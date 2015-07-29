The Woks of Life

a culinary genealogy

Nanjing Salted Duck

by:
34 Comments
Nanjing Salted Duck, by thewoksoflife.com

Nanjing Salted Duck has over 2000 years of history. It looks plain, but is packed with flavor. Unlike the White-Cut chicken or Bai Qie Ji, which tastes best with the requisite ginger scallion sauce, this Nanjing Salted Duck is just fine as it is.

Nanjing is the capital of Jiangsu province and a stone’s throw away from Shanghai. Nanjing cuisine (also known as Jinling cuisine, 金陵菜) is a part of Huaiyang cuisine (淮扬菜), one of the four culinary heritages of China, alongside Cantonese cuisine (粤菜), Shandong cuisine (鲁菜) and Sichuan cuisine (川菜).

Huaiyang cuisine is, in a word, refined. From ingredient selection to cooking techniques, it is all about emphasizing the ingredients and retaining freshness so the flavors are concentrated but not greasy, light but tasty. Huaiyang chefs are also known for their knife skills. In western cuisine, there is a knife for every job, but in Chinese cuisine, the cleaver is all-purpose. Knife work—rather, cleaver work?—in China is serious business.

In a Chinese documentary serial called A Bite of China (you should check it out on YouTube—food porn for all!), I remember one scene of two brothers who practiced their knife skills by cutting tofu. The goal is to cut it thinner than a toothpick; they did this for hours, with sweat pouring down their faces.

Today, I would like to use this Nanjing Salted Duck to introduce you to Huaiyang cuisine. If you ever go to Nanjing, you’ll see Nanjing salted ducks sold everywhere: hanging in restaurant windows; vacuum packed for easy transport; gift-boxed for souvenirs.

Last time Bill and I were in Nanjing, we bought two ducks: one to share with everyone in our travel group and one to bring back home to eat later. They lived up to their reputation, and our only regret of the trip was that we didn’t buy more! It probably doesn’t surprise you that the people of Nanjing eat more duck than they do chicken.

Recipe Instructions

Rinse the duck thoroughly under cold water, discarding any of the giblets that came with it. Soak it in cold water for an hour to get rid of any impurities.

In the meantime, add the salt and Sichuan peppercorns to a flat-bottomed pan over medium heat. Dry roast them by stirring constantly for 5-8 minutes until the salt turns slightly yellow. Turn off the heat and let cool. Be sure not to burn the Sichuan peppercorns.

Nanjing Salted Duck, by thewoksoflife.com

Drain the duck from the water and thoroughly pat it dry with paper towels, inside and out. Rub the salt and Sichuan peppercorns all over the duck, inside and out.

Use all of the mixture, making sure that you use at least 1/3 for the cavity. Let the duck marinate, uncovered, for three hours in the refrigerator.

Nanjing Salted Duck, by thewoksoflife.com

While the duck is marinating, you can prepare your spice pouch. Place the star anise, cumin seeds, bay leaves, cinnamon stick, and whole white (or black) peppercorns on a square of cheesecloth and tie tightly with kitchen twine. Set aside.

Next, prepare a pot that is big enough to cook the duck whole. Fill it with 12-15 cups of water, enough to submerge the whole duck. Add the spice pouch along with the ginger and scallions. Bring the pot of water to a boil, and add the Shaoxing wine. Simmer over low heat.

Once the duck is finished marinating, carefully lower it (along with all the salt and Sichuan peppercorns used to marinate it) in the prepared pot. Bring to a boil.

Once boiling, carefully lift the duck out of the water in order to drain the water that has accumulated in the cavity; then lower it back into the pot, and bring the water to a boil again. This ensures there is no cold water trapped inside the cavity of the duck.

Immediately turn the heat down to a simmer, cover, and let cook for 15 minutes. During these 15 minutes, the water should be hot and simmering slightly, but it shouldn’t be at a full boil.

After 15 minutes, turn off the heat and let the pot sit, covered, for 40–45 minutes. Once the 40-45 minutes has passed, transfer the duck to a cutting board. Lightly brush the outside of the duck with sesame oil and let it cool completely before cutting and serving.

Nanjing Salted Duck, by thewoksoflife.com

Nanjing Salted Duck, by thewoksoflife.com

5 from 2 votes

Nanjing Salted Duck

Nanjing salted duck is a classic recipe of Huaiyang Chinese cuisine. Here's how to prepare this recipe at home with just a few simple pantry ingredients.
by: Judy
Course:Chicken and Poultry
Cuisine:Chinese
serves: 6 servings
Prep: 4 hours
Cook: 1 hour
Total: 5 hours

Ingredients

Instructions

  • Rinse the duck thoroughly under cold water, discarding any of the giblets that came with it. Soak it in cold water for an hour to get rid of any impurities.
  • In the meantime, add the salt and Sichuan peppercorns to a flat-bottomed pan over medium heat. Dry roast them by stirring constantly for 5-8 minutes until the salt turns slightly yellow. Turn off the heat and let cool. Be sure not to burn the Sichuan peppercorns.
  • Drain the duck from the water and thoroughly pat it dry with paper towels, inside and out. Rub the salt and Sichuan peppercorns all over the duck, inside and out. Use all of the mixture, making sure that you use at least 1/3 for the cavity. Let the duck marinate, uncovered, for three hours in the refrigerator.
  • While the duck is marinating, you can prepare your spice pouch. Place the star anise, cumin seeds, bay leaves, cinnamon, and peppercorns on a square of cheesecloth and tie tightly with kitchen twine. Set aside.
  • Next, prepare a pot that is big enough to cook the duck whole. Fill it with 12-15 cups of water, enough to submerge the whole duck. Add the spice pouch along with the ginger and scallion. Bring the pot of water to a boil, and add the Shaoxing wine. Simmer over low heat.
  • Once the duck is finished marinating, carefully lower it (along with all the salt and Sichuan peppercorns used to marinate it) in the prepared pot. Bring to a boil. Once boiling, carefully lift the duck out of the water in order to drain the water that has accumulated in the cavity; then lower it back into the pot, and bring the water to a boil again. This ensures there is no cold water trapped inside the cavity of the duck.
  • Immediately turn the heat down to a simmer, cover, and let cook for 15 minutes. During these 15 minutes, the water should be hot and simmering slightly, but it shouldn't be at a full boil. After 15 minutes, turn off the heat and let the pot sit, covered, for 40–45 minutes. Once the 40-45 minutes has passed, transfer the duck to a cutting board. Lightly brush the outside of the duck with sesame oil and let it cool completely before cutting and serving.

About Judy

Judy is the mom of The Woks of Life family. Born in Shanghai, she arrived in the U.S. at age 16. Fluent in both English and three separate Chinese dialects, she's our professional menu translator when we're eating our way through China. Dedicated to preserving disappearing recipes and traditions, her specialty is all things traditional, from mooncakes to home-style stir-fries.

Reader Interactions

34 Comments

  1. Amy says

    5 stars
    This recipe is outstanding. All of the meat is succulent and evenly cooked with the slow process. Flavors are great. I had all the ingredients on hand except for the Shaoxing wine so I substituted Pinot Noir which worked just fine – also because of the water to wine ratio the red wine did not discolor the duck. I highly recommend this recipe!

    Reply

  3. Allen says

    I tried the recipe, but for some reason mine turned out to be not salty enough. I used the indicated amount of salt. Maybe it’s because I didn’t rub with enough strength? Or 3hrs is not long enough for the marination? Any advice is appreciated.

    Many thanks for sharing this recipe

    Reply

  4. Jyanzi says

    Looks good. I’ll definitely use less salt. Will steam/ boil with spices. I. E . Half submerge and turn duck over for at mid point of the time. Using idea from Hakka salted chicken, which is steamed. Thanks.

    Reply

  5. Chris says

    These were everywhere in Yantai! A few others and I would buy a couple to add some to the vegetable soup the academy cooks would make for dinner. I have yet to find anything that comes close in America. There is something unmistakably unique about salt duck. It is a piece of China that might paint an entire picture of Chinese culture with a single recipe. This is one I am going to make with love and diligence.

    Reply

  6. Dinh Quoc Tuan says

    It’s vernicey !
    Hello, Iam Tuan from Hanoi, Vietnam. Nice to meet you!
    I enjoyed eating duck meat dishes. Most dishes: Nanjing salted duck, Peking Duck …. but no condition to enjoy more. I really like cooking. So, you can teach me some food processing special duck meat like Nanjing salted duck, Peking Duck? I am very grateful to you! Hope you learned from many delicious dishes!
    Sincerely thank you!

    [email protected]

    Reply

  9. Carol Jean says

    I am going to try this for sure, in the very near future – thanks for sharing yet another wonderful recipe! I have both green and red Sichuan peppercorns; do you recommend using one over the other for this recipe?

    Reply

  10. Little Cooking Tips says

    Thank you for another insight into the Chinese culinary history Judy! Your description of ducks hanging in stores in Nanjing was really wonderful, you created so many pictures in our minds.
    Great technique “baptizing” the duck to avoid the cold water in the cavity:)
    How do you serve this duck? Do you serve rice or a salad with it? Do you use some type of dip/sauce?
    Thanx in advance and thank you again for another wonderful post!
    Hugs,
    Panos and Mirella
    xoxoxo

    Reply