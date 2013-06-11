Stir-Fried Snow Pea Leaves with Garlic

This is always the go-to side dish for any meal. It’s dead easy, and you can use the same method for any dark leafy green. Snow pea leaves have an amazing flavor, so we’d highly recommend trying to get your hands on some. You’ll find it at a Chinese grocery store. But if it’s unavailable, you could go for other leafy greens like bok choy, choy sum, chinese broccoli, spinach, or watercress.

Here’s the watercress version:

And a version made with some unknown type of bok choy that we forgot the name of:

Here is the snow pea leaves dish.

Recipe Instructions

Soak snow pea leaves in a large bowl or other container for 1 to 2 hours. Then wash thoroughly (2 to 3 times) to get rid of all the dirt and sand clinging to the leaves and stems. Drain off all the water.

Using very high heat, heat oil in your wok until smoking. Quickly add the garlic and the veggies, taking care not to burn them by constantly stirring. After a minute, add salt, cracked white pepper, and sesame oil. Stir and mix well.

Put the lid on the wok and cook for about 1-2 minutes. Remove lid, stir briefly, and transfer to a dish.

Tip: don’t open the lid more than once during cooking, as it will cause the vegetables to lose their vibrant green color.

