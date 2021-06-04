The Woks of Life

Join Our Newsletter And Receive Our Free Top 25 Recipes Book!
Instant Pot Chinese Chicken Broth

Kaitlin
2 Comments
Instant Pot Chicken Broth

Unlike Western chicken stocks and broths, which use a mix of vegetables and herbs, this is a clear, pure-tasting Chinese chicken broth, flavored just with ginger and scallions. 

It’s the perfect canvas for all the recipes on the blog that call for chicken stock, from soups to wontons and noodles. It will also up your game for stir-fries and braises!

While we have posted a Chinese chicken broth recipe you can make on the stove, this version is even faster with an Instant Pot! Making a big batch means you always have some on hand, and it couldn’t be easier.

3-Ingredient Chicken Broth 

All you need for an incredible stock or broth is chicken, scallions, and ginger. This is technically a broth, which includes meat, whereas a stock is made primarily from bones. You’ll need a total of 3 pounds of meat and bones.

Because you’re making it in an Instant Pot, you don’t have to heat up your kitchen with the stove on for hours. 

Clear chicken broth stored in glass jar

Note on Instant Pot Size!

We made this recipe in a large 8 qt. Instant Pot. If your pot is smaller, you’ll have to scale down the recipe accordingly. You can do that by clicking/tapping the number of servings in the recipe card at the bottom of the recipe card, and using the slider to scale it down.

The result is a surprisingly clear chicken broth with great flavor. Check out our other tips for making clear broths

What cuts of chicken should you use for broth? 

We like to use chicken drumsticks, which are inexpensive and can stand up to long cooking times. We used 2½ pounds of meat, and ½ pound of chicken thigh bones (which we had leftover from deboning chicken thighs). 

Ingredients for Chinese chicken broth

Other recipes also suggest chicken wings, but wings are actually quite expensive these days, and why would you use wings for broth or stock when you could make Baked White Pepper Chicken Wings, Three Cup Chicken, or Takeout Chicken Wings?! 

What do I do with the leftover meat? 

Depending on your tastes, there is a chance that the chicken meat can be salvaged, shredded for noodles, a Kou Shui Ji, or Poached Chicken with Ginger Scallion Sauce

If you let the soup cook for longer (see instructions), the chicken meat will most likely end up too overcooked. 

But don’t throw it away! Give it to Fido, or friends who have one! With some of this shredded meat, finicky Barley joins the clean plate club every time! 

Instant Pot Chinese Chicken Broth: Recipe Instructions

Add the raw chicken drumsticks and bones, ginger, and scallions to your Instant Pot. Add 12 cups of water.

Chicken stock ingredients in Instant Pot

(We have an 8 qt. Instant Pot. If yours is smaller, scale down the recipe accordingly. Make sure your liquid levels do not exceed the max-fill line.)

chicken and water in instant pot just below max fill line

Seal the lid of your Instant Pot. Set it to manual high pressure for 45 minutes. Once it beeps, it’s on, but it will take about 15-20 minutes to come up to high pressure, in addition to the 45 minutes of cooking time. 

When it’s done, allow the Instant Pot to release pressure naturally for at least 30 minutes and carefully turn the venting knob to “venting” to finish releasing pressure. Alternatively, just let the pressure release gradually until the float valve/pressure indicator drops.

When it’s safe to do so, carefully remove the lid. If you’re using the stock right away, carefully ladle the broth out to ensure it’s clear. If you’re planning on storing it, remove the chicken, let the broth cool, and let the sediment settle. Then transfer it to reusable freezer containers for later use. 

The broth will last in the refrigerator for 3-4 days. Freeze for up to 6 months, though it tastes best when used within 3 months. 

Instant Pot Chicken Broth in Jars

Ingredients

  • 2 1/2 pounds chicken drumsticks
  • 8 ounces chicken bones (such as trimmed thigh bones, chicken necks, backs, breast bones, etc.)
  • 3 large slices ginger (1/8 inch thick)
  • 2 large scallions (or 3 small scallions, washed and halved)
  • 12 cups water
US CustomaryMetric

Instructions

  • Add the raw chicken drumsticks and bones, ginger, and scallions to your Instant Pot. Add 12 cups of water. (We have an 8 qt. Instant Pot. If yours is smaller, scale down the recipe accordingly. Make sure your liquid levels do not exceed the max-fill line.)
  • Seal the lid of your Instant Pot. Set it to manual high pressure for 45 minutes. Once it beeps, it’s on, but it will take about 15-20 minutes to come up to high pressure, in addition to the 45 minutes of cooking time.
  • When it’s done, allow the Instant Pot to release pressure naturally for at least 30 minutes and carefully turn the venting knob to “venting” to finish releasing pressure. Alternatively, just let the pressure release gradually until the float valve/pressure indicator drops.
  • When it’s safe to do so, carefully remove the lid. If you’re using the stock right away, carefully ladle the broth out to ensure it’s clear. If you’re planning on storing it, remove the chicken, let the broth cool, and let the sediment settle. Then transfer it to reusable freezer containers for later use.
  • The broth will last in the refrigerator for 3-4 days. Freeze for up to 6 months, though it tastes best when used within 3 months.

Tips & Notes:

Recipe makes about 10 cups.

nutrition facts

Calories: 38kcal (2%) Carbohydrates: 3g (1%) Protein: 5g (10%) Fat: 1g (2%) Saturated Fat: 1g (5%) Sodium: 71mg (3%) Potassium: 203mg (6%) Sugar: 1g (1%) Calcium: 9mg (1%) Iron: 1mg (6%)

TheWoksofLife.com is written and produced for informational purposes only. While we do our best to provide nutritional information as a general guideline to our readers, we are not certified nutritionists, and the values provided should be considered estimates. Factors such as brands purchased, natural variations in fresh ingredients, etc. will change the nutritional information in any recipe. Various online calculators also provide different results, depending on their sources. To obtain accurate nutritional information for a recipe, use your preferred nutrition calculator to determine nutritional information with the actual ingredients and quantities used.

  1. AvatarAlan Sommerman says

    When I make this the long way I have to skim a lot of scum from the surface. Does this not happen under pressure or is this the sediment you mention?

    Reply

  2. AvatarStuart says

    Alliums, including spring onions, are toxic to dogs with a cumulative effect so feeding them things cooked with onion is best avoided.

    Reply

