The Woks of Life

a culinary genealogy

Join Our Newsletter And Receive Our Free Top 25 Recipes Book!
Subscribe
Tap here to receive our FREE top 25 recipe book!
Home Recipes Vegetables Kangkung Belacan (Water Spinach with Shrimp Paste)

Kangkung Belacan (Water Spinach with Shrimp Paste)

Bill
by:
0 Comments
Jump to Recipe
Kangkung Belacan

Kangkung belacan is Malaysian and Indonesian dish of stir-fried water spinach with fermented shrimp paste (belacan), is one of our favorite leafy green recipes. 

You can find it in much of Southeast Asia, but the first time we had it was at a Malaysian restaurant here in NJ. It was packed full of aromatic umami flavors. Anytime we go out for Malaysian food, it’s a must-order! 

When we recently posted our recipe for Belacan Sauce, many commenters immediately asked for this kangkung belacan recipe. Don’t worry, we’ve got you covered.

What is Kangkung?

Kangkung is the Malay/Indonesian term for water spinach, a long, leafy green vegetable with hollow stems readily available at most Chinese grocery stores. 

Hollow Stems of Green Stem Water Spinach

Our family affectionately calls water spinach “hollow vegetables” in English. In Mandarin, it is called kōng xīn cài (空心菜), which translates to “hollow heart vegetable.” If you’re from a Cantonese family, you know it as ong choy. 

Bunch of green stem water spinch

You may also see it spelled kangkong, which is more of a Filipino spelling (in the Philippines, this recipe is known as kangkong with bagoong, the Filipino version of a fermented shrimp/seafood paste).  

What is Belacan?

Belacan generally refers to a Malay variety of fermented shrimp paste, though it is a common ingredient (with some variation) across Southeast Asia and Southern China.  If you’ve cooked with fish sauce, this ingredient is similar. It may have a funky smell, but it adds incredible flavor and umami to dishes. 

Though the word “paste” connotes a wet sort of sauce, belacan is generally dried and sold in solid blocks. The process begins with fermenting small shrimp in salt until it is dried. The shrimp is then ground into a paste, further dried, and shaped into blocks. 

The salt fermentation gives belacan its signature pungent smell, taste, and umami. Belacan is usually toasted, which further brings out that uniquely funky but delicious taste.

Developing This Recipe with Our Belacan Sauce

This kangkung belacan recipe builds off of our recipe for Belacan Sauce, a Malaysian-style sambal with dried belacan as well as dried shrimp, chilies, shallots, and garlic. 

Belacan sauce in saucepan

If you haven’t tried making it yet, I have provided steps in the recipe to make a shortcut version from scratch. Obviously, if you have a jar of pre-made Belacan sauce in the fridge, this recipe will come together quicker. 

Whatever method you use, enjoy this classic Malaysian/Indonesian leafy green stir-fry!

Kangkung Belacan

Like This Recipe?

Try These Similar Recipes:

Kangkung Belacan: Recipe Instructions

Make Quick Belacan Sauce (skip if you’ve already made it in advance)

If you haven’t made our belacan sauce in advance, follow these directions to make a quick version. 

Chop the soaked dried shrimp, and add it to a mortar and pestle along with the ¼ cup of water it soaked in. Also add the belacan, sliced shallot, garlic, dried chili, and holland chili. Mix and grind until well-combined. The belacan should dissolve into the other ingredients and be well-incorporated. Set aside for 15 minutes. 

Add 1 ½ tablespoons oil to a wok or saucepan over medium heat, and add the sauce mixture. Fry for about 5-8 minutes, or until fragrant, stirring occasionally and adjusting the heat as necessary so it doesn’t burn. Use this quick belacan sauce in place of prepared belacan sauce if you don’t have any pre-made.  

Trim and Wash the Water Spinach (Kangkung)

Trim the 1-2 inches from the tough ends of the water spinach and discard. Pick out and discard any leaves that aren’t fresh and vibrant green. 

