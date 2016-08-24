The Woks of Life

a culinary genealogy

Join Our Newsletter And Receive Our Free Top 25 Recipes Book!
Subscribe
Tap here to receive our FREE top 25 recipe book!
Home Recipes Vegetables Stir-Fried Green Beans with Pork and Chinese Olive Vegetable

Stir-Fried Green Beans with Pork and Chinese Olive Vegetable

by:
44 Comments
Jump to Recipe
Stir-Fried Green Beans with Pork and Chinese Olive Vegetable, by thewoksoflife.com

Today, I want to introduce you to a brand new dish, Stir-Fried Green Beans with Pork and Chinese Olive Vegetables. Let’s hopscotch over the rather novel fact that the green beans are chopped short and address the principal uniqueness of this dish: the “olive vegetable.”

What Is Chinese Olive Vegetable?

You are undoubtedly asking, what the heck is an olive vegetable? After some digging on the internet, I discovered that it’s not only woefully grammatically questionable but also that “olive vegetable” is a condiment made with a combination of minced green olives and Chinese mustard greens.

I was REALLY surprised to find out that it’s not a preserved vegetable like Chinese preserved mustard greens, but that it’s actually cooked. The basic process is to boil the green olives for half of an hour, then stir-fry the olives with Chinese mustard greens along with oil and a few choice spices until everything is wilted.

(Note that you shouldn’t be alarmed when you see a couple of olive pits in the jar. Just pick them out.)

Chinese Olive Vegetable, by thewoksoflife.com

This unique concoction originated in Chao Zhou (潮州). The cuisine from this region is called  Teochew or Chiu-chow cuisine. When I was in the professional world and traveled to that area for business many years ago, I had some of the best tasting food there.

I just remember all the dishes were so delicate and well-balanced.  It shares a lot of the same cooking techniques as Cantonese cuisine, but the ingredients sometimes are more elevated and surprising at times.

One of Our Favorite Ways to Cook Green Beans

Like Ants Climbing a Tree and Three Cup Chicken, this dish has an “odd” name but offers robust flavor. It’s become my new favorite way to cook green beans, and even my girls have requested a jar of this olive vegetable for their apartment.

When I first tasted this dish, I fell in love with it completely. Seriously, don’t let the weird factor deter you, it’s SO GOOD. 

It makes me wonder how many other yummy condiments are out there that I don’t know about. I’d love to hear from you readers about any favorite oddball condiments you know of that you love!

Stir-Fried Green Beans with Pork and Chinese Olive Vegetable, by thewoksoflife.com

Give this dish a chance! If you enjoy Sichuan Dry Fried Green Beans, you’ll wonder where this dish has been all your life!

Stir-Fried Green Beans with Pork and Chinese Olive Vegetable, by thewoksoflife.com

Recipe Instructions

Marinate the ground pork with 1 teaspoon Shaoxing wine, 1 teaspoon light soy sauce and a pinch of white pepper powder. Let sit for 15 minutes.

Stir-Fried Green Beans with Pork and Chinese Olive Vegetable, by thewoksoflife.com

Heat 1½ tablespoons of oil in your wok over medium heat. Add the green beans, stir-fry, and spread the beans out in a single layer.

Stir-Fried Green Beans with Pork and Chinese Olive Vegetable, by thewoksoflife.com

Let cook for 20 seconds. Then stir and repeat the spreading step several times until the green beans are slightly wilted and cooked through. Turn the heat down to medium if needed to avoid burning.

It takes about 5 minutes to cook the green beans this way. Transfer your stir-fried green beans to a dish and set aside.

Stir-Fried Green Beans with Pork and Chinese Olive Vegetable, by thewoksoflife.com

Next, heat 1 tablespoon of oil in your wok over medium heat. Add the minced ginger and garlic.

Stir-Fried Green Beans with Pork and Chinese Olive Vegetable, by thewoksoflife.com

Stir for a few seconds, turn up the heat, and add the pork.

Stir-Fried Green Beans with Pork and Chinese Olive Vegetable, by thewoksoflife.com

Stir-fry the pork until it’s cooked through.

Stir-Fried Green Beans with Pork and Chinese Olive Vegetable, by thewoksoflife.com

Now add the preserved olive vegetable, Shaoxing wine, and sugar.

Stir-Fried Green Beans with Pork and Chinese Olive Vegetable, by thewoksoflife.com

Stir-fry everything to combine. Add the green beans back to the wok along with the dried chili peppers and sesame oil.

Stir-Fried Green Beans with Pork and Chinese Olive Vegetable, by thewoksoflife.com

Stir-Fried Green Beans with Pork and Chinese Olive Vegetable, by thewoksoflife.com

Stir for about a minute, salt to taste, and plate these Chao Zhou stir-fried green beans!

Stir-Fried Green Beans with Pork and Chinese Olive Vegetable, by thewoksoflife.com

The flavor of the stir-fried green beans cooked with preserved olive vegetable is both delicious and addictive!

Stir-Fried Green Beans with Pork and Chinese Olive Vegetable, by thewoksoflife.com

Stir-Fried Green Beans with Pork and Chinese Olive Vegetable, by thewoksoflife.com

5 from 10 votes

Stir-Fried Green Beans with Pork and Chinese Olive Vegetable

Stir-Fried Green Beans with Pork and Chinese Olive Leaves is one of the best tasting Chinese green bean recipes we ever had. Chopped and then wok fried with Chinese preserved olive vegetables these stir-fried green beans take on the unique flavor of the "olive vegetable."
by: Judy
Course:Vegetables
Cuisine:Chinese
serves: 4 servings
Prep: 20 minutes
Cook: 10 minutes
Total: 30 minutes

Ingredients

For the meat:

For the rest of the dish:

Instructions

  • Marinate the ground pork with 1 teaspoon Shaoxing wine, 1 teaspoon light soy sauce and a pinch of white pepper powder. Let sit for 15 minutes.
  • Heat 1½ tablespoons of oil in your wok over medium heat. Add the green beans, stir-fry, and spread the beans out in a single layer. Let cook for 20 seconds. Then stir and repeat the spreading step several times until the green beans are slightly wilted and cooked through. Turn the heat down to medium if needed to avoid burning. It takes about 5 minutes to cook the green beans this way. Transfer to a dish and set aside.
  • Next, heat 1 tablespoon of oil in your wok over medium heat. Add the minced ginger and garlic. Stir for a few seconds, turn up the heat, and add the pork. Stir-fry the pork until it’s cooked through. Now add the olive vegetable, Shaoxing wine, and sugar. Stir-fry everything to combine. Add the green beans back to the wok along with the dried hot peppers and sesame oil. Stir for about a minute, salt to taste, and serve!

nutrition facts

Calories: 254kcal (13%) Carbohydrates: 10g (3%) Protein: 7g (14%) Fat: 21g (32%) Saturated Fat: 10g (50%) Cholesterol: 20mg (7%) Sodium: 253mg (11%) Potassium: 344mg (10%) Fiber: 3g (12%) Sugar: 4g (4%) Vitamin A: 980IU (20%) Vitamin C: 14.8mg (18%) Calcium: 50mg (5%) Iron: 1.5mg (8%)

TheWoksofLife.com is written and produced for informational purposes only. While we do our best to provide nutritional information as a general guideline to our readers, we are not certified nutritionists, and the values provided should be considered estimates. Factors such as brands purchased, natural variations in fresh ingredients, etc. will change the nutritional information in any recipe. Various online calculators also provide different results, depending on their sources. To obtain accurate nutritional information for a recipe, use your preferred nutrition calculator to determine nutritional information with the actual ingredients and quantities used.

Did You Make This?Tag us on Instagram @thewoksoflife, subscribe to our email list, and be sure to follow us on social for more recipes!
@thewoksoflife

 

You may also like…

About Judy

Judy is the mom of The Woks of Life family. Born in Shanghai, she arrived in the U.S. at age 16. Fluent in both English and three separate Chinese dialects, she's our professional menu translator when we're eating our way through China. Dedicated to preserving disappearing recipes and traditions, her specialty is all things traditional, from mooncakes to home-style stir-fries.

Reader Interactions

44 Comments

Rate this recipe:




This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.