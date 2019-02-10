The Woks of Life

a culinary genealogy

Surprise Me!
Home » Recipes » Cantonese Instant Pot Braised Beef with Radish

Cantonese Instant Pot Braised Beef with Radish

Published: Last Updated:
By 44 Comments

Cantonese Instant Pot Braised Beef with Radish, by thewoksoflife.com

Cantonese Beef Stew is a dish that always popped in and out of my childhood. Sometimes it would be bubbling away in a clay pot at a Chinatown restaurant, and sometimes it was scooped out of a big pot at home. The tender, gelatinous pieces of beef and melt-in-your-mouth chunks of radish in a thin gravy, served over rice? Total comfort food. This Instant Pot Braised Beef with Radish is my shortcut pressure cooker version, with a few tweaks and improvements from the original Cantonese braised beef recipe we posted back in the early days of the blog.

My dad’s family is Cantonese, and my mom’s side of the family is from Shanghai. While my sister and I grew up eating dishes from both cuisines, my mom once asked us…if we had to choose, which would we rather have? A table filled with Shanghainese classics like braised pork belly, soup dumplings (xiao long bao), drunken chicken, and scallion oil noodles? Or a table of Cantonese classics like Salt and Pepper Pork Chops, steamed whole fish, and this braised beef with radish?

While I have a special place in my heart reserved for xiao long bao, and my sister is obsessed with scallion oil noodles, we both sheepishly turned to each other and said, back-against-the-wall, we’d choose the Cantonese table.

There’s just something particularly homey and comforting about Cantonese food, especially saucy things over rice, like this Instant Pot Braised Beef with Radish. There’s just nothing better.

Which is why, now that I’m officially an Instant Pot convert, I decided to create a pressure cooker Cantonese braised beef with radish recipe. Like my Instant Pot Curry Beef recipe, this recipe uses a cut of beef called rough flank (niu nan in Mandarin, or ngau lam in Cantonese).

Cantonese Instant Pot Braised Beef with Radish, by thewoksoflife.com

It’s a pretty tough cut of meat, full of tendony, sinewy, and gristly bits that when cooked for hours, all work together to produce a delicious texture. We cut them into pretty big, 2 1/2 inch chunks, as you can see below, because they’ll shrink when cooked.

beef rough flank, by thewoksoflife.com

The Instant Pot helps tenderize that tough cut of meat in much less time, which is key when you’re looking for a comfort food dinner and may not have 4-6 hours to make it.

Cantonese Instant Pot Braised Beef with Radish, by thewoksoflife.com

Cantonese Instant Pot Braised Beef with Radish: The Recipe

Bring a pot or large wok of water to a boil. Blanch the beef chunks to remove any impurities (see all that foam and scum in the photo below? That’s the stuff you don’t want in your stew!)

Cantonese Instant Pot Braised Beef with Radish, by thewoksoflife.com

Use a slotted spoon to remove the beef to a colander, and rinse. Set aside.

Cantonese Instant Pot Braised Beef with Radish, by thewoksoflife.com

Heat 2 tablespoons vegetable oil in your Instant Pot on the saute setting. Add the fresh ginger slices, and cook for 2-3 minutes, until fragrant and slightly crisped at the edges.

Cantonese Instant Pot Braised Beef with Radish, by thewoksoflife.com

Add the blanched beef, Shaoxing wine, light soy sauce, dark soy sauce, oyster sauce, 3 star anise, 5 cloves, 3 bay leaves, and 1 tablespoon sugar.

Cantonese Instant Pot Braised Beef with Radish, by thewoksoflife.com

Seal the Instant Pot, make sure the valve is set to “sealing,” and turn on the meat/stew for 35 minutes. The float valve on the top of the Instant Pot will raise when under pressure.

Once finished, allow the Instant Pot to release pressure naturally. Once the Instant Pot is safe to open (pressure is fully released when the float valve has dropped back into the lid), open it up. Here’s what the stew will look like at this stage:

Cantonese Instant Pot Braised Beef with Radish, by thewoksoflife.com

Next, add the radish chunks.

Cantonese Instant Pot Braised Beef with Radish, by thewoksoflife.com

Cantonese Instant Pot Braised Beef with Radish, by thewoksoflife.com

Stir to combine with the beef.

Cantonese Instant Pot Braised Beef with Radish, by thewoksoflife.com

Replace the lid, seal the Instant Pot, move the valve back to the sealing position, and put it back on manual high pressure for 10 minutes. Once done, allow the pressure to release again using Quick Pressure Release this time (be careful moving the valve, as the steam released will be very hot. Use an oven mitt!).

Open the pot when safe. Turn on the saute setting and bring the stew to a simmer. Mix together chicken stock or water and cornstarch into a slurry and stir into the stew to thicken. Simmer for 2 minutes, season with salt to taste, and stir in the scallions.

Cantonese Instant Pot Braised Beef with Radish, by thewoksoflife.com

Cantonese Beef Stew, by thewoksoflife.com

Serve your Instant Pot braised beef with rice!

Cantonese Beef Stew, by thewoksoflife.com

Cantonese Beef Stew, by thewoksoflife.com

Cantonese Instant Pot Braised Beef with Radish, by thewoksoflife.com

Cantonese Instant Pot Braised Beef with Radish, by thewoksoflife.com

Cantonese Instant Pot Braised Beef with Radish, by thewoksoflife.com
Print Recipe
5 from 5 votes

Cantonese Instant Pot Braised Beef with Radish

This Instant Pot Braised Beef with Radish is a pressure cooker version of a classic Cantonese Beef Stew with Daikon, done in less than 2 hours.
Prep Time15 mins
Cook Time1 hr 30 mins
Total Time1 hr 45 mins
Course: Beef
Cuisine: Chinese
Keyword: Instant Pot Braised Beef
Servings: 8
Calories: 442kcal
Author: Sarah

Ingredients

Instructions

  • Bring a pot or large wok of water to a boil. Blanch the beef chunks to remove any impurities. Use a slotted spoon to remove the beef to a colander, and rinse. Set aside.
  • Heat 2 tablespoons vegetable oil in your Instant Pot on the saute setting. Add the ginger slices, and cook for 2-3 minutes, until fragrant and slightly crisped at the edges.
  • Add the blanched beef, Shaoxing wine, light soy sauce, dark soy sauce, oyster sauce, 3 star anise, 5 cloves, 3 bay leaves, and 1 tablespoon sugar.
  • Seal the Instant Pot, make sure the valve is set to “sealing,” and turn on the meat/stew for 35 minutes. The float valve on the top of the Instant Pot will raise when under pressure.
  • Once finished, allow the Instant Pot to release pressure naturally. Once the Instant Pot is safe to open (pressure is fully released when the float valve has dropped back into the lid), open it and add the radish chunks. Stir to combine with the beef.
  • Replace the lid, seal the Instant Pot, move the valve back to the sealing position, and put it back on manual high pressure for 10 minutes. Once done, allow the pressure to release again using Quick Pressure Release this time (be careful moving the valve, as the steam released will be very hot. Use an oven mitt!).
  • Open the pot when safe. Turn on the Saute setting and bring the stew to a simmer. Mix together chicken stock or water and cornstarch into a slurry and stir into the stew to thicken. Simmer for 2 minutes, season with salt to taste, and stir in the scallions.
  • Serve with rice!

Nutrition

Calories: 442kcal | Carbohydrates: 9g | Protein: 38g | Fat: 25g | Saturated Fat: 12g | Cholesterol: 127mg | Sodium: 1040mg | Potassium: 925mg | Fiber: 2g | Sugar: 5g | Vitamin A: 1.1% | Vitamin C: 30.9% | Calcium: 6.9% | Iron: 26.2%

 

YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE:

9-Layer Chinese Scallion Pancakes
Jianshui Zong (Alkaline Rice Dumplings - 碱水粽)
Sweet Potato Gnocchi Bake with Bacon and Sage

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

44 Comments

  1. Cheryl Krauss says

    Well, I had a problem – first time ever with one of your recipes. I used rough flank, followed your directions exactly, and the meat was nowhere near done at the end of the cooking time. The only thing I did differently was make a smaller quantity (started with 1 lb. meat, added all other ingredients in proportion). I ended up making a dinner (fortunately only for myself) of the daikon, sauce and some noodles. The flavor is great, but all the meat is back in my fridge, and I’ll cook it some more tomorrow until it’s tender. Are you sure it shouldn’t be cooked for an hour and 35 minutes?

    Reply

    • Sarah says

      Hi Yasmeen, probably, but I really am not sure how long it would take, and you would probably also need more liquid to make this in a crockpot (some beef stock or chicken stock would work). This is an instant pot recipe, which requires much less liquid due to the fact that everything is sealed and cooks under pressure. Feel free to experiment though!

      Reply

  3. john lee says

    im confused youre saying the only liquid you add to the whole recipe is 1/4 cup of water or stock? youre not suppose to like fill up the whole instant pot with water? how would i adjust this if i wanted to make a max big batch in my 6 quart instant pot for my whole family?

    Reply

    • Bill says

      Hi John, filling the instant pot with water will result in a soup! One cup of Shaoxing wine is enough liquid to cook the beef, since the instant pot is sealed when cooking. The beef also has moisture that will remain in the pressure cooker rather than evaporating off, and the radish pieces will also release liquid.

      Reply

  4. Erika says

    Hi WoksOfLife Team!

    Have you ever added foo jook to the stew?

    Also, thank you for all your wonderful recipes. I especially appreciate the commentary on the various brands of sauces. There were a few I though were new and then immediately recognized the taste. Awesome food memories!

    Cheers

    Reply

  6. M says


    Thank you! I made this the other day with my instant pot and it was phenomenal! The meat was tender yet absorbed all the flavour from the seasoning. I was thinking to swap sugar with rock sugar next time to get more of a caramalised source. Me and my husband had this for 3 straight days and we still haven’t got over how good it was!

    On a side note, I grew up in HK, now living in London. This website is the only one that I use and trust for Asian recipes. It doesn’t water the recipes down and shows how food would be cooked back home – which I love. Thank you and keep this up!

    Reply

    • Sarah says

      Thank you for sharing your experience, M! Love to hear great feedback like this, and we’re so glad that we’re your go-to for Asian recipes. :)

      Reply

  7. I-Pothead says


    There is an E X T R E M E lack of Q U A L I T Y Instant Pot Chinese Genuine Recipes available online. (most notably for reason i’ll not go into here).
    I am glad to have come across the authenticity, reproducability, and superiority your selection of available resources to draw from. This most recent recipe, an additional goto for the ” I cant make it into lower Manhattan, but am craving something from there, that I can do in an Instant Pot. where i’m stranded…” is great. P L E A S E more quality IP recipes like these.

    Reply

  8. Wei Ling says

    Hi!

    Is there a suitable non alcoholic replacement for Shaoxing wine that would still make this dish awesome? I’m wanting to make this for my Muslim relatives who do not take alcohol.

    I read that Apple juice or white grape juice may be possible substitutes but not too sure!

    Appreciate your thoughts!

    And I enjoy your family blog a whole lot! Thank you for all the joyous food, adventures and sharing!

    Reply

        • Judy says

          Hi Weiling, the beef produces a lot of liquid when cooked in a instant pot, but to be on the safe side, you can replace the 1 cup of Shaoxing wine with 1 cup of stock. Just in case there is too much liquid at the end, you can always reduce the sauce by cooking it on the sauté setting with the lid off :-)

          Reply

  9. Anna says


    Your style of cooking and writing hit all the right notes in me! Sounds crazy I know but I am also Asian, Vietnamese to be exact. Reading your blogs somehow brings me back to Viet Nam of yesteryear. The recipes you share here are somewhat similar with what we were brought up on. Living in the US in the last 44 years, I’ve never ceased to stop searching/ reading for more information about Vietnam, be it politic, foods, culture….you guys are like the cousins I wish I had! Ones who are inquisitive, adventurous …..and all around fun to be with. Not ones who are so gung-ho about becoming doctors, dentists, making tons of money and everyone else be d… if they are not up to their levels. Don’t get me wrong, there is nothing wrong with becoming doctors, dentists… but there are more to life than just making tons of money. Stop and smell the flowers and reading your blogs, for example. There is a whole new world out there to explore. I’ll get off my soap box now.
    Please keep up with your blog. We love it!

    Reply

    • Sarah says

      Hi Anna, thanks so much for your comment. We’re glad that you’re enjoying the blog, and totally agree that it’s a wonderful thing to be curious about food and culture! Thanks for reading :)

      Reply

Make Your Own Chinese Bakery Favorites!See All

Try These Quick and Easy Dishes!See All

Learn all about Chinese Noodles, Dumpling and Wonton Wrappers

Learn More About Chinese Leafy green Vegetables