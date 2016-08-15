Blueberry Pancakes: Bill’s Family Recipe

It’s blueberry season, and we’re always looking for ways to eat seasonally, especially when it comes to summer fruit. Eating blueberries right out of the carton or straight off of a blueberry bush will never go out of style, but a stack of blueberry pancakes makes for a pretty perfect breakfast or brunch!

Family Pancake Battles

We have been making this fluffy Blueberry Pancake recipe for a long time, but, in this family, there’s always contention—and perhaps even a few face-offs—over food.

Specifically, Sarah and Kaitlin have been embroiled in an ongoing pancake battle. Kaitlin says she makes the best, thickest pancakes, while Sarah says her pancakes are the fluffiest, and therefore the best by default.

I’m no slouch, either—check out our Apple Cider Pancakes! And Judy, well, she is the ultimate critic, reaping the rewards of our competition when we decide pancakes are NECESSARY, with Sunday morning coffee in hand.

The favorite recipes that we argue over are the Good Old-Fashioned Pancakes (Kaitlin’s choice) and the Fluffy Pancakes (Sarah) on Allrecipes.com. Sarah and Kaitlin agree to disagree on which one is best! I try to stay out of the plain pancake battle, but when it comes to blueberry pancakes, I think these are the best!

Blueberry Pancakes are a longtime favorite of ours, and now that our 2-year-old blueberry bush is starting to settle in, we’re crossing our fingers for a good crop next year! For now, we’ll have to settle for the blueberry harvests at our local farms, and the supermarket’s summer blueberry sales!

Recipe Instructions

(Makes 6 small blueberry pancakes or 4 large pancakes)

Sift all of the dry ingredients together into a bowl––with the exception of 1 tablespoon of sugar––and set aside. Sifting helps to make a fluffy pancake, which is especially important when incorporating fresh fruit into the batter.

In a medium-sized bowl, sprinkle 1 tablespoon of sugar over the blueberries. I like this step, because it sweetens the blueberries slightly and helps bring out their true taste. If you have very sweet blueberries, you can omit this step.

Lightly beat 1 egg in a large mixing bowl along with the milk.

Make sure that you take these ingredients out in advance so they are at room temperature. Add in the sifted dry ingredients, and gently stir the batter, being careful not to over-mix. A few lumps in the batter at this stage is okay.

Next, carefully fold in the melted butter until completely incorporated. Be sure that it’s cooled slightly, or that your batter is at room temperature. This is important, or your butter will solidify when mixed with the cold ingredients.

If you’re including the lemon zest, add it in now. Let the batter sit for 20 minutes.

After your batter has rested, fold in the blueberries.

Now, we’re ready to get some pancakes over the fire! Heat up your cast iron pan or griddle. Cast iron is great for making pancakes, since they retain and maintain a constant heat–essential for making good pancakes!

Use a small dab of butter to coat the pan each time you drop in a new pancake. Heat control is everything when making pancakes, so be sure the butter sizzles when you put it down, but does not brown quickly; if it does, turn the heat down slightly.

Spoon 1/3 cup of batter (or ½ cup for larger pancakes) into the pan. The pancake is ready to flip once bubbles have formed across the pancake, and the bottom is golden brown and slightly crispy (about 2½ minutes). You can use a spatula to gently lift the edge of the pancake to take a peek.

Be careful flipping the pancake, because it will be a little unwieldy with the blueberries. You must be assertive, using a single motion–and flip only once! Let the pancake cook for another 1½ minutes, and transfer to a warm plate. Depending upon how large your pancake is and how you control the flame, the cooking times may vary by 30 seconds or so.

Repeat until all the pancakes are done, or you can eat as you cook so the blueberry pancakes are piping hot. Serve with a pat of butter and maple syrup!

We hope you enjoy these blueberry pancakes – it’s definitely a family favorite!