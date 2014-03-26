The Woks of Life

a culinary genealogy

Join Our Newsletter And Receive Our Free Top 25 Recipes Book!
Subscribe
Tap here to receive our FREE top 25 recipe book!
Home Recipes Chicken & Poultry Baked Honey Sriracha Chicken Wings

Baked Honey Sriracha Chicken Wings

Bill
by:
64 Comments
Jump to Recipe
Honey Sriracha Wings

Did you ever go to a party or gathering when the next day, the most memorable thing was something you ate there? These Honey Sriracha chicken wings are one of those things.

I have three words for these Honey Sriracha Chicken Wings: Finger. Lickin’. Good. That’s literally all I have to say. Just make them and you’ll know what I mean.

Oh yes, and these chicken wings are baked, very easy to make and could be one of the best “things” your guests remember the next day after your next weekend gathering or superbowl party!

This baked chicken wing recipe is incredibly easy and very quick to make.

Recipe Instructions

Preheat oven to 400 degrees.

In a large bowl, toss the wings with salt and pepper and oil.

Honey Sriracha Chicken Wings - Baked, Not Fried by thewoksoflife.com

Line a sheet pan with nonstick foil or parchment paper, and spread the wings evenly on the pan.

Honey Sriracha Chicken Wings - Baked, Not Fried by thewoksoflife.com

Bake for about 50 minutes, turning the wings halfway through. In the last couple of minutes, you can turn on the broiler to get them to really crisp up. Keep an eye on them, though!

When the wings are done, melt the butter in a skillet or wok and add the Sriracha, honey, rice wine, soy sauce, hoisin sauce, and salt. Stir over low heat until bubbly.

Honey Sriracha Chicken Wings - Baked, Not Fried by thewoksoflife.com

Transfer the wings from the baking sheet into the pan with the sauce. Toss until coated.

Honey Sriracha Chicken Wings - Baked, Not Fried by thewoksoflife.com

Garnish with chopped cilantro and serve these honey Sriracha chicken wings immediately.

In the world of Sriracha hot wings, these might top them all. Perfectly spicy, a little sweet, and really sticky. They were literally gone in under 60 seconds. Well, not literally. But it was fast. Kind of scary, really.

Honey Sriracha Chicken Wings - Baked, Not Fried by thewoksoflife.com

5 from 14 votes

Honey Sriracha Chicken Wings

I have three words for these Honey Sriracha Chicken Wings: Finger. Lickin'. Good. That's literally all I have to say. Just make these baked honey Sriracha Chicken wings and you'll know what I mean.
by: Bill
Course:Chicken and Poultry
Cuisine:American
Sriracha wings
serves: 6
Prep: 5 minutes
Cook: 55 minutes
Total: 1 hour

Ingredients

  • 3 pounds chicken wings or drumettes (1.35 kg)
  • salt and pepper
  • 1 tablespoon oil
  • 3 tablespoons butter
  • ¼ cup Sriracha
  • 2 tablespoons honey
  • 1 tablespoon Shaoxing wine (or dry sherry)
  • 1 teaspoon soy sauce
  • 1 teaspoon hoisin sauce
  • ½ teaspoon salt
  • 2 tablespoons cilantro (chopped)

Instructions

  • Preheat oven to 400 degrees.
  • In a large bowl, toss the wings with salt and pepper and oil. Line a sheet pan with nonstick foil or parchment paper, and spread the wings evenly on the pan. Bake for about 50 minutes, turning the wings halfway through. In the last couple of minutes, you can turn on the broiler to get them to really crisp up. Keep an eye on them, though!
  • When the wings are done, melt the butter in a skillet or wok and add the Sriracha, honey, rice wine, soy sauce, hoisin, and salt. Stir over low heat until bubbly. Transfer the wings from the baking sheet into the pan with the sauce. Toss until coated. Garnish with chopped cilantro and serve immediately.

nutrition facts

Calories: 371kcal (19%) Carbohydrates: 6g (2%) Protein: 23g (46%) Fat: 28g (43%) Saturated Fat: 9g (45%) Cholesterol: 109mg (36%) Sodium: 1052mg (44%) Potassium: 205mg (6%) Sugar: 6g (7%) Vitamin A: 380IU (8%) Vitamin C: 8.3mg (10%) Calcium: 16mg (2%) Iron: 1.2mg (7%)

TheWoksofLife.com is written and produced for informational purposes only. While we do our best to provide nutritional information as a general guideline to our readers, we are not certified nutritionists, and the values provided should be considered estimates. Factors such as brands purchased, natural variations in fresh ingredients, etc. will change the nutritional information in any recipe. Various online calculators also provide different results, depending on their sources. To obtain accurate nutritional information for a recipe, use your preferred nutrition calculator to determine nutritional information with the actual ingredients and quantities used.

Did You Make This?Tag us on Instagram @thewoksoflife, subscribe to our email list, and be sure to follow us on social for more recipes!
@thewoksoflife

You may also like…

Bill

About Bill

Bill is the dad of The Woks of Life family. He grew up in upstate New York, working through high school and college in restaurants with his father, a chef. Rose from modest beginnings as a Burger King sandwich assembler to Holiday Inn busboy and line cook, to cooking at the family's Chinese restaurant, while also learning the finer points of Cantonese cooking from his immigrant parents. Specializes in all things traditional Cantonese and American Chinese takeout.

Subscribe
Notify of
guest
Rate this recipe:




This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

64 Comments
Newest
Oldest Most Voted
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments