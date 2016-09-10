You may have heard of soy sauce fried rice before, but what about “Supreme” Soy Sauce Fried Rice?

No?

Me either!

You were probably expecting a big reveal, but I made this one up.

This is another dish that took shape from our recent trip to Shanghai. I noticed that many restaurants had soy sauce fried rice on their menus (we all know how much Shanghainese people love soy sauce). You’d think that Shanghai would be the best place to try out this dish, but, unfortunately, during our recent trip there, this soy sauce loving city did not make this dish right. It had zero personality and no depth of flavor! Troubling.

This got me thinking. I know that Cantonese Soy Sauce Pan Fried Noodles is one of our most popular recipes––so many of you have made it, loved it and come back for it often. It’s familiar, comforting, and damn, is it yummy! Gears turned in my head, and I realized that Cantonese Pan Fried Noodles’ Chinese name translates to “Supreme” Soy Sauce Pan Fried Noodles (豉油王炒面). SO. Instead of plain soy sauce fried rice, why not adapt the sauce from the Cantonese Pan Fried Noodle recipe (a proven winner) and make it a Supreme Soy Sauce Fried Rice. Eh? Eh? Pretty brilliant, huh?

This Supreme Soy Sauce Fried Rice might look like what you get in a Shanghai restaurant, but taste-wise, it’s light years ahead.

It’s been a while since I posted a fried rice recipe, so I wanted to share a couple of my fried rice making tips today:

Always add a bit of Shaoxing (or rice) wine when beating the eggs. It makes the eggs aromatic and flavorful.

If the rice is clumpy, add a few drops of water or Shaoxing wine. The steam created will loosen the clumps right up.

When making fresh rice for fried rice, reduce the water normally used by 15-20%. Maybe it’s a good time to look at our rice post to refresh your rice making skills. Day-old rice is recommended for fried rice, but by no means a requirement. All of the fried rice recipes on this blog are made with freshly made rice, so it’s definitely possible!

When in doubt, add a splash of fish sauce to wake up the flavors–it will do you proud.

So the key to this recipe is the Supreme Soy Sauce (豉油王) element. Many master chefs have their own secret recipes, but, of course, at the Woks of Life we’re pretty bad at keeping secrets. ;)

The true secret to giving this sauce its depth of flavor is to cook the sauce before applying it to a dish–similar to making a reduction, but without the longer cooking time. I’ll just go ahead and say that I am pretty excited about this sauce. You can make a double or triple recipe of it and store it in an airtight container in the refrigerator. Use it in noodle dishes and stir fries–heck, you can even drizzle it on top of plain white rice.

First let’s make the supreme soy sauce:

Put everything in a small saucepan over medium heat. Stir to dissolve the sugar. Once the sauce starts to boil, turn off the heat, and it’s done. It’s ready to use for the fried rice, or you can let it cool completely before storing it in an air-tight container. To clarify, the amount of sauce here is just enough for this recipe. If you’re making more, double or triple, as needed.

For the soy sauce fried rice:

3 eggs, beaten

1 teaspoon Shaoxing wine

Salt, to taste

3 tablespoons oil, divided

6 cups of cooked rice , cooled

Your soy sauce mixture (see above)

scallions , finely chopped

To your beaten eggs, add 1 teaspoon Shaoxing wine and a pinch of salt. Heat 1 tablespoon of oil in your wok over high heat. Quickly scramble the eggs, and transfer to a dish. Set aside.

Now turn the heat down to medium, and add 2 tablespoons of oil to the wok. Add the rice, stir for a couple of minutes to make sure the rice is heated through.

Now add the soy sauce mixture and the scrambled egg.

Stir fry everything until combined. Pause for a taste test to see if additional salt is necessary. Lastly, toss in the chopped scallion, stir fry to combine…

And serve this Supreme Soy Sauce Fried Rice to your hungry family!