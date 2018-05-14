The Woks of Life

a culinary genealogy

Surprise Me!
Home » Recipes » easy chinese recipes » Stir-fried Watercress: A Healthy Leafy Green Vegetable

Stir-fried Watercress: A Healthy Leafy Green Vegetable

Published: Last Updated:
By 17 Comments

Stir-fried Watercress, by thewoksoflife.com

Watercress (西洋菜,sai yeung choi in Cantonese or xī yáng cài in Mandarin),  is a super healthy vegetable often overlooked at the market because people don’t know how to prepare it. Making this stir-fried watercress at home is an easy, delicious, and healthy way to change up the vegetables on your dinner table.

Watercress is rich in vitamin C, calcium, iron phosphate and vitamin E. It’s one of our favorite healthy leafy green vegetables, and we enjoy it most often stir-fried simply with fresh ginger and garlic.

Watercress is generally sold in small bunches, usually in a container of shallow water. Watercress grows well alongside running water––we used to pick it in the wild when I was growing up in upstate New York! If you’re not stumbling upon it in the wild though, it usually runs anywhere from $1-2 per bunch.

Stir-fried Watercress, by thewoksoflife.com

The only problem with watercress is that most people don’t know what to do with it other than throw it in a salad. We’ve made Watercress Pork Bone Soup, which is a delicious way to enjoy this spicy, peppery, and slightly bitter green vegetable during the colder months. But now that it’s spring and summer is around the corner, this stir-fried watercress is a great side and simple dish to add to your list of go-to vegetable recipes.

Stir-fried Watercress, by thewoksoflife.com

Stir-fried Watercress, by thewoksoflife.com

You’ll need:

  • 3 tablespoons vegetable or canola oil
  • 1 teaspoon fresh ginger, finely julienned
  • 3 cloves garlic, finely minced
  • 2 bunches watercress, washed thoroughly (about 1 pound)
  • ⅛ teaspoon white pepper
  • ⅛ teaspoon sugar
  • ½ teaspoon salt
  • ⅛ teaspoon sesame oil
  • ¼ teaspoon MSG (Read more about our perspective on MSG through the link, but this is totally optional!)

Stir-fried Watercress, by thewoksoflife.com

Place your wok over medium high heat, and add the oil, spreading it around to coat the surface of the wok.

Add the ginger, letting it caramelize and infuse the oil. Take care not to let it burn. Add the minced garlic, and give it a stir. Immediately add the watercress (if you wait too long, your garlic could burn). Turn the heat up to high.

Stir-fried Watercress, by thewoksoflife.com

Stir-fry the watercress for 20 seconds to evenly distribute the ginger, garlic and oil. Once mixed, move all of the watercress to the center of the wok in a small pile, and cover the wok.

After 45 seconds, uncover the wok. There should be plenty of steam at this point. Use a circular stirring motion to drag the pile of watercress and some of the liquid around the sides of the superheated wok. Stirring the watercress against the hottest and driest part of the wok will generate that wok hay flavor. Gather the watercress back in the middle of the wok. To give you an idea of the cooking time, this step should take no more than 20 seconds.

Stir-fried Watercress, by thewoksoflife.com

While you wait for the sides of the wok to reheat, add the white pepper, sugar, salt, sesame oil and MSG, if using. (A quick note on the spices: we list MSG as optional because many people shy away from it, but it’s a tasty addition to leafy green vegetables that really gives you that restaurant flavor. Use it per your own tastes and perspectives!)

Stir-fried Watercress, by thewoksoflife.com

Stir-fry the mixture again to mix in the seasonings, once more stirring the watercress and the liquid so it hits the sides of the wok to generate more wok hay.

Use your wok spatula to scoop the stir-fried watercress onto a shallow rimmed bowl, making sure to get the remaining liquid, as it’s super-infused with garlic, ginger, and those vitamins from the watercress. Serve as a side dish or just with some white rice as a super light vegan meal.  

Stir-fried Watercress, by thewoksoflife.com

Stir-fried Watercress, by thewoksoflife.com

Stir-fried Watercress, by thewoksoflife.com
Print Recipe
4.41 from 5 votes

Stir-fried Watercress: A Healthy Leafy Green Vegetable

Watercress (西洋菜,sai yeung choi in Cantonese or xī yáng cài in Mandarin), is a super healthy vegetable often overlooked at the market because people don’t know how to prepare it. Making this stir-fried watercress at home is an easy, delicious, and healthy way to change up the vegetables on your dinner table.
Prep Time15 mins
Cook Time5 mins
Total Time20 mins
Course: Vegetables
Cuisine: Chinese
Keyword: stir-fried watercress
Servings: 4
Calories: 117kcal
Author: Bill

Ingredients

  • 3 tablespoons vegetable or canola oil
  • 1 teaspoon fresh ginger (finely julienned)
  • 3 cloves garlic (finely minced)
  • 2 bunches watercress (about 1 pound/450g, washed thoroughly)
  • teaspoon white pepper
  • teaspoon sugar
  • ½ teaspoon salt
  • teaspoon sesame oil
  • ¼ teaspoon MSG (VERY optional!)

Instructions

  • Place your wok over medium high heat, and add the oil, spreading it around to coat the surface of the wok.
  • Add the ginger, letting it caramelize and infuse the oil. Take care not to let it burn. Add the minced garlic, and give it a stir. Immediately add the watercress (if you wait too long, your garlic could burn). Turn the heat up to high.
  • Stir-fry the watercress for 20 seconds to evenly distribute the ginger, garlic and oil. Once mixed, move all of the watercress to the center of the wok in a small pile, and cover the wok.
  • After 45 seconds, uncover the wok. There should be plenty of steam at this point. Use a circular stirring motion to drag the pile of watercress and some of the liquid around the sides of the superheated wok. Stirring the watercress against the hottest and driest part of the wok will generate that wok hay flavor. Gather the watercress back in the middle of the wok. To give you an idea of the cooking time, this step should take no more than 20 seconds.
  • While you wait for the sides of the wok to reheat, add the white pepper, sugar, salt, sesame oil and MSG, if using. (A quick note on the spices: we list MSG as optional because many people shy away from it, but it’s a tasty addition to leafy green vegetables that really gives you that restaurant flavor. Use it per your own tastes and perspectives!)
  • Stir-fry the mixture again to mix in the seasonings, once more stirring the watercress and the liquid so it hits the sides of the wok to generate more wok hay.
  • Use your wok spatula to scoop the watercress onto a shallow rimmed bowl, making sure to get the remaining liquid, as it’s super-infused with garlic, ginger, and those vitamins from the watercress. Serve as a side dish or just with some white rice as a super light vegan meal.

Nutrition

Calories: 117kcal | Carbohydrates: 2g | Protein: 3g | Fat: 12g | Saturated Fat: 9g | Sodium: 338mg | Potassium: 383mg | Fiber: 1g | Sugar: 1g | Vitamin A: 72.4% | Vitamin C: 60% | Calcium: 14% | Iron: 1.3%

 

YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE:

Cold Sesame Noodles, An Old Chinese favorite
Chinese Chive Frittata with Tomatoes
Mongolian Beef

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

17 Comments

  1. Irene Tan says

    I like your recipes very much and recently i tried your Chinese cabbage stir fry which came up excellent. What I like about your recipes is the effort you put in to write it meticulously and with precise detail esp. the processes that even a beginner could learn cooking easily with greater understanding and the joy to see that her/his hard work pays. Thank you so much for your humility and generosity.

    Reply

  2. Seast says


    Looks good , id throw in a bunch of scallions or chives also , and maybe use soy sauce/shredded kelp or marmite (lol) instead of synthetic msg , and maybe a tablespoon of white wine and 2 of chicken bone broth at almost the end .

    Reply

  3. Karin says


    Love love love all dark green leafy vegetables! And I love that you’re posting preparations for each of them. Over here in England, we do not get too many different ones, at least not where I live, but watercress is ubiquitous. Imho, a good stir-fried leafy green vegetable goes with just anything, even with a non-Chinese main dish. :)

    Reply

    • Judy says

      Totally agree, Karin! I wish people would eat more leafy green stir-fries, because they’d eat a lot more veggies than just salads.

      Reply

  4. Karen Morrow says

    I love watercress but right now I have a huge amount of baby kale from our CSA. I think I’ll try this preparation.

    Reply

  5. Natalie Ellis says

    I really like this style, it is simple and easy to prepare. However, I often add pork or beef to mix with the vegetables to make my dishes more flavoured and tasty. :)

    Reply

    • Bill says

      Hi Natalie, good suggestion! Adding a protein like pork, beef or chicken is a great addition and makes a nice one plate meal :)

      Reply

  6. jack says

    Thanks for putting this great vegetable in the spotlight. Maybe also a recipe with watercress and white fermented bean curd, a great combination. No need to apologize about the msg — it is a great addition to some vegetable dishes notwithstanding widespread prejudices without any basis in science.

    Reply

    • JM says


      Wow, are you kidding about the “baseless science” on MSG? Check out what the GOVERNMENT WEBSITE has to say about it at https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pmc/articles/PMC5938543/ – Extensive use of monosodium glutamate: A threat to public health? There’s all kinds of negatives in there about it. I used to have a bad reaction after eating anything with it and so had to cut it out completely. My grandmother was told to stay away from MSG, among other things, by her doctor when it was diagnosed that she had breast cancer. It sounds like you’re the one who needs to do a little research.

      Reply

      • Bill says

        Hi JM, thanks for providing that info. Even with reports like the one you list, MSG is used quite widely in many processed foods, sauces and seasonings. As we say here at thewoksoflife, MSG is always optional depending upon each person’s preferences. Some consume it without ill effects while others have adverse reactions.

        Reply

        • JM says


          Absolutely Bill, but jack was insinuating that it’s all in people’s heads and said there’s no studies out there to support that MSG could have any adverse effects on health which is untrue. Obviously having it occasionally won’t hurt you, for the average healthy individual, but the studies do show that long term use can have detrimental effects for some and to lead anyone into thinking otherwise is irresponsible.

          Reply

  7. Lily says

    I love watercress! I like to add a giant bunch to miso soup. It’s also great stir-fried with clams in black bean sauce. Whenever I eat it though, I always hear my mom’s voice in my head, warning me not to gorge on it (as I tend to do) because of its inherent “cooling” properties ;)

    Reply

    • Bill says

      Hi Lily, great suggestions for using watercress. You’re right that this vegetable has cooling properties, so it’s a good choice for a side when having fried foods.

      Reply

Make Our Favorite Vegetable Dishes!See All

Try These Quick and Easy Dishes!See All

Learn all about Chinese Noodles, Dumpling and Wonton Wrappers

Learn More About Chinese Leafy green Vegetables