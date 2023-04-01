The Woks of Life

a culinary genealogy

Join Our Newsletter And Receive Our Free Top 25 Recipes Book!
Subscribe
Tap here to receive our FREE top 25 recipe book!
Home Recipes Beef Pepper Steak

Pepper Steak

Bill
by:
5 Comments
Jump to Recipe
Chinese Pepper Steak

This Chinese pepper steak recipe is a quick and easy stir-fry loaded with tender beef, peppers and onions in a brown sauce. It’s a must-try restaurant classic!

Most of the time required for this recipe is in the preparation, but it’s not actually difficult to pull off. So long as you have everything prepared and within reach, things will go smoothly at the wok! The active cooking time in your wok or pan is less than 15 minutes before it’s ready to be served with steamed white rice.

Best Cut of Beef for Stir-fry

Avoid any “pre-cut beef for stir-fry” that your grocery store sells. It usually looks like long rectangular beef sticks, cut from lean beef. These are too thick and chunky, and generally turn out tough. So what IS the best cut of beef for stir-fry?

  1. Flank steak: We prefer flank steak for our beef stir-fry recipes like this one and Beef and Broccoli. Flank steak is both tender (as long as you cut it against the grain) and has a nice beefy flavor. The one downside is that it can be expensive.
  2. London Broil: For a lower-priced option, London Broil (also known as top round steak or top round roast) is easy to slice and economical, but be aware—it is quite lean, which means it will be a bit drier and need a longer time to marinate/tenderize.
  3. Chuck Steak or Roast: This is probably the cheapest cut you can use. This is the same cut you’d use for a pot roast, and it is a decent option because you can pick a marbled piece with some nice streaks of fat. Chuck does take more time to prepare (you’ll need to let it tenderize longer—more on that in our post on how to prepare beef for stir-fry) but it can rival more expensive cuts like flank steak, which is almost twice the price. 

Why is my beef stir-fry tough?

If you have made beef stir fries like this before, you may have had the problem of tough beef. You may ask yourself, “What am I doing wrong? The pepper steak I get at Chinese restaurants is so tender and juicy!” 

The answer is velveting your beef. You’ll notice our recipe includes directions for preparing the beef before cooking. These few extra steps go a long way.

For our complete guide on selecting and preparing beef for stir-fry, see our popular post on How to Velvet Beef. The general instructions there vary slightly from this recipe, but you can follow the directions below. 

Chinese Pepper Steak and Onions

More of Our Favorite Beef Recipes:

In addition to this pepper steak recipe, here are some of our other top beef recipes!

Substitutions: 

Using trusted brands of Chinese soy sauces, oyster sauce, and Shaoxing wine will help you achieve delicious results at home, but don’t fret if you don’t have everything! 

You can make some substitutions, like using dry cooking sherry if you can’t find Shaoxing wine. Read more about dark soy sauce substitutions if you can’t find it. 

If you’re wondering about oyster sauce, it makes all stir fries tastier and is highly recommended as one of our 10 Chinese pantry essentials. We like Lee Kum Kee Premium Oyster Sauce, but if you’re gluten-free, they also make a gluten-free version (look for the green panda label). 

We recommend using a low sodium chicken stock for extra flavor in the pepper steak sauce. You might think that beef stock would be best, but chicken stock adds another dimension to the dish!

Pepper Steak Recipe Instructions:

Step 1: Prepare Your Beef

Slice the beef into 3-inch (7.5cm) strips, about ⅛” to ¼” (about 4-5mm) thick. To make slicing easier, do it when the beef is still slightly frozen and firm. Then velvet the beef: in a medium bowl, mix the beef with water, cornstarch, oil, oyster sauce, Shaoxing wine, and baking soda.

Set aside for at least 30 minutes or overnight in the refrigerator. (Longer marinating time is ideal for tougher cuts like London broil or chuck roast.)

Step 2: Make the Pepper Steak Sauce:

Make the sauce by mixing together the chicken stock, cornstarch, oyster sauce, Shaoxing wine, light soy sauce, dark soy sauce, sugar, sesame oil, and white pepper. Set aside.

Step 3: Prep the vegetables

Cut the bell peppers and onion into 1-inch (2.5cm) pieces. You can also cut them into thin strips if you like. Just make sure that the pepper and onion pieces are all about the same size, so they cook evenly. 

marinated beef and bell peppers and onions

Step 4: Pre-cook the beef 

Heat the wok over high heat until smoking. Add 1 tablespoon of oil to coat the wok. Sear the beef on both sides, about 30 seconds per side. Give everything a final stir, transfer back to your marinating bowl, and set aside. The beef should be about 80% cooked.

sliced flank steak in wok
seared flank steak in wok

Step 5: Cook the rest of the dish

Reduce the heat to medium-high. Add the remaining tablespoon of oil. Toss in the ginger (if using), and caramelize for about 10 seconds. Then add the garlic, bell peppers, and onions.

ginger and garlic in wok
bell peppers and onions in wok

Stir-fry for 1 minute. 

