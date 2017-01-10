The Woks of Life

a culinary genealogy

Join Our Newsletter And Receive Our Free Top 25 Recipes Book!
Subscribe
Tap here to receive our FREE top 25 recipe book!
Home Recipes Noodles & Pasta Quick and Easy Kimchi Ramen

Quick and Easy Kimchi Ramen

Sarah
by:
81 Comments
Jump to Recipe
Quick and Easy Kimchi Ramen, by thewoksoflife.com

This quick and easy kimchi ramen can be whipped up with just a few ingredients and less than 15 minutes. It’s spicy, tasty, and super satisfying. 

Improving a Packet of Instant Ramen

I’m always in the market for new ways to doctor up a packet of instant ramen. It’s one of our favorite things to do in the kitchen (or at the campfire), as evidenced by our past published recipes for “Pho” Ramen and Curry Ramen––and this Kimchi Ramen is our third and latest creation.

There has always been something really nostalgic to me about a bowl of instant noodles. When my sister, cousin, and I would get home from school back when our rooms were plastered with *N SYNC posters and various cutouts from the latest issue of Teen Beat, our favorite 3:00 snack was a bowl of Maruchan Chicken-flavored instant noodles.

I remember crowding around the stove to cook each packet individually, and then sitting around the kitchen table, dropping ice cubes into our bowls to cool them down. Ah, youth.

If you have a packet of instant noodles in your pantry right now, you’re going to want to give this one a try. The spicy kimchi flavor is way better than the regular old flavor packet!

Quick and Easy Kimchi Ramen, by thewoksoflife.com

Kimchi Ramen: Recipe Instructions

In a medium pot, add the vegetable oil and the shiitake mushrooms. Stir-fry for 3 minutes. 

Quick and Easy Kimchi Ramen, by thewoksoflife.com

Add the kimchi and stir-fry for another 2 minutes.

Quick and Easy Kimchi Ramen, by thewoksoflife.com

Add the kimchi juice, stock, Korean red pepper powder (gochugaru), sugar, and sesame oil. Bring to a boil and simmer for 5 minutes.

Quick and Easy Kimchi Ramen, by thewoksoflife.com

Meanwhile, open up your package of instant noodles. Discard the flavor packet, and boil the noodles according to the package instructions.

Quick and Easy Kimchi Ramen, by thewoksoflife.com

Transfer the cooked noodles to a bowl. Pour your broth over the noodles, and serve with scallions on top!

Note: If you prefer, you can also boil the noodles directly in the pot of broth!

Quick and Easy Kimchi Ramen, by thewoksoflife.com

Quick and Easy Kimchi Ramen, by thewoksoflife.com

Quick and Easy Kimchi Ramen, by thewoksoflife.com

4.84 from 24 votes

Quick and Easy Kimchi Ramen

If you have a packet of instant noodles in your pantry right now, you’re going to want to give this one a try. This quick and easy Kimchi Ramen can be whipped up with just a few ingredients and less than 15 minutes. And it’s way better than just the regular old flavor packet.
by: Sarah
Course:Noodles
Cuisine:Korean
Quick and Easy Kimchi Ramen, by thewoksoflife.com
serves: 1 serving
Prep: 5 minutes
Cook: 10 minutes
Total: 15 minutes

Ingredients

Instructions

  • In a medium pot, add the vegetable oil and the mushrooms. Stir-fry for 3 minutes. Add the kimchi and stir-fry for another 2 minutes.
  • Add the kimchi juice, stock, korean red pepper powder, sugar, and sesame oil. Bring to a boil and simmer for 5 minutes.
  • Meanwhile, open up your package of instant noodles. Discard the flavor packet, and boil the noodles according to the package instructions. Transfer the cooked noodles to a bowl. Pour your broth over the noodles, and serve with scallions on top!
  • Note: If you prefer, you can also boil the noodles directly in the pot of broth!

nutrition facts

Calories: 602kcal (30%) Carbohydrates: 61g (20%) Protein: 22g (44%) Fat: 34g (52%) Saturated Fat: 18g (90%) Potassium: 925mg (26%) Fiber: 5g (20%) Sugar: 5g (6%) Vitamin A: 1305IU (26%) Vitamin C: 2.2mg (3%) Calcium: 57mg (6%) Iron: 5.1mg (28%)

TheWoksofLife.com is written and produced for informational purposes only. While we do our best to provide nutritional information as a general guideline to our readers, we are not certified nutritionists, and the values provided should be considered estimates. Factors such as brands purchased, natural variations in fresh ingredients, etc. will change the nutritional information in any recipe. Various online calculators also provide different results, depending on their sources. To obtain accurate nutritional information for a recipe, use your preferred nutrition calculator to determine nutritional information with the actual ingredients and quantities used.

Did You Make This?Tag us on Instagram @thewoksoflife, subscribe to our email list, and be sure to follow us on social for more recipes!
@thewoksoflife

 

You may also like…

Sarah

About Sarah

Sarah is the older daughter/sister in The Woks of Life family. Creator of quick and easy recipes for harried home cooks and official Woks of Life photographer, she grew up on episodes of Ready Set Cook and Good Eats. She loves the outdoors (and of course, *cooking* outside), and her obsession with food continues to this day.

guest
Rate this recipe:




This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

81 Comments
Newest
Oldest Most Voted
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments