coats the pork.
  • Now you’re ready to assemble the pork buns. Grab one of your steamed lotus leaf buns, and load it up with pork and plenty of sauce. Top with sliced cucumber, and maybe a few chili slices if you’re feeling adventurous. Fold over the steamed bun to make a sandwich, and serve.

nutrition facts

Calories: 252kcal (13%) Carbohydrates: 21g (7%) Protein: 17g (34%) Fat: 8g (12%) Saturated Fat: 5g (25%) Cholesterol: 46mg (15%) Sodium: 553mg (23%) Potassium: 277mg (8%) Fiber: 1g (4%) Sugar: 4g (4%) Vitamin C: 0.6mg (1%) Calcium: 13mg (1%) Iron: 1.5mg (8%)

TheWoksofLife.com is written and produced for informational purposes only. While we do our best to provide nutritional information as a general guideline to our readers, we are not certified nutritionists, and the values provided should be considered estimates. Factors such as brands purchased, natural variations in fresh ingredients, etc. will change the nutritional information in any recipe. Various online calculators also provide different results, depending on their sources. To obtain accurate nutritional information for a recipe, use your preferred nutrition calculator to determine nutritional information with the actual ingredients and quantities used.

Kaitlin

About Kaitlin

Kaitlin is the younger daughter/sister in The Woks of Life family. Notoriously unable to follow a recipe (usually preferring to freestyle it), Kaitlin's the family artist, knitter, master of all things chili oil/condiments, and trailblazer of creative recipes with familiar flavors.

