Beef fried rice is probably one of my favorite dishes on a standard Chinese takeout menu (at least when you get to the fried rice column). Stir-fried beef with onions, peas, and of course, a little wok hei is a powerful combination that is often taken for granted.

Judy would agree with me because, shortly after we met, I discovered it was her favorite fried rice dish also! (That was one of many things that sealed the deal for me!)

All kidding aside, even today, when we are traveling and in need of fresh veggies, we seek out the nearest Chinese take-out restaurant to get our fix of green vegetables and indulge in a good take-out style beef fried rice.

One topic of late on the blog is whether or not one should use MSG (Monosodium Glutamate, read more about it here). Oftentimes, part of the treat of ordering takeout is the flavor boost that comes from a little MSG.

We don’t have to tell you that MSG is still quite controversial—some say it’s fine, others say it’s a scourge on food. Just check out some comments in our egg drop soup post to see the discussion among our readers!

But as a child of two Chinese restaurant owners, I would be lying if I said that a little MSG here and there doesn’t add a great kick and that impossible-to-deny restaurant quality beef fried rice.

Adding MSG is always optional, but if you’re curious about it and you don’t have any allergies, I have to say that this beef fried rice recipe is the perfect opportunity to try adding a half teaspoon to decide for yourself.

Beef Fried Rice Recipe Instructions

Let’s get cooking!

Marinate Beef

First, combine the beef with salt, water, baking soda, dark soy sauce (mushroom flavored preferred), cornstarch, and oil in a bowl and stir until well-incorporated. Set aside. (We added a bit of water to marinate the beef, which generally is a no-no for beef…but for this fried rice dish, it keeps the small morsels of beef juicy and tender!)

For more detailed information on preparing beef just like restaurants do it, see our post on How to Prepare Beef for Stir Fry.

Prepare Sauce

Next, combine the hot water, sugar, sesame oil, soy sauces, MSG (if using), and white pepper in a small bowl. This is the sauce that you’ll be adding to the rice, and it’s much easier to have it combined and ready to go before you start cooking. If you have questions about the differences between light and dark soy sauces, be sure to check out our Chinese sauces, vinegar, and oils ingredient page.

Prep Rice

Take your cooked rice and fluff it with a fork or with your hands (you can rinse your hands in cold water if the rice starts sticking to them). If you are using cold leftover rice, try to break up the clumps as best as possible.

Scramble the Eggs

Heat your wok over medium high heat, add 1 tablespoon of oil and the eggs, and scramble them until just cooked. You can start scooping them up when they look like they are almost done. Transfer them back into the same bowl you mixed them in and set aside. They will continue to cook in the bowl and you will cook them again in the rice.

Bring It All Together

Heat the wok until just smoking and spread 1 tablespoon oil around your wok. Add the marinated beef in one layer, and let sear for 20 seconds. Next, stir fry the beef until about 70% done. Transfer the beef back to the marinade bowl, and set aside.

With the wok over medium high heat, add the last tablespoon of oil. Add the onions, and sauté until translucent (about 2 minutes).

Add the rice, using a metal spatula to flatten out and break up any large clumps. If the rice is cold from the refrigerator, continue stir-frying until heated through, about 5 minutes. Also, sprinkling a little water on large clumps of rice will help break them up more easily.

(When it comes to fried rice, using leftover rice is perfectly fine and some even prefer it, but we wouldn’t survive without our trusty rice cooker. If you’re in the market for one, check out our Chinese Cooking Tools page.)

Once the rice is warmed through, add the sauce mixture. Stir the rice with a scooping motion until the grains are evenly coated with sauce. The rice should be completely hot by now.

Next, add the beef and any juices from the bowl you set aside earlier, and stir fry for another minute.

Add the eggs, breaking up any large clumps, peas, and the scallions.

Continue stir-frying for another 30 seconds. Push the rice into the middle of the wok to let the perimeter of the wok heat up. After about 20 seconds, pour 1 tablespoon of Shaoxing wine around the perimeter of the wok. Stir-fry for another 20 seconds. Adding the wine using this method gives the dish a little extra wok hei! At this point, taste the rice to see if it needs a little more salt, soy sauce, or white pepper. Re-season accordingly.

Serve your beef fried rice immediately!

If you’re like us, don’t forget some homemade chili oil with your classic Chinese take-out beef fried rice!