Cut the remaining water spinach into 2 to 3 inch (5-8 cm) lengths. Transfer them to a large basin of cold water. They should be fully submerged to clean them properly. Use your hands to agitate the water and the vegetables to shake out any grit. Soak for 5 to 10 minutes to allow any dirt or sand particles to settle.

Gently lift the water spinach out of the water to a colander. Discard the sandy water, and repeat the process 1-2 times, until the vegetables are clean. 

Drain completely, giving the colander a few good shakes to remove excess water. You can also run the clean water spinach through a salad spinner to make sure it’s really dry!

Prepare Other Ingredients in Advance

Prepare and measure out the julienned ginger, chopped garlic, Shaoxing wine, sugar, MSG, and white pepper.

Stir-frying in a hot wok is a quick process, so you want to have all of these ingredients on hand and ready before turning on your stove. 

Kangkung Belacan ingredients

Cook!

Heat your wok over medium high heat until it begins to smoke. Immediately add 3 tablespoons of oil, along with the ginger and garlic.

Oil, ginger, and garlic in wok

Stir for 5-10 seconds, and add the belacan sauce.

Adding belacan sauce to ginger and garlic

Cook for another 10 seconds, and add the water spinach.

Adding water spinach to wok

Immediately turn your heat up to the highest setting, and use a scooping motion to mix the vegetables, oil, and sauce together. When the vegetables are half wilted, gather them together in a pile in the center of the wok. 

Piling water spinach in center of wok

Pour the Shaoxing wine around the perimeter of the wok, and cover it.

This will allow the sides of the wok to heat up, while the vegetables are protected from burning by the liquid pooled in the center. It’s a classic Cantonese technique, and can help you achieve a wok hei seared flavor even if you don’t have a large burner. 

Wok with cover on it

Depending on how hot your stove is, wait 30-60 seconds before removing the cover.

Lifting wok cover

Toss in the sugar, MSG, and white pepper. 

Seasoning vegetables with sugar, white pepper, and MSG

Spread the vegetables out onto the sides of the wok, and mix in a circular motion to get them seared on the heated wok perimeter. 

Stir-frying water spinach on hot sides of wok

Gather the vegetables to the middle again, let the wok heat up for 30 seconds (uncovered), and repeat the process. Taste and add salt if needed.

Serve immediately.

Kangkung Belacan, thewoksoflife.com
Kangkung Belacan
Kangkung belacan in blue and white bowl

Kangkung Belacan (Water Spinach with Shrimp Paste)

Kangkung belacan is a Malaysian and Indonensian dish of stir-fried water spinach with shrimp paste and one of our favorite leafy green dishes.
by: Bill
Course:Vegetables
Cuisine:Indonesian, Malaysian
Keyword:kangkung belacan
Kangkung Belacan
serves: 6
Prep: 35 minutes
Cook: 10 minutes
Total: 45 minutes

Ingredients

  • 1/4 cup belacan sauce (or see ingredients/instructions for a quick version of the sauce below)
  • 1 1/2 pounds water spinach
  • 1 teaspoon fresh ginger (julienned)
  • 3 cloves garlic (chopped)
  • 1 1/2 tablespoons Shaoxing wine
  • 1/4 teaspoon sugar
  • 1/8 teaspoon MSG (optional)
  • 1/8 teaspoon white pepper
  • 3 tablespoons vegetable oil
  • salt to taste

Quick Belacan Sauce:

  • 2 tablespoons dried shrimp (rinsed, soaked in ¼ cup of water)
  • 2 teaspoons belacan
  • 1 shallot (medium shallot, thinly sliced)
  • 1 clove garlic (sliced)
  • 2 dried red chili peppers (chopped and de-seeded_
  • 1 fresh holland chili (chopped)
  • 1 1/2 tablespoons vegetable oil
US CustomaryMetric

Instructions

Make Quick Belacan Sauce (skip if you’ve already made it in advance):

  • If you haven’t made our belacan sauce in advance, follow these directions to make a quick version.
  • Chop the soaked dried shrimp, and add it to a mortar and pestle along with the ¼ cup of water it soaked in. Also add the belacan, sliced shallot, garlic, dried chili, and holland chili. Mix and grind until well-combined. The belacan should dissolve into the other ingredients and be well-incorporated. Set aside for 15 minutes.
  • Add 1 ½ tablespoons oil to a wok or saucepan over medium heat, and add the sauce mixture. Fry for about 5-8 minutes, or until fragrant, stirring occasionally and adjusting the heat as necessary so it doesn’t burn. Set aside.

Trim and Wash the Water Spinach (Kangkung)

  • Trim the 1-2 inches from the tough ends of the water spinach and discard. Pick out and discard any leaves that aren’t fresh and vibrant green.
  • Cut the remaining water spinach into 2 to 3 inch (5-8 cm) lengths. Transfer them to a large basin of cold water. They should be fully submerged to clean them properly. Use your hands to agitate the water and the vegetables to shake out any grit. Soak for 5 to 10 minutes to allow any dirt or sand particles to settle.
  • Gently lift the water spinach out of the water to a colander. Discard the sandy water, and repeat the process 1-2 times, until the vegetables are clean.
  • Drain completely, giving the colander a few good shakes to remove excess water. You can also run the clean water spinach through a salad spinner to make sure it’s really dry.

Prepare Other Ingredients in Advance

  • Prepare and measure out the julienned ginger, chopped garlic, Shaoxing wine, sugar, MSG, and white pepper.

Cook!

  • Heat your wok over medium high heat until it begins to smoke. Immediately add 3 tablespoons of oil, along with the ginger and garlic. Stir for 5-10 seconds, and add the belacan sauce. Cook for another 10 seconds, and add the water spinach.
  • Immediately turn your heat up to the highest setting, and use a scooping motion to mix the vegetables, oil, and sauce together. When the vegetables are half wilted, gather them together in a pile in the center of the wok.
  • Pour the Shaoxing wine around the perimeter of the wok, and cover it. This will allow the sides of the wok to heat up, while the vegetables are protected from burning by the liquid pooled in the center. It’s a classic Cantonese technique, and can help you achieve a wok hei seared flavor even if you don’t have a large burner.
  • Depending on how hot your stove is, wait 30-60 seconds before removing the cover. Toss in the sugar, MSG, and white pepper.
  • Spread the vegetables out onto the sides of the wok, and mix in a circular motion to get them seared on the heated wok perimeter.
  • Gather the vegetables to the middle again, let the wok heat up for 30 seconds (uncovered), and repeat the process. Taste and add salt if needed. Serve immediately.

nutrition facts

Calories: 149kcal (7%) Carbohydrates: 6g (2%) Protein: 8g (16%) Fat: 11g (17%) Saturated Fat: 9g (45%) Cholesterol: 75mg (25%) Sodium: 362mg (15%) Potassium: 398mg (11%) Fiber: 3g (12%) Sugar: 1g (1%) Vitamin A: 7260IU (145%) Vitamin C: 74mg (90%) Calcium: 116mg (12%) Iron: 2mg (11%)

TheWoksofLife.com is written and produced for informational purposes only. While we do our best to provide nutritional information as a general guideline to our readers, we are not certified nutritionists, and the values provided should be considered estimates. Factors such as brands purchased, natural variations in fresh ingredients, etc. will change the nutritional information in any recipe. Various online calculators also provide different results, depending on their sources. To obtain accurate nutritional information for a recipe, use your preferred nutrition calculator to determine nutritional information with the actual ingredients and quantities used.

Did You Make This?Tag us on Instagram @thewoksoflife, subscribe to our email list, and be sure to follow us on social for more recipes!
@thewoksoflife

You may also like…

Bill

About Bill

Bill is the dad of The Woks of Life family. He grew up in upstate New York, working through high school and college in restaurants with his father, a chef. Rose from modest beginnings as a Burger King sandwich assembler to Holiday Inn busboy and line cook, to cooking at the family's Chinese restaurant, while also learning the finer points of Cantonese cooking from his immigrant parents. Specializes in all things traditional Cantonese and American Chinese takeout.

Reader Interactions

0 Comments

Rate this recipe:




This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.