The Woks of Life

a culinary genealogy

Pan-Fried Tofu with Soy Dipping Sauce

Sarah
by:
11 Comments
Another easy-to-follow yet delicious recipe from Grandma coming atcha! This pan-fried tofu is a really easy way to make tofu. By pan-frying it, you get a nice, slightly crispy texture on it and then dip it in this awesome sauce. We also add chili sauce to give it some spiciness, but if you prefer your sauce mild, you can leave it out.

This pan fried can be served as a fun side-dish or as an appetizer-like item. Tofu may not be as traditional as say, the mini-quiche or pigs-in-a-blanket, but it’s good nevertheless. But that’s just me. I’m unabashedly fond of tofu.

Recipe Instructions

Cut firm tofu into small rectangles about ½ an inch thick. Heat the vegetable oil in a cast-iron skillet or non-stick pan over medium high heat and add the tofu.

Fry until they’re a soft golden color on both sides, about 7-8 minutes per side. Prepare the sauce by combining the scallion, soy sauce, garlic, sesame oil, and chili garlic sauce or chili black bean sauce (if using) in a small bowl.

The key in is the dipping sauce so be sure to make lots of it!  You can even put out all of the ingredients and make a couple different versions with extra raw garlic or more chili oil for an extra kick!

Plate the tofu, garnish with sesame seeds (if you’ve got ’em) and serve with the sauce.

Pan-Fried Tofu with Soy Dipping Sauce

This pan-fried tofu is a really easy way to make tofu. By pan-frying it, you get a nice, slightly crispy texture on it and then dip it in this awesome sauce.
Ingredients

Instructions

  • Cut tofu into small rectangles about ½ an inch thick. Heat the vegetable oil in a cast-iron or non-stick skillet over medium high heat and add the tofu. Fry until they’re a soft golden color on both sides, about 7-8 minutes per side.
  • Prepare the sauce by combining the scallion, soy, garlic, sesame oil and chili sauce (if using) in a small bowl.
  • Plate the tofu and serve with the sauce.

nutrition facts

Calories: 197kcal (10%) Carbohydrates: 4g (1%) Protein: 11g (22%) Fat: 16g (25%) Saturated Fat: 9g (45%) Sodium: 318mg (13%) Potassium: 10mg Fiber: 1g (4%) Sugar: 1g (1%) Vitamin A: 15IU Vitamin C: 0.7mg (1%) Calcium: 144mg (14%) Iron: 1.5mg (8%)

Sarah

About Sarah

Sarah is the older daughter/sister in The Woks of Life family. Creator of quick and easy recipes for harried home cooks and official Woks of Life photographer, she grew up on episodes of Ready Set Cook and Good Eats. She loves the outdoors (and of course, *cooking* outside), and her obsession with food continues to this day.