Add the Shaoxing wine around the perimeter of the wok, then add the beef along with any juices. Stir-fry for 15 seconds until combined.

adding seared beef to vegetables in wok
beef, bell peppers, and onions in wok

Increase the heat to high. Stir up the sauce to re-incorporate the cornstarch, and add it to the wok.

adding sauce to pepper steak and onions

Stir-fry to coat everything in the sauce, which should thicken from the cornstarch. (Add more stock or water if the sauce looks too thick, or let the sauce cook down further if it is too thin.) 

Chinese pepper steak with onions in wok

Once the sauce is simmering and thickened to your liking, transfer to a serving plate, and serve your pepper steak with rice! 

Chinese pepper steak recipe
Recipe for Pepper Steak

5 from 2 votes

Pepper Steak

This pepper steak recipe is a quick and easy stir-fry loaded with tender beef, peppers and onions. It’s a must-try Chinese restaurant classic!
by: Bill
Course:Beef
Cuisine:Chinese
Chinese Pepper Steak
serves: 4
Prep: 45 minutes
Cook: 15 minutes
Total: 1 hour

Ingredients

  • 12 ounces flank steak (or London boil or chuck roast)
  • 1 1/2 tablespoons water
  • 2 teaspoons cornstarch
  • 2 teaspoons neutral oil
  • 2 teaspoons oyster sauce
  • 2 teaspoons Shaoxing wine
  • 1/4 teaspoon baking soda

For the rest of the dish:

US CustomaryMetric

Instructions

  • Slice the beef into 3-inch (7.5cm) strips, about ⅛” to ¼” (about 4-5mm) thick. To make slicing easier, do it when the beef is still slightly frozen and firm. Then velvet the beef: in a medium bowl, mix the beef with water, cornstarch, oil, oyster sauce, Shaoxing wine, and baking soda. Set aside for at least 30 minutes or overnight in the refrigerator. (Longer marinating time is ideal for tougher cuts like London broil or chuck roast.)
  • Make the sauce by mixing together the chicken stock, cornstarch, oyster sauce, Shaoxing wine, light soy sauce, dark soy sauce, sugar, sesame oil, and white pepper. Set aside.
  • Cut the bell peppers and onion into 1-inch (2.5cm) pieces. You can also cut them into thin strips if you like. Just make sure that the pepper and onion pieces are all about the same size, so they cook evenly.
  • Heat the wok over high heat until smoking. Add 1 tablespoon of oil to coat the wok. Sear the beef on both sides, about 30 seconds per side. Give everything a final stir, transfer back to your marinating bowl, and set aside. The beef should be about 80% cooked.
  • Reduce the heat to medium-high. Add the remaining tablespoon of oil. Toss in the ginger (if using), and caramelize for about 10 seconds. Then add the garlic, bell peppers, and onions. Stir-fry for 1 minute.
  • Add the Shaoxing wine around the perimeter of the wok, then add the beef along with any juices. Stir-fry for 15 seconds until combined. Increase the heat to high. Stir up the sauce to re-incorporate the cornstarch, and add it to the wok.
  • Stir-fry to coat everything in the sauce, which should thicken from the cornstarch. (Add more stock or water if the sauce looks too thick, or let the sauce cook down further if it is too thin.) Once the sauce is simmering and thickened to your liking, transfer to a serving plate, and serve with steamed rice!

nutrition facts

Calories: 259kcal (13%) Carbohydrates: 11g (4%) Protein: 20g (40%) Fat: 14g (22%) Saturated Fat: 3g (15%) Polyunsaturated Fat: 3g Monounsaturated Fat: 8g Trans Fat: 0.04g Cholesterol: 51mg (17%) Sodium: 727mg (30%) Potassium: 466mg (13%) Fiber: 1g (4%) Sugar: 3g (3%) Vitamin A: 576IU (12%) Vitamin C: 45mg (55%) Calcium: 37mg (4%) Iron: 2mg (11%)

TheWoksofLife.com is written and produced for informational purposes only. While we do our best to provide nutritional information as a general guideline to our readers, we are not certified nutritionists, and the values provided should be considered estimates. Factors such as brands purchased, natural variations in fresh ingredients, etc. will change the nutritional information in any recipe. Various online calculators also provide different results, depending on their sources. To obtain accurate nutritional information for a recipe, use your preferred nutrition calculator to determine nutritional information with the actual ingredients and quantities used.

Did You Make This?Tag us on Instagram @thewoksoflife, subscribe to our email list, and be sure to follow us on social for more recipes!
@thewoksoflife

You may also like…

Bill

About Bill

Bill is the dad of The Woks of Life family. He grew up in upstate New York, working through high school and college in restaurants with his father, a chef. Rose from modest beginnings as a Burger King sandwich assembler to Holiday Inn busboy and line cook, to cooking at the family's Chinese restaurant, while also learning the finer points of Cantonese cooking from his immigrant parents. Specializes in all things traditional Cantonese and American Chinese takeout.

guest
Rate this recipe:




This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

5 Comments
Newest
Oldest Most Voted
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments