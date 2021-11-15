This Chinese Braised Beef Stew is a famous yet very homey Cantonese dish, and now is the time of year to prepare it!

The ingredients are simple, beef, daikon radish (also sometimes translated as “turnips” in English), ginger, scallion, star anise, cloves, bay leaves, and Shaoxing wine.

All you need is a big pot and some time (about 3 hours). It is very much like making a Western beef stew, in that you throw the beef into a pot with liquid, cook it for a long time, then add vegetables and cook until they’re tender. (So everything is at the right doneness at the same time!)

Get this dish started in the afternoon, and go do some laundry, go back to work, or re-grout your bathroom (that’s what WE did when we first blogged this recipe). It’s a tasty dinner with a side of rice to soak up the sauce, and some stir-fried leafy greens.

SHORT ON TIME? Try Sarah’s Instant Pot version of this recipe. It takes about half the time! Instant Pot Braised Beef with Radish

Note: This recipe was first published in October 2013. It was one of the very first recipes we ever published on the blog! (See how different our photos used to look??) We have since re-tested it, so here is the new and improved version, with new photos, clearer instructions, and metric measurements. If you’d like to see the old recipe, scroll down to the bottom of the post!

Our original photo for this recipe, taken in October 2013.

The Cut of Beef Traditionally Used In This Recipe

In this recipe, we call for a cut of beef that you may have never heard of. It’s called “rough flank.” Known as niúnǎn (牛腩) in Mandarin, or ngau lam in Cantonese, this is not to be confused with flank steak!

As you can see in the photo above, there are tough connective tissues on this piece of meat, which is why the dish has to be braised for a long time.

While this cut of meat isn’t the most popular here in the U.S. generally, you’ll find it in Chinese and Southeast Asian grocery stores. Those gelatinous bits add texture as well as flavor to the final dish.

If you can’t find rough flank… Substitute another tougher cut of meat, such as beef chuck. We prefer a well-marbled beef chuck over something like brisket, because we find brisket tends to be rather dry after braising. Note that beef chuck will likely take less time to cook, so you may want to reduce the cooking time by about 20 minutes, or simply check it until it’s at the level of tenderness you prefer.

The Other Main Ingredient: Daikon Radish

Daikon radish, or luóbo (萝卜) in Mandarin and lo bak in Cantonese, is a large, bright white radish with green leaves (you can actually eat the leaves too!).

We add them to soups and stews like this one, or make dishes like Boiled Daikon and Stir-fried Daikon with Carrots. They add a special flavor to this dish, and are as big a part of it as the beef!

When shopping for daikon, look for firm, shiny white radishes around 10-inches long. They should be heavy, which means they haven’t dried out, with smooth skin that doesn’t have any brown spots on it. Look for fresh green tops, another indication of freshness.

On to the recipe!

Recipe Instructions

Add the beef to a large pot, and add enough water to cover the beef. Place over high heat, bring to a boil, and cook the beef for 1 minute. (We used a pot that was a bit too small in the photo below.)

You will see scum and foam rise to the top of the water.

Remove from heat, drain, and rinse the beef chunks clean. Set aside.

Heat the oil in a Dutch oven or other thick bottomed pot over medium heat, and add the ginger, cloves, star anise, and bay leaves. Cook for 2-3 minutes until fragrant.

Increase the heat to high, and add the beef back to the pot. Cook for 8-10 minutes, until the pieces of beef are lightly browned around the edges.

Stir in the Shaoxing wine, light soy sauce, dark soy sauce, and oyster sauce, and bring to a boil. Once boiling, add the water and sugar.

Cover the pot, and bring it to a boil once again. Once boiling, reduce the heat to medium-low, cover, and simmer for 90 minutes to 2 hours. The liquid should be at a slow bubble. Stir the pot occasionally to prevent sticking or burning.

Then, add the daikon…

And gently stir it in:

Continue cooking for another 45 minutes, until the daikon is tender.

Season with salt to taste, and add the scallions just before serving.

You also have the option of thickening the sauce before serving. If you’d like to thicken the sauce, combine the cornstarch with 2 tablespoons of water to make a slurry. Pour the slurry into the bubbling sauce, and stir until the sauce thickens slightly and has a glossy appearance. Add more slurry if the sauce is still too thin for your liking.

Serve with steamed rice!

Looking for more authentic recipes? Subscribe to our email list and be sure to follow us on Pinterest, Facebook, Instagram, and Youtube! 5 from 6 votes Chinese (Cantonese) Braised Beef Stew This Chinese Braised Beef Stew is a famous yet very homey Cantonese dish, perfect over rice with a side of stir-fried greens. serves: 8 Prep: 15 minutes Cook: 3 hours Total: 3 hours 15 minutes Print Ingredients ▢ 3 pounds beef rough flank (cut into 1½- to 2-inch/4-5cm pieces; can substitute well-marbled chuck, which will take less time to cook)

▢ 2 tablespoons vegetable oil

▢ 7 slices ginger

▢ 5 cloves

▢ 3 pieces star anise

▢ 3 bay leaves

▢ 1 cup Shaoxing wine

▢ 3 tablespoons light soy sauce

▢ 1 tablespoon dark soy sauce

▢ 1 tablespoon oyster sauce

▢ 5 cups water

▢ 1 tablespoon sugar

▢ 2 pounds daikon radish (peeled and cut into 1½- to 2-inch/4-5cm pieces)

▢ salt (to taste)

▢ 3 scallions (cut on a diagonal into 2-inch pieces)

You also have the option of thickening the sauce before serving. If you’d like to thicken the sauce, combine the cornstarch with 2 tablespoons of water to make a slurry. Pour the slurry into the bubbling sauce, and stir until the sauce thickens slightly and has a glossy appearance. Add more slurry if the sauce is still too thin for your liking. Serve with steamed rice! nutrition facts Calories: 345 kcal (17%) Carbohydrates: 10 g (3%) Protein: 37 g (74%) Fat: 13 g (20%) Saturated Fat: 4 g (20%) Polyunsaturated Fat: 1 g Monounsaturated Fat: 6 g Cholesterol: 105 mg (35%) Sodium: 732 mg (31%) Potassium: 873 mg (25%) Fiber: 2 g (8%) Sugar: 5 g (6%) Vitamin A: 49 IU (1%) Vitamin C: 26 mg (32%) Calcium: 55 mg (6%) Iron: 4 mg (22%) nutritional info disclaimer TheWoksofLife.com is written and produced for informational purposes only. While we do our best to provide nutritional information as a general guideline to our readers, we are not certified nutritionists, and the values provided should be considered estimates. Factors such as brands purchased, natural variations in fresh ingredients, etc. will change the nutritional information in any recipe. Various online calculators also provide different results, depending on their sources. To obtain accurate nutritional information for a recipe, use your preferred nutrition calculator to determine nutritional information with the actual ingredients and quantities used.