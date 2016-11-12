The Woks of Life

Spicy Fried Chicken Wings – Chinese Takeout Style

Bill
by:
30 Comments
If you like takeout-style fried chicken wings, it’s highly likely that you’ll be all over these Asian Spicy Fried Chicken Wings. They’ve got a tasty combination of Chinese spices that provides a nice, spicy kick–a great alternative to those Chinese takeout-style fried chicken wings you already love. The recipe is actually a bit similar to our Xinjiang Fried Chicken Drumsticks recipe published by Sarah some time ago, but who doesn’t like a good chicken wing every now and again?

The unique component to these Asian Spicy Fried Chicken Wings is the Xinjiang-style spices: the red chili flakes, the cumin, and the peppercorns. I first tasted this Xinjiang-style spicy chicken at a vendor stall outside the entrance of the wet market we frequented while living in Beijing.

The gentleman sold his fried chicken by the pound, which was composed of all dark meat. In true Chinese style, the chicken was chopped into bite-sized pieces on the bone. According to Judy’s careful interrogation of the proprietor, he would marinate the chicken overnight, deep fry it, and then toss it in delicious, dry, aromatic Xinjiang spices.

Many of you have requested a spicy version of our Takeout Style Fried Chicken Wings recipe. Red alert: this is *not* that, as the takeout version would involve hot sauce. So, while I’ll leave you in suspense for that recipe, try these unique and aromatic Asian Spicy Fried Chicken wings as a little warmup!

Recipe Instructions

Put your chicken wings in a large bowl. In a small bowl, combine the paprika, 1 1/2 tablespoons of dried red chili flakes, white pepper, ground Sichuan peppercorns, cumin, salt, and sugar and mix thoroughly.

To the chicken wings, add half of the spice mixture and the Shaoxing wine, and mix thoroughly with your hands until the chicken wings are evenly coated. Cover, and let the wings marinate in the refrigerator overnight (a full 24 hours is even better).

After the wings have finished marinating, take them out of the refrigerator, and let them come up to room temperature. There may be some liquid at the bottom of the bowl, which is fine. Add the beaten egg white, cornstarch, and flour to the wings, and mix well with a spatula. The wings should be very lightly coated with a thin batter.

In a deep pot, heat your frying oil to 325F. There should be enough oil so that the wings can be submerged. Fry the wings in small batches for 5 minutes each, and transfer to a sheet pan lined with paper towels.

After all of the chicken wings are fried, return them to the oil in batches fry a second time for 2 minutes each batch–until they turn golden brown and crispy. Transfer the wings to a stainless steel bowl and sprinkle in the remaining Xinjiang spice mixture.

Toss the wings until they are well coated with spices!

If you like, per standard practice with fried food, feel free to add more salt to taste before serving!  

These Asian Spicy fried chicken wings are calling your name!

Spicy Fried Chicken Wings: Chinese Takeout Style

If you like takeout-style fried chicken wings and spicy fried chicken sounds even more appealing, then you'll love these Chinese takeout style Spicy Fried Chicken Wings!
by: Bill
Course:Chicken and Poultry
Cuisine:Chinese
serves: 10 wings
Prep: 8 hours
Cook: 35 minutes
Total: 8 hours 35 minutes

Ingredients

Instructions

  • Put your chicken wings in a large bowl. In a small bowl, combine the paprika, 1 1/2 tablespoons of dried red chili flakes, white pepper, ground Sichuan peppercorns, cumin, salt, and sugar and mix thoroughly.
  • To the chicken wings, add half of the spice mixture and the Shaoxing wine, and mix thoroughly with your hands until the chicken wings are evenly coated. Cover, and let the wings marinate in the refrigerator overnight (a full 24 hours is even better).
  • After the wings have finished marinating, take them out of the refrigerator, and let them come up to room temperature. There may be some liquid at the bottom of the bowl, which is fine. Add the beaten egg white, cornstarch, and flour to the wings, and mix well with a spatula. The wings should be very lightly coated with a thin batter.
  • In a deep pot, heat your frying oil to 325F. There should be enough oil so that the wings can be submerged. Fry the wings in small batches for 5 minutes each, and transfer to a sheet pan lined with paper towels.
  • After all of the wings are fried, return them to the oil in batches fry a second time for 2 minutes each batch--until they turn golden brown and crispy. Transfer the wings to a stainless steel bowl and sprinkle in the remaining spice mixture. Toss the wings until they are well coated!
  • If you like, per standard practice with fried food, feel free to add more salt to taste before serving!

nutrition facts

Calories: 175kcal (9%) Carbohydrates: 3g (1%) Protein: 10g (20%) Fat: 14g (22%) Saturated Fat: 3g (15%) Cholesterol: 37mg (12%) Sodium: 351mg (15%) Potassium: 114mg (3%) Fiber: 1g (4%) Sugar: 1g (1%) Vitamin A: 475IU (10%) Vitamin C: 0.3mg Calcium: 14mg (1%) Iron: 1mg (6%)

TheWoksofLife.com is written and produced for informational purposes only. While we do our best to provide nutritional information as a general guideline to our readers, we are not certified nutritionists, and the values provided should be considered estimates. Factors such as brands purchased, natural variations in fresh ingredients, etc. will change the nutritional information in any recipe. Various online calculators also provide different results, depending on their sources. To obtain accurate nutritional information for a recipe, use your preferred nutrition calculator to determine nutritional information with the actual ingredients and quantities used.

Bill

About Bill

Bill is the dad of The Woks of Life family. He grew up in upstate New York, working through high school and college in restaurants with his father, a chef. Rose from modest beginnings as a Burger King sandwich assembler to Holiday Inn busboy and line cook, to cooking at the family's Chinese restaurant, while also learning the finer points of Cantonese cooking from his immigrant parents. Specializes in all things traditional Cantonese and American Chinese takeout.

