Stir Fried Water Spinach with Fermented Tofu

Bill
by:
39 Comments
Stir Fried Water Spinach with Fermented Tofu, by thewoksoflife.com

Fermented Tofu!? It’s not as weird as it sounds. Especially when it comes to Chinese stir fried water spinach.

Stir-Fried green leaf vegetables are an essential part of the Chinese menu, whether back home in the US or here in China. These days, all kinds of Chinese vegetables are readily available in Asian markets scattered around American suburbs.

A favorite, often served in restaurants, is Chinese water spinach. They’re hollow-stemmed vegetables, with different varieties that grow in water. The most common variety found in markets, however, are grown in regular soil.

The most common way to cook these green leafy vegetables is with oil, garlic and salt. But for a change of pace, another traditional way to cook these is with fermented tofu and stir fried water spinach is one of those dishes.

Fermented tofu is a condiment, often compared to cheese, that’s made by fermenting soy bean curd. It has a great savory flavor. It’s actually not all that exotic when it really comes down to it, so don’t be afraid to try it! Find out more about it in our Chinese ingredients glossary.

Recipe Instructions

Remove the larger, tough stems from these hollow stem water spinach vegetables. You can leave the thinner, tender stems.

Stir Fried Water Spinach with Fermented Tofu, by thewoksoflife.com

Wash the vegetables thoroughly in water (a couple soaks and rinses should work) and transfer to a colander to let the excess water drain.

Stir Fried Water Spinach with Fermented Tofu, by thewoksoflife.com

Prepare the other ingredients, so that they’re ready to go when you’re cooking.

Stir Fried Water Spinach with Fermented Tofu, by thewoksoflife.com

Stir Fried Water Spinach with Fermented Tofu, by thewoksoflife.com

Heat oil in a wok over high heat and add the ginger.

Stir Fried Water Spinach with Fermented Tofu, by thewoksoflife.com

Stir for about 10 seconds and then add the dried red chili peppers, garlic, fermented tofu, sugar, salt, and white pepper.

Stir Fried Water Spinach with Fermented Tofu, by thewoksoflife.com

Stir fry the mixture, keeping the heat on high…

Stir Fried Water Spinach with Fermented Tofu, by thewoksoflife.com

…And add the greens.

Stir Fried Water Spinach with Fermented Tofu, by thewoksoflife.com

Stir-fry, moving the vegetables around the bottom of the wok so nothing burns. Use a folding motion, stir fry the mixture so all of the vegetables get seared evenly.

After about a minute of this, move the vegetables into a mound in the middle of the wok. This technique is to allow the sides of the wok to reheat to get the “wok hay” flavor in there.

Stir Fried Water Spinach with Fermented Tofu, by thewoksoflife.com

After about 30 seconds of high heat, add the Shaoxing wine around the perimeter of the wok and quickly spread your vegetable mound in a circular motion around the wok to get that searing “wok hay” effect for another 15-30 seconds.

Plate and serve your stir fried water spinach right away!

Stir Fried Water Spinach with Fermented Tofu, by thewoksoflife.com

5 from 6 votes

Stir Fried Water Spinach with Fermented Tofu

Stir-Fried water spinach with fermented tofu is a popular vegetable side dish at the Chinese dinner table. Garlic, ginger and white fermented tofu are all key ingredients for a good stir fried water spinach.
by: Bill
Course:Vegetables
Cuisine:Chinese
Plate of stir-fried water spinach
serves: 2
Prep: 15 minutes
Cook: 5 minutes
Total: 20 minutes

Ingredients

Instructions

  • Remove the larger, tough stems from the vegetables. You can leave the thinner, tender stems. Wash the vegetables thoroughly in water (a couple soaks and rinses should work) and transfer to a colander to let the excess water drain.
  • Heat oil in a wok over high heat and add the ginger. Stir for about 10 seconds and then add the dried chilies, garlic, fermented tofu, sugar, salt, and white pepper.
  • Stir fry the mixture, keeping the heat on high, and add the greens. Stir-fry, moving the vegetables around the bottom of the wok so nothing burns. Use a folding motion, stir fry the mixture so all of the vegetables get seared evenly. After about a minute of this, move the vegetables into a mound in the middle of the wok. This technique is to allow the sides of the wok to reheat to get the “wok hay” flavor in there.
  • After about 30 seconds of high heat, add the wine around the perimeter of the wok and quickly spread your vegetable mound in a circular motion around the wok to get that searing “wok hay” effect for another 15-30 seconds.
  • Plate and serve immediately.

nutrition facts

Calories: 179kcal (9%) Carbohydrates: 7g (2%) Protein: 4g (8%) Fat: 14g (22%) Saturated Fat: 1g (5%) Sodium: 743mg (31%) Potassium: 461mg (13%) Fiber: 3g (12%) Sugar: 1g (1%) Vitamin A: 9195IU (184%) Vitamin C: 78.5mg (95%) Calcium: 109mg (11%) Iron: 2.4mg (13%)

TheWoksofLife.com is written and produced for informational purposes only. While we do our best to provide nutritional information as a general guideline to our readers, we are not certified nutritionists, and the values provided should be considered estimates. Factors such as brands purchased, natural variations in fresh ingredients, etc. will change the nutritional information in any recipe. Various online calculators also provide different results, depending on their sources. To obtain accurate nutritional information for a recipe, use your preferred nutrition calculator to determine nutritional information with the actual ingredients and quantities used.

Bill

About Bill

Bill is the dad of The Woks of Life family. He grew up in upstate New York, working through high school and college in restaurants with his father, a chef. Rose from modest beginnings as a Burger King sandwich assembler to Holiday Inn busboy and line cook, to cooking at the family's Chinese restaurant, while also learning the finer points of Cantonese cooking from his immigrant parents. Specializes in all things traditional Cantonese and American Chinese takeout.

