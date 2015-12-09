The Woks of Life

Cured Pork Belly Stir-fry with Leeks

Judy
by:
20 Comments
Cured Pork Belly Stir-fry with Leeks, by thewoksoflife.com

This Pork Belly Stir-fry post is an extension of the Cured Pork Belly post that we released on Saturday. If, by some wild chance you actually managed to make that pork belly over the weekend, it should be ready in just a couple more days.

The first thing you should do is cook a small piece with rice in your rice cooker or pot, like we mentioned in that post––it’s the quickest and easy way to prepare it! Hopefully you will have the same reaction as Sarah and Kaitlin (and our dog, Barley, for that matter, who tried to snatch some), which will lead you to cook it again for the very next meal!

Here is my recommendation for that second dish: a quick stir-fry of thinly sliced cured pork belly and leeks. It’s a basic recipe that you can use to branch out with your favorite vegetables. Good additions might be a couple of red chili peppers, or a tablespoon of fermented black beans. Instead of leeks, you can also use snow peas, cauliflower, celery, or cabbage. Just remember that your cured pork belly is already very flavorful; avoid overpowering it with too many spices.

Cured Pork Belly Stir-fry with Leeks, by thewoksoflife.com

Side note: If this is your first time cooking with leeks, remember to split them in half lengthwise to thoroughly wash out all the dirt between the layers––they can be quite sandy!

Cured Pork Belly Stir-fry: Recipe Instructions

Cured Pork Belly Stir-fry with Leeks, by thewoksoflife.com

Heat the oil in a wok over low heat. Add the pork belly and cook just until the fat is translucent (don’t cook it for too long, or it will become tough).

Cured Pork Belly Stir-fry with Leeks, by thewoksoflife.com

Add the red bell pepper and turn the heat up to medium. After stir-frying for about 30 seconds, turn the heat all the way up to high and toss in the leeks, along with the Shaoxing wine, white pepper, sesame oil, sugar and light soy sauce (生抽).

Cured Pork Belly Stir-fry with Leeks, by thewoksoflife.com

Cured Pork Belly Stir-fry with Leeks, by thewoksoflife.com

Continue to stir-fry until the leeks are wilted. Serve!

Cured Pork Belly Stir-fry with Leeks, by thewoksoflife.com

Cured Pork Belly Stir-fry with Leeks, by thewoksoflife.com

Cured Pork Belly Stir-fry with Leeks, by thewoksoflife.com

Cured Pork Belly with Leeks

This dish is a great way to use our cured pork belly. It’s a basic recipe that you can use to branch out with your favorite vegetables. 
by: Judy
Course:Pork
Cuisine:Chinese
serves: 4 servings
Prep: 15 minutes
Cook: 5 minutes
Total: 20 minutes

Ingredients

  • 1 tablespoon oil
  • 5 oz. cured pork belly (thinly sliced)
  • 1/2 of a red bell pepper (thinly sliced)
  • 12 oz. leeks (washed and cut on an angle into 1” pieces)
  • 2 teaspoons Shaoxing wine (or dry sherry)
  • 1/4 teaspoon white pepper
  • 1 teaspoon sesame oil
  • 1/2 teaspoon sugar
  • 2 teaspoons light soy sauce
  • Salt (to taste; though you might not need it)

Instructions

  • Heat the oil in a wok over low heat. Add the pork belly and cook just until the fat is translucent (don’t cook it for too long, or it will become tough). Add the red bell pepper and turn the heat up to medium.
  • After stir-frying for about 30 seconds, turn the heat all the way up to high and toss in the leeks, along with the Shaoxing wine, white pepper, sesame oil, sugar and light soy sauce. Continue to stir-fry until the leeks are wilted. Serve!

Judy

About Judy

Judy is the mom of The Woks of Life family. Born in Shanghai, she arrived in the U.S. at age 16. Fluent in both English and three separate Chinese dialects, she's our professional menu translator when we're eating our way through China. Dedicated to preserving disappearing recipes and traditions, her specialty is all things traditional, from mooncakes to home-style stir-fries.

