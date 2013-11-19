The Woks of Life

a culinary genealogy

Join Our Newsletter And Receive Our Free Top 25 Recipes Book!
Subscribe
Tap here to receive our FREE top 25 recipe book!
Home Recipes Beef Tricolor Pepper Steak with Leeks (A Pepper Steak Makeover)

Tricolor Pepper Steak with Leeks (A Pepper Steak Makeover)

Bill
by:
21 Comments
Jump to Recipe

A very traditional and perhaps forgotten Chinese takeout dish is Pepper Steak, which is simply beef, green bell peppers, and yellow onions cooked in a brown sauce.

Honestly, this wasn’t one of my favorite dishes to cook in the restaurant, but I’ve since developed a lighter, tastier remake.

Using a colorful mix of peppers makes for a great presentation and substituting the yellow onion with fresh leek adds better flavor to this dish.

You can also substitute scallions for the leeks (we used a variety of giant scallion that they have here in China, since we can’t really find leeks around these parts).

DSC_0032

Recipe Instructions

Slice the beef into thin 3-inch strips. One good trick is to slice the meat when it is still slightly frozen, when it’s easier to handle.

DSC_0046

Mix  the beef in a bowl with soy sauce, oil, and a teaspoon of cornstarch. Set aside.

DSC_0219

Mix the last 1 tablespoon of cornstarch with a tablespoon of water and set aside. For more complete information on preparing beef, see Bill’s post on How to Slice and Velvet Beef for stir fries.

Wash the peppers and leeks thoroughly (paying special attention to the leeks, which can be quite sandy). Chop the peppers and leeks into 1 ½ inch pieces.

A lot of times, in Western cooking, people will discard the green part of the leek, which is a mystery to us. In this dish, we’re using the entire leek! Mince the garlic.

DSC_0085

DSC_0094

Heat the wok over high heat until smoking, and add 1 tablespoon of oil to coat the wok. Add the whole dried red chili peppers (if using).

DSC_0229

Add the beef. The heated wok will give the beef a great sear and prevent sticking. Remove the beef and chilis from the wok and set aside in a small bowl.

DSC_0227

Heat the wok to high again and add another tablespoon of oil. Toss in the bell peppers, leeks, and garlic.

DSC_0233

Stir-fry for a minute and add the Shaoxing wine to deglaze the pan. Next, add the seared  beef and chilis, the dark soy sauce, light soy sauce, sesame oil, salt, and sugar.

DSC_0234

Mix well and stir-fry for another minute.

DSC_0240

You should have a good sizzle going with some liquid at the bottom of the wok.  If you like more sauce for your rice, add some chicken or beef stock.

Finally, add the cornstarch slurry you made earlier to thicken the remaining liquid into a rich sauce. Serve immediately with steamed rice.

DSC_0263

4.50 from 4 votes

Tri-Color Pepper Steak with Leeks

A traditional and perhaps forgotten Chinese takeout dish is Pepper Steak, which is simply beef, green bell peppers, and yellow onions cooked in a brown sauce. This is a lighter, tastier remake using a colorful mix of peppers and fresh leeks.
by: Bill
Course:Beef
Cuisine:Chinese
beef and pepper stir-fry
serves: 4
Prep: 10 minutes
Cook: 10 minutes
Total: 20 minutes

Ingredients

  • 8 oz. flank steak
  • 1 teaspoon soy sauce (for the beef marinade)
  • 1 teaspoon oil (plus more for cooking)
  • 1 tablespoon cornstarch (plus 1 teaspoon)
  • 1 tablespoon water
  • 1 green bell pepper
  • 1 red bell pepper
  • 1 yellow bell pepper
  • 1 small leek
  • 1 clove garlic (minced)
  • 2 to 4 whole dried red chili peppers (optional)
  • 1 1/2 tablespoons shaoxing wine
  • 1 teaspoon dark soy sauce
  • 1 tablespoon light or regular soy sauce
  • 1/2 teaspoon sesame oil
  • 1/2 teaspoon salt
  • 1/8 teaspoon sugar

Instructions

  • Slice the beef into thin 3-inch strips and mix well in a bowl with soy sauce, oil, and a teaspoon of cornstarch. Set aside. One good trick is to slice the meat when it is still slightly frozen, when it’s easier to handle. Mix the last 1 tablespoon of cornstarch with a tablespoon of water and set aside.
  • Wash the peppers and leeks thoroughly (paying special attention to the leeks, which can be quite sandy). Chop the peppers and leeks into 1 ½ inch pieces. A lot of times, in Western cooking, people will discard the green part of the leek, which is a mystery to us. In this dish, we’re using the entire leek! Mince the garlic.
  • Heat the wok over high heat until smoking, and add 1 tablespoon of oil to coat the wok. Add the beef and dried chili peppers (if using). The heated wok will give the beef a great sear and prevent sticking. Remove the beef and chilis from the wok and set aside in a small bowl.
  • Heat the wok to high again and add another tablespoon of oil. Toss in the bell peppers, leeks, and garlic. Stir-fry for a minute and add the wine to deglaze the pan. Next, add the seared beef and chilis, the 2 kinds of soy sauce, sesame oil, salt, and sugar. Mix well and stir-fry for another minute. You should have a good sizzle going with some liquid at the bottom of the wok. If you like more sauce for your rice, add some chicken or beef stock. Finally, add the cornstarch slurry you made earlier to thicken the remaining liquid into a rich sauce. Serve immediately with steamed rice.

nutrition facts

Calories: 150kcal (8%) Carbohydrates: 11g (4%) Protein: 14g (28%) Fat: 5g (8%) Saturated Fat: 1g (5%) Cholesterol: 34mg (11%) Sodium: 706mg (29%) Potassium: 421mg (12%) Fiber: 2g (8%) Sugar: 3g (3%) Vitamin A: 1538IU (31%) Vitamin C: 119mg (144%) Calcium: 31mg (3%) Iron: 2mg (11%)

TheWoksofLife.com is written and produced for informational purposes only. While we do our best to provide nutritional information as a general guideline to our readers, we are not certified nutritionists, and the values provided should be considered estimates. Factors such as brands purchased, natural variations in fresh ingredients, etc. will change the nutritional information in any recipe. Various online calculators also provide different results, depending on their sources. To obtain accurate nutritional information for a recipe, use your preferred nutrition calculator to determine nutritional information with the actual ingredients and quantities used.

Did You Make This?Tag us on Instagram @thewoksoflife, subscribe to our email list, and be sure to follow us on social for more recipes!
@thewoksoflife

You may also like…

Bill

About Bill

Bill is the dad of The Woks of Life family. He grew up in upstate New York, working through high school and college in restaurants with his father, a chef. Rose from modest beginnings as a Burger King sandwich assembler to Holiday Inn busboy and line cook, to cooking at the family's Chinese restaurant, while also learning the finer points of Cantonese cooking from his immigrant parents. Specializes in all things traditional Cantonese and American Chinese takeout.

guest
Rate this recipe:




This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

21 Comments
Newest
Oldest Most Voted
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments