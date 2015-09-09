The Woks of Life

a culinary genealogy

Edamame Beans: The Chinese Way

Judy
by:
30 Comments
Edamame Beans, by thewoksoflife.com

Boiled or steamed edamame beans are one of our favorite healthy snacks (mindless munching has never been so healthy). Just in case you didn’t know, edamame is actually just a green soy bean in its fresh state in the pod.

In China, fresh edamame is harvested during the summer months. By now, they are all over produce markets in China. Unfortunately, I have yet to see fresh edamame in the US, but lucky for us, edamame beans freeze very well.

You can easily find bags of frozen edamame, in and out of the husk at Asian grocery stores. I’ve had both fresh and frozen edamame beans, and I really can’t tell them apart.

Edamame Beans, by thewoksoflife.com

When most people think of edamame, they envision the small plate of steamed edamame sprinkled with coarse sea salt served in Japanese restaurants. Today, I want to share the Chinese version of how to cook edamame with you.

The Chinese version of the edamame recipe is unique, because we cut both ends of the edamame pods off, which allows the flavors of the boiling liquid to get inside the bean rather than just coat the outside husk. The result is some seriously tasty edamame.

With this cooking method, you can be creative and vary the spices used to your preference. Feel free to use Sichuan peppercorns, dried chili peppers, ginger, scallion, cumin seeds, rice wine, etc., etc. The sky’s the limit!

I feel a little silly posting such a simple edamame recipe, but this is a nice spin on what you usually overpay for in Japanese restaurants, so I believe the effort is well worth it!

And by the way, this is a dish you can prepare ahead of time and serve cold or at room temperature. We just let them cool off, and store them in the refrigerator for spontaneous snacking sessions!

Edamame Beans, by thewoksoflife.com

Edamame Recipe Instructions

Prepare the fresh or frozen edamame by trimming away both ends with kitchen shears or a knife. Take care not to cut the beans themselves. This will allow the flavor to get inside the edamame pods and into the bean.

Edamame Beans, by thewoksoflife.com

In a small pot, boil 3 – 4 cups of water along with the salt, star anise, light soy sauce, whole peppercorns, and garlic. Once the water boils, turn down heat to the lowest setting and let simmer for 15 minutes.

After 15 minutes, turn up the heat, adding the edamame into the pot. Boil for 5 -6 minutes WITHOUT THE LID.

Edamame Beans, by thewoksoflife.com

Drain and serve! These edamame bean cooked this way will keep well in the fridge in a zipper bag or covered bowl for about a week.

Edamame Beans, by thewoksoflife.com

Edamame Beans, by thewoksoflife.com

5 from 8 votes

Edamame Beans, Our Way

Edamame beans are one of our favorite healthy snacks. While they're known to be served in Japanese restaurants, check out our quick, easy Chinese edamame recipe.
by: Judy
Course:Vegetables
Cuisine:Chinese
Edamame
serves: 4
Prep: 20 minutes
Cook: 25 minutes
Total: 45 minutes

Ingredients

Instructions

  • Prepare the edamame by trimming away both ends with kitchen shears or a knife. Take care not to cut the beans themselves. This will allow the flavor to get inside the pods.
  • In a small pot, boil 3 – 4 cups of water along with the salt, star anise, light soy sauce, whole peppercorns, and garlic. Once the water boils, turn down heat to the lowest setting and let simmer for 15 minutes.
  • After 15 minutes, turn up the heat, adding the edamame into the pot. Boil for 5 -6 minutes WITHOUT THE LID. Drain and serve! These will keep well in the fridge in a Ziploc bag or covered bowl for about a week.

nutrition facts

Calories: 150kcal (8%) Carbohydrates: 13g (4%) Protein: 13g (26%) Fat: 6g (9%) Saturated Fat: 1g (5%) Sodium: 789mg (33%) Potassium: 538mg (15%) Fiber: 6g (24%) Sugar: 3g (3%) Vitamin C: 7.6mg (9%) Calcium: 91mg (9%) Iron: 3.1mg (17%)

TheWoksofLife.com is written and produced for informational purposes only. While we do our best to provide nutritional information as a general guideline to our readers, we are not certified nutritionists, and the values provided should be considered estimates. Factors such as brands purchased, natural variations in fresh ingredients, etc. will change the nutritional information in any recipe. Various online calculators also provide different results, depending on their sources. To obtain accurate nutritional information for a recipe, use your preferred nutrition calculator to determine nutritional information with the actual ingredients and quantities used.

Judy

About Judy

Judy is the mom of The Woks of Life family. Born in Shanghai, she arrived in the U.S. at age 16. Fluent in both English and three separate Chinese dialects, she's our professional menu translator when we're eating our way through China. Dedicated to preserving disappearing recipes and traditions, her specialty is all things traditional, from mooncakes to home-style stir-fries.

