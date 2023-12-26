The Woks of Life

a culinary genealogy

Join Our Newsletter And Receive Our Free Top 25 Recipes Book!
Subscribe
Tap here to receive our FREE top 25 recipe book!
Home Recipes Beef Red Braised Beef (红烧牛肉)

Red Braised Beef (红烧牛肉)

Judy
by:
0 Comments
Jump to Recipe
Chinese Red Braised Beef

This red braised beef (hóngshāo niúròu – 红烧牛肉) is a savory, delicious dish that’s also very simple to make! As the weather cools, make a big pot of this Chinese beef stew to serve over rice, with a veggie of your choice! 

What Is Red Braising, or Red Cooking?

Red braising is most often associated with Shanghainese hóngshāo ròu, which is made with pork belly. But you can red braise or red cook many different ingredients, from various proteins and eggs, to tofu and vegetables. 

At its most basic, the technique involves braising food in a mixture of light soy sauce, dark soy sauce, rice wine, and sugar to create a reddish, dark brown sauce that coats the ingredients. 

It doesn’t necessarily take a long time to make a red braised dish. (We cook this beef for about 1 hour.) However, the combination of soy sauce, wine, and sugar creates a deliciously savory, intense flavor that tastes like you cooked the dish way longer than you actually did!

Regional Variations

This cooking technique is popular throughout different regions of China, and you may also see regional variations according to local tastes and available ingredients. 

Red Braised Beef in particular, for example, has been adapted by many home cooks, transforming and evolving according to their individual know-how and personal preferences. A Cantonese cook might add star anise and mandarin orange peel to theirs, while a Sichuan cook may add spicy bean sauce. Some cooks may also include vegetables like potatoes, carrots, or peppers. 

This particular version allows the beef to stand on its own, delivering the ultimate savory beef flavor to achieve the true essence of the dish. I would limit the use of vegetables in order to deliver an intense, savory beef flavor, and serve vegetables on the side. However, if you want to add vegetables, root vegetables like potatoes and carrots are best.

Red Braised Beef

Choosing a Cut of Beef

Select beef with some fat and/or connective tissue. We like using boneless beef short ribs or well-marbled beef chuck (like what you would make pot roast with). If using beef chuck—make sure there’s a good amount of marbling, or the beef will come out dry. 

beef chunks soaking
In addition to blanching the beef, you can also soak it in water for 30 minutes or so. This is completely optional, and not a written step in the recipe.

Red Braised Beef Recipe Instructions

Place the beef chunks in a pot with enough cold water to cover the beef and 1 tablespoon of Shaoxing wine. Bring to a boil, and boil for 1 minute. Remove from the heat, rinse the beef clean in a colander, drain, and set aside.

blanching beef

Preheat your wok over medium heat, and add the oil and rock sugar. Cook until the rock sugar melts.

rock sugar in wok
melted rock sugar in wok

Then add the beef, ginger, and garlic. Still over medium heat, stir-fry the beef for 3 to 4 minutes, until the beef chunks are lightly browned around the edges. 

beef chunks in wok
how to make red braised beef

Add the remaining 2 tablespoons of Shaoxing wine, and cook for another minute. Next, add the light soy sauce and dark soy sauce, and cook, stirring occasionally for 1 more minute. 

adding soy sauce to beef chunks in wok
red cooking beef

Now add the oyster sauce, scallion whites, star anise, bay leaves, cinnamon stick, dried red chili (if using), and 6 cups of water.

scallions, aromatics, and beef chunks in wok
Making Chinese red braised beef (hongshao niurou)

Cover, reduce the heat to medium-low, and simmer for 1 hour, or until the meat is fork tender. The liquid should be simmering with small bubbles during this hour of cooking. Check periodically to prevent sticking. If the beef is still not tender after 1 hour, add more water and cook a bit longer.

Once the beef is tender, it’s time to reduce the sauce. Turn up the heat to medium-high or high, and keep stirring the beef to reduce the sauce until the consistency is to your liking.

Red Braised Beef (Hong Shao Niu Rou) in wok

Serve with a sprinkle of scallions on top!

Chinese Red Braised Beef
Red Braised Beef and Ingredients
Scooping Red Braised Beef

Red Braised Beef (红烧牛肉)

This red braised beef (hóngshāo niúròu – 红烧牛肉) is a savory, delicious dish that’s also very simple to make! As the weather cools, make a big pot of this Chinese beef stew to serve over rice, with a veggie of your choice!
by: Judy
Course:Beef
Cuisine:Chinese
Chinese Red Braised Beef
serves: 6
Prep: 15 minutes
Cook: 1 hour 30 minutes
Total: 1 hour 45 minutes

Ingredients

US CustomaryMetric

Instructions

  • Place the beef chunks in a pot with enough cold water to cover the beef and 1 tablespoon of Shaoxing wine and 2 slices of the ginger. Bring to a boil, and boil for 1 minute. Remove from the heat, rinse the beef clean in a colander, drain, and set aside. Discard the ginger slices.
  • Preheat your wok over medium heat, and add the oil and rock sugar. Cook until the rock sugar melts. Then add the beef, remaining 3 slices ginger, and garlic. Still over medium heat, stir-fry the beef for 3 to 4 minutes, until the beef chunks are lightly browned around the edges.
  • Add the remaining 2 tablespoons of Shaoxing wine, and cook for another minute. Next, add the light soy sauce and dark soy sauce, and cook, stirring occasionally for 1 more minute.
  • Now add the oyster sauce, scallion whites, star anise, bay leaves, cinnamon stick, dried red chili (if using), and 6 cups of water. Cover, reduce the heat to medium-low, and simmer for 1 hour, or until the meat is fork tender. The liquid should be simmering with small bubbles during this hour of cooking. Check periodically to prevent sticking. If the beef is still not tender after 1 hour, add more water and cook a bit longer.
  • Once the beef is tender, it’s time to reduce the sauce. Turn up the heat to medium-high or high, and keep stirring the beef to reduce the sauce until the consistency is to your liking. Serve with a sprinkle of scallions on top if desired!

nutrition facts

Calories: 354kcal (18%) Carbohydrates: 7g (2%) Protein: 30g (60%) Fat: 22g (34%) Saturated Fat: 8g (40%) Polyunsaturated Fat: 3g Monounsaturated Fat: 12g Trans Fat: 1g Cholesterol: 104mg (35%) Sodium: 609mg (25%) Potassium: 560mg (16%) Fiber: 0.4g (2%) Sugar: 5g (6%) Vitamin A: 123IU (2%) Vitamin C: 2mg (2%) Calcium: 46mg (5%) Iron: 4mg (22%)

TheWoksofLife.com is written and produced for informational purposes only. While we do our best to provide nutritional information as a general guideline to our readers, we are not certified nutritionists, and the values provided should be considered estimates. Factors such as brands purchased, natural variations in fresh ingredients, etc. will change the nutritional information in any recipe. Various online calculators also provide different results, depending on their sources. To obtain accurate nutritional information for a recipe, use your preferred nutrition calculator to determine nutritional information with the actual ingredients and quantities used.

Did You Make This?Tag us on Instagram @thewoksoflife, subscribe to our email list, and be sure to follow us on social for more recipes!
@thewoksoflife

You may also like…

Judy

About Judy

Judy is the mom of The Woks of Life family. Born in Shanghai, she arrived in the U.S. at age 16. Fluent in both English and three separate Chinese dialects, she's our professional menu translator when we're eating our way through China. Dedicated to preserving disappearing recipes and traditions, her specialty is all things traditional, from mooncakes to home-style stir-fries.

Subscribe
Notify of
guest
Rate this recipe:




This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments