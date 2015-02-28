The Woks of Life

Soy Sauce Chicken – A Chinatown Classic

Published:
By

Soy Sauce Chicken, by thewoksoflife.com

Soy Sauce Chicken or “See Yao Gai” is a quintessential Cantonese favorite, found hanging under heat lamps in many Chinatown restaurant windows. You’ll find it near the poached chickens, roast ducks, and roast pork. All have their merits, but a Soy Sauce Chicken done right is tough to beat.

It’s Judy’s favorite food to pick up when in Chinatown, and there is just something about the flavor of this chicken that makes it so satisfying and tasty each time we get it. These days, a 4 to 5 pound soy sauce chicken runs about 23 bucks, which is totally worth it, but also more reason to make it at home.

The cooking method for soy sauce chicken is similar to the one used in our Cantonese Poached Chicken w/ Ginger Scallion Oil (bai qie ji), recipe, but the similarities end there. Stewed soy sauce, aromatics and spices are the essence of this dish. After you make it once or twice, you can feel free to adjust the amounts of sauces and spices to your own taste. It took me a few tries to get the right ratio of ingredients!

Let’s get on with the recipe.

Soy Sauce Chicken, by thewoksoflife.com

You’ll need:

1 whole chicken, about 4 pounds (preferably free-range, never frozen)
2 teaspoons oil
7 slices ginger
2 scallions, cut into 3-inch pieces and smashed flat
3 whole star anise
1 ½ cups rose-flavored rice wine (mei kwei lu) or shaoxing wine
1 ½ cups soy sauce
1 1/4 cup dark soy sauce
1 cup sugar, plus 2 tablespoons
2 teaspoons salt
10 cups water

Take your chicken out of the refrigerator an hour before you plan to cook. You’ll want it at room temperature when it hits the pot. Remove the giblets, and thoroughly rinse the chicken inside and out.

Grab your stock pot. It will ideally be a tall, narrow pot that will just fit the chicken, since it should be totally submerged in the cooking liquid (if you use a larger pot, you’ll need to increase all the ingredients proportionally to create more cooking liquid). Put it over medium low heat, and add the oil and ginger.

Soy Sauce Chicken, by thewoksoflife.com

Let the ginger caramelize for about 30 seconds. Then add the scallions and cook another 30 seconds.

Soy Sauce Chicken, by thewoksoflife.com

Add the star anise and rice wine, and bring to a simmer to let some of the alcohol cook off. Add the soy sauce, dark soy sauce, sugar, salt, and water. Bring to a simmer again and cook on low heat for another 20 minutes.

Soy Sauce Chicken, by thewoksoflife.com

Increase the heat to bring the liquid to a slow boil (i.e. a little stronger than a simmer, but not a rolling boil). Use a large roasting fork inserted into the chicken cavity to lower the chicken slowly into the pot breast side up. Make sure any air pockets in the cavity fill up completely with liquid. The chicken should be entirely submerged at this point.

Once the chicken goes in, the cooking liquid will cool down. Let it cook for about 5 minutes at medium high heat. Next, use your large fork to carefully lift the chicken out of the water and empty the liquid inside the cavity, which will be cooler than the liquid surrounding the chicken. Lower the chicken back into the pot, making sure once again that there aren’t any air pockets in the cavity. If the chicken is not completely submerged, periodically baste the exposed area with cooking liquid.

Bring the liquid back up to a lazy simmer, which should take about 10 minutes. Keep it at this slow simmer (the liquid will be about 210 degrees F) for 25 minutes. Turn off the heat, cover the pot, and let the chicken sit in the pot for another 15 minutes. Transfer the soy sauce chicken to a cutting board. If you like, you can use a meat thermometer in the thickest part of the thigh to confirm it’s reached 165 degrees F.

Soy Sauce Chicken, by thewoksoflife.com

Use the sauce from the pot to occasionally baste the chicken and keep the skin moist as it cools. Serve your soy sauce chicken over rice with some sauce from the pot!

Soy Sauce Chicken, by thewoksoflife.com

We didn’t show it here but some folks like to have this chicken with Scallion Ginger oil from our Cantonese Poached Chicken recipe but personally, I like the purity of the stewed soy sauce for this chicken,

Soy Sauce Chicken, by thewoksoflife.com

Note: You can also make this recipe with chicken leg quarters and reduce the cooking time accordingly, since they are easier to handle and faster to cook. Also, once you’re done cooking the chicken, you can actually freeze the sauce/cooking liquid for use again later (though you may have to re-season the sauce).

Soy Sauce Chicken, by thewoksoflife.com

4.78 from 9 votes

Soy Sauce Chicken

Soy Sauce Chicken is a quintessential Chinese favorite, found hanging under heat lamps in many Chinatown restaurant windows. Check out our authentic recipe.
Prep Time15 mins
Cook Time1 hr 30 mins
Total Time1 hr 45 mins
Course: Chicken and Poultry
Cuisine: Chinese
Keyword: soy sauce chicken
Servings: 6 servings
Calories: 371kcal
Author: Bill

Ingredients

  • 1 whole chicken (about 4 pounds; preferably free-range, never frozen)
  • 2 teaspoons oil
  • 7 slices ginger
  • 2 scallions (cut into 3-inch pieces and smashed flat)
  • 3 star anise
  • 1 ½ cups rose-flavored rice wine (mei kwei lu or shaoxing wine)
  • 1 ½ cups soy sauce
  • 1 1/4 cup dark soy sauce
  • 1 cup sugar (plus 2 tablespoons)
  • 2 teaspoons salt
  • 10 cups water

Instructions

  • Take your chicken out of the refrigerator an hour before you plan to cook. You'll want it at room temperature when it hits the pot. Remove the giblets, and thoroughly rinse the chicken inside and out.
  • Grab your stock pot. It will ideally be a tall, narrow pot that will just fit the chicken, since it should be totally submerged in the cooking liquid (if you use a larger pot, you'll need to increase all the ingredients proportionally to create more cooking liquid). Put it over medium low heat, and add the oil and ginger.
  • Let the ginger caramelize for about 30 seconds. Then add the scallions and cook another 30 seconds. Add the star anise and rice wine, and bring to a simmer to let some of the alcohol cook off. Add the soy sauce, dark soy sauce, sugar, salt, and water. Bring to a simmer again and cook on low heat for another 20 minutes.
  • Increase the heat to bring the liquid to a slow boil (i.e. a little stronger than a simmer, but not a rolling boil). Use a large roasting fork inserted into the chicken cavity to lower the chicken slowly into the pot breast side up. Make sure any air pockets in the cavity fill up completely with liquid. The chicken should be entirely submerged at this point.
  • Once the chicken goes in, the cooking liquid will cool down. Let it cook for about 5 minutes at medium high heat. Next, use your large fork to carefully lift the chicken out of the water and empty the liquid inside the cavity, which will be cooler than the liquid surrounding the chicken. Lower the chicken back into the pot, making sure once again that there aren't any air pockets in the cavity. If the chicken is not completely submerged, periodically baste the exposed area with cooking liquid.
  • Bring the liquid back up to a lazy simmer, which should take about 10 minutes. Keep it at this slow simmer (the liquid will be about 210 degrees F) for 25 minutes. Turn off the heat, cover the pot, and let the chicken sit in the pot for another 15 minutes. Transfer the chicken to a cutting board. If you like, you can use a meat thermometer in the thickest part of the thigh to confirm it's reached 165 degrees F.
  • Use the sauce from the pot to occasionally baste the chicken and keep the skin moist as it cools. Serve over rice with some sauce from the pot!
  • Note: You can also make this recipe with chicken leg quarters and reduce the cooking time accordingly, since they are easier to handle and faster to cook. Also, once you're done cooking the chicken, you can actually freeze the sauce/cooking liquid for use again later (though you may have to re-season the sauce).

Nutrition

Calories: 371kcal | Carbohydrates: 8g | Protein: 28g | Fat: 23g | Saturated Fat: 6g | Cholesterol: 109mg | Sodium: 770mg | Potassium: 312mg | Fiber: 1g | Sugar: 7g | Vitamin A: 245IU | Vitamin C: 3.1mg | Calcium: 35mg | Iron: 1.7mg

 

145 Comments

  1. Rebecca Brucas says


    Hi, I made your soy sauce chicken using chicken leg quarters and loved it! As per your suggestion, I saved the cooking liquid and have about a quart. About how much of each seasoning do I use to re-flavor the liquid?

    Reply

    • Bill says

      Hi Rebecca, tough to say, since reusing the sauce is definitely about going on “feel,” but I can tell you that it is very important to add the same amount of wine that the original recipe called for. Adding more dark and regular soy sauce is also important.

      Reply

  2. Diana says

    I tried this recipe with an organic chicken, and it came out great, with fantastic color. Question — if I wanted to make this for a party, how well would it keep if I made it the day before? Or is it really best to serve it the same day?

    Thanks so much for this website, it is really one of my go-to favorites!
    Diana

    Reply

    • Bill says

      Hi Diana, It’s always best to serve it the same day. I understand how hectic it gets on party day, so you could make it in advance. Just take it out of the fridge a couple hours early, cut the chicken up, and pour some of the hot soy sauce liquid over it to warm it and serve!

      Reply

  3. Gracie says

    Hi Bill, it was mentioned on the “cooking tools” post that a dutch oven can be used dor this recipe as well. For a 1.4kg chicken (about 3pounds), do you think a 20” staub round cocette will be big enough?

    Reply

    • Gracie says

      20” Staub cocette too small so i made it today with my 4.5l tiger thermal pot! Couldnt pour all the sauce in but the end result was unexpectedly great! The chicken browned nicely (though not as golden as yours)

      The breast meat was moist and tender. Wings was falling off.. sooo good. My husband couldn’t believe he can have homemade 油鸡 ? thank you (x 100) Bill for sharing this recipe!

      Anyone who wanna see how my chicken turned out can head to instagram! I have tagged #woksoflife

      Reply

      • Bill says

        Hi Gracie, thanks for sharing your cooking notes! I have found that the fresh chickens sold at Asian markets always absorb the soy sauce color better than chickens you find in the supermarket. In the end, this recipe makes them all taste good. As I am writing this comment, I checked Instagram, and I see that it was a fresh chicken you used and it looks just dandy!

        Reply

  4. Jan says

    Hi, thank you for generously sharing your yummylicious recipes with us. Could you kindly advise how I could cook this dish using chicken thighs and wings in the slow cooker? Sincere Thanks,Jan

    Reply

    • Bill says

      Hi Jan, thighs and wing should work for this recipe but if you’re using a slow cooker, I am not sure what the cooking time would be.

      Reply

  6. Daren Chung says


    The recipe turns out some delicious chicken. Thank you. I just reserved the liquid for another go at it sometime later in the week, but I am going to try it with chicken pieces in the pressure cooker and adding (at the risk of going slightly inauthentic) 4 crushed cloves of garlic, 2 tablespoons of sesame oil, a teaspoon of red pepper flake, 2 more star anise (total of 5) and I substituted 3/4 cup of Chinese yellow rock candy for the white sugar for a slightly different sweet flavor.

    Reply

      • Daren Chung says


        Hey Bill. It actually turned out very nicely. The Chinese rock sugar added somewhat of a Honey-like hint (as opposed to a white-sugar sweetness).. unique to say the least. The chili flake did not contribute much flavor, but the star anise left a stronger, licorice flavor (which I liked). I really liked the depth of flavor from the garlic too. Because it is easy to overcook in the pressure cooker, you have to experiment with cooking times to avoid getting the chicken too “mushy” from overcooking.

        Reply

  7. James says

    In step 3, you mention that you should simmer rose wine until alcohol boils off. After adding the 2 soy sauces, sugar, salt and water, you instruct to “cook on low hear for another 20 mins”. Does that mean the rose wine should have been 20 mins of simmer? Can you please clarify.

    I look forward to trying your recipe!

    Reply

    • Bill says

      Hi James, I can see why that is a bit confusing. I did not mean to say that you have to cook off all of the alcohol, but rather to bring it to a simmer (which will result in some of the alcohol being cooked off). So just bring it to a simmer (probably a couple of minutes) and the add the soy sauce and other ingredients. Then continue to cook for an additional 20 minutes. Happy cooking!

      Reply

    • Bill says

      Hi Marvin, a rice cooker will not work. It really has to be a pot or a slow cooker. Best thing to do is use a pot, and if you want to reduce the portion, use 2 or 3 chicken leg quarters and half of the liquid and spices the recipe calls for. Happy cooking!

      Reply